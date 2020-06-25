Moody's affirms Aa2 on Tulsa County I.S.D. 1 (Tulsa), OK's GOULT debt; Outlook revised to stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tulsa County Independent School District 1 (Tulsa), OK's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating at Aa2. The affirmation affects approximately $32.8 million of rated debt, but considers all of the district's $285.3 million of outstanding debt obligations. Moody's has also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's sizable and diverse tax base, which is expected to expand further, supported by ongoing commercial development. Additionally, the rating incorporates the stabilized financial profile, aided by prudent expenditure management as well as funding from the CARES Act which will help to offset potential cuts to state funding. Finally, the Aa2 reflects the district's manageable balance sheet leverage, even when considering additional debt that is expected to be issued over the next several years.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Tulsa County I.S.D. 1, given recent CARES act funding will help to offset near-term potential declines to state funding. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the expectation that the district's reserves will remain stable over at least the next two fiscal years, supported by prudent expenditure management and funding received from the CARES act, which will help to mitigate any potential cuts to state educational funding.

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation debt is secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property without any limit as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Tulsa County Independent School District No. 1 encompasses 173 square miles and primarily serves the City of Tulsa (Aa1 stable), the county seat of Tulsa County. The district also serves small portions of Creek, Osage and Wagoner counties. In 2020, the district reported a total enrollment of approximately 35,000 students.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in operating reserves

- Reversal of recent enrollment trends

- Improvement of income indices

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material tax base contraction

- Inability to achieve structural balance in fiscal years 2020 and 2021

- Substantial increase in debt, absent corresponding growth in full market values and revenue

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

