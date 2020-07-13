Moody's affirms Aa2 on Santa Rosa HSD, CA's GO bonds; outlook negative

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 rating on Santa Rosa High School District's, CA approximately $162 million of general obligation unlimited tax bonds. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base which continues to recover from the October 2017 Santa Rosa wildfires and benefits from its location within the greater Bay Area economy. The rating incorporates the district's average local resident wealth and income profile. The rating reflects the district's currently adequate financial profile that will narrow in 2020 with deficit operations projected for 2021 and 2022.

The rating incorporates the district's low debt level, somewhat elevated pension and OPEB liabilities and the strength of the voter-approved, unlimited property tax pledge securing the bonds and the well-established levy and collection history for the debt service payment. The county levies, collects and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted for debt service on general obligation (GO) bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Santa Rosa High School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time. The district closed school facilities in March because of the coronavirus crisis. California's Senate Bill 117 guarantees all districts funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020, and waives instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in the current fiscal year. In addition, costs related to coronavirus are expected to be covered by state and federal funds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the challenges the district faces to meaningfully realign revenues and expenditures and maintain a reserve position adequate for the rating level. Resolution of the outlook will focus on management's ability and willingness to effectively implement budgetary reforms to balance the district's reserve position in the coming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Improved alignment of recurring revenues with recurring expenditures

Stabilization at or above current reserve levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Deficit spending and use of reserves consistent with 2021 budget

Significant contraction in the tax base or wealth levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by a voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge on the Santa Rosa High School District portion of Santa Rosa City Schools' tax base. Sonoma County rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the districts property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

Since 1983, the operation and management of Santa Rosa Elementary School District and Santa Rosa High School District have been combined as Santa Rosa City Schools (SRCS). SRCS manages the merged financial and personnel matters for both districts, which are governed by a single board. Each district has a separate tax base, capital facilities, and indebtedness.

Santa Rosa City Schools is located in Sonoma County, approximately 50 miles northeast of San Francisco (Aaa negative). Santa Rosa City Schools has an enrollment of about 15,877, including high school, elementary and charter school students. Santa Rosa High School District (HSD) serves a population of about 215,000 residents living in the Santa Rosa (Aa2) and small portions of the Rohnert Park, Windsor, unincorporated Sonoma County, providing seventh through twelfth grade education services in six middle schools, five high schools and two continuation schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

