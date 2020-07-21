Moody's affirms Aa2 issuer and GOLT ratings for Las Vegas, NV; outlook negative

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings for the City of Las Vegas, Nevada, affecting $522.5 million in rated debt outstanding. The rating outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the issuer and GOLT ratings at Aa2 reflects the city's large tax base and healthy financial position prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that included strong reserve levels and ample liquidity. Although the city's dependence on tourism is a credit challenge, particularly given the massive decline in visitor levels because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ratings are supported by a strong management team that is proactively managing its financial position, which has been bolstered by the receipt of substantial federal aid. Pension liabilities are elevated but overall fixed costs, including outlays for debt service, pension and OPEB are manageable, allowing for greater flexibility in its expenditure reductions.

The absence of a rating distinction between the city's issuer rating and its GOLT rating reflects the general credit characteristics of the city and the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Nevada, which Moody's rates at the same level as its issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is negative. The substantial decline in visitor counts to the region because of the coronavirus pandemic will create significant challenges for the city, primarily through the loss of consolidated tax revenue. Additionally, elevated levels of unemployment - should they persist - will put downward pressure on assessed values and property tax collections toward the end of our outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic diversification away from tourism and gaming

- Substantial and sustained growth in the city's reserve levels

- Major improvement in the city's socioeconomic measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Protracted imbalances in the city's financial operations and reliance on one-time resources to manage budget gaps

- Depletion of reserves well-below median levels for large peer-rated cities

- Material declines in the city's full valuation

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation limited tax bonds are secured by its full faith and credit pledge, subject to Nevada's statutory and constitutional limitations on overlapping levy rates for ad valorem taxes. Some of the city's GOLT bonds are additionally secured by other revenues.

PROFILE

Located in southern Nevada (Aa1 negative) in Clark County (Aa1 stable), Las Vegas is an internationally renowned tourism destination principally known for its gaming and entertainment activities. The city operates as a council-manager form of government and provides municipal services to 644,000 full-time residents and approximately 42 million annual visitors.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William Oh

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

