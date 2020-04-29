Moody's affirms Aa2 on Platte River Power Authority's (CO) revenue bonds; outlook is stable

Approximately $169.4 million of rated debt outstanding

New York, April 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 rating on Platte River Power Authority's (Platte River) power revenue bonds outstanding in the amount of approximately $169.4 million. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Platte River's Aa2 rating reflects sales to creditworthy participants with a weighted average credit quality in the Aa rating category under long-term all-requirements contracts that were recently extended to 2060 (from 2050), autonomous rate-setting ability, competitive wholesale rates, and robust financial metrics in the Aa to Aaa category. In 2019, Platte River had a debt service coverage ratio of over 3.0x, 340 days cash on hand, and a debt ratio of less than 30%. Platte River's debt ratio is very low compared to peers. Other credit strengths include conservative financial policies and declining scheduled debt service which, when coupled with the issuer's modest plans for incremental debt, provide Platte River with financial flexibility. That said, Platte River's concentration in coal generation remains a credit concern. Although currently about 61% of its resource mix comes from coal-fired generation, Platte River plans to implement a carbon transition strategy to reach a 100% non-carbon resource mix by 2030, while at the same time maintaining reliable and financially sustainable electric service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Platte River Power Authority. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook primarily reflects the sustainability of strong participant credit quality and expected maintenance of conservative financial policies leading to liquidity well north of 200 days cash on hand and debt service coverage ratio above 2.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Given Platte River's power supply concentration, upward credit pressure is unlikely. Over the long term, Platte River's rating could improve if its participant's credit quality improves, it sustains financial metrics in the Aaa category, and is able to substantially diversify its power supply.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be revised downward if the financial metrics decline meaningfully; for example, the debt service coverage ratio falls below 1.5 times on a sustained basis; or if it fails to manage its future capital expenditure requirements in a manner consistent with its current credit profile.

LEGAL SECURITY

Net power system revenues; rate covenant requires net revenues to be 1.1 times (x) debt service. Additional reserves are also available in the rate stabilization account, debt and capital management reserve account, and reserve and contingency account. There is no debt service reserve. However, Platte River has ample unrestricted cash reserves which comfortably augments liquidity.

PROFILE

Platte River Power Authority (Platte River) was formed as a joint action agency in 1975 pursuant to a contract entered into by the cities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, a service area just east of the Front Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains and north of Denver. Platte River is a generation and transmission utility operating in the wholesale market and does not serve retail customers. Platte River's customers are its four member cities, and it sells surplus electricity to other electric utilities in the region and provides transmission service.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1163699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

