Moody's affirms Aa2 rating on NCPA's Lodi Energy Center Indenture Group B Revenue Bonds

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa2 rating of the Northern California Power Agency's (NCPA) Lodi Energy Center (LEC) Indenture Group B revenue bonds. The rating affirmation affects $94.1 million in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating primarily reflects the strong unconditional take-or-pay power sales agreement with the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR; Aa1 stable), the lone participant in the project under Issue Two (Indenture Group B).

The NCPA has a strong track record in managing the power resources of its members including operating a power pool, maintaining minimum operating reserves for each project and providing additional management services to members.

However, the credit is constrained by coverage ratios that are expected to be sum sufficient over the long-run, and in fact have averaged just 1.0x since 2020, with fiscal 2022 coverage of fixed charges at just 0.65x. Liquidity has historically been healthy (3-year average of 163 days cash on hand), though weak financial performance in fiscal 2022 driven by a combination of lower than average availability for maintenance and high natural gas prices resulted in a use of cash, bringing liquidity down to just 90 days cash on hand.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable given our expectation that CDWR's credit quality should remain stable and the operating expenses and debt service for the project overall will continue to be recovered from participating members.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of CDWR's credit rating

- Funding of a debt service reserve at maximum annual debt service - Restoring cost competitiveness of the plant on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of CDWR's credit rating

- Terms and conditions of take-or-pay contract are challenged - Reduced cost competitiveness of the plant

LEGAL SECURITY

Bond security is the pledge of NCPA's revenues in the Trust Estate, which are primarily derived from unconditional take-or-pay power sales agreements with the CDWR. Payments under the power sales agreement between NCPA and CDWR is a first priority payment from the CDWR's California Water Resource Development Bond Fund and is senior to the CDWR's general obligation debt service payments.

NCPA has pledged in the indenture to establish and collect rates and charges for sum sufficient payment of debt service and operating expenses and other required deposits. The payments by the participants are O&M expenses of their electric system. There is a 35% step-up among Indenture Group A for debt service. The indenture includes a provision for an O&M reserve equal to 60 days of O&M (reserve level is calculated by using forecasted gas prices) which has a step-up provision across the three indenture groups to ensure the reserve is fully funded.

PROFILE

Lodi Energy Center (LEC) is a 304 MW gas-fired, combined cycle power plant that uses a Siemens STG6-5000F turbine which includes fast start capability and the latest pollution control equipment. Project capacity and energy has been sold to 13 participants. The project started commercial operations in 2012 and is currently the largest power plant and most efficient combustion turbine in NCPA's generation facilities fleet.

The turbine has an evaporative cooling system and dry low-NOx combustors to control air emissions; a 3-pressure heat recovery steam generator; and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and CO catalyst to further control for NOx and Co emissions. The plant is interconnected with Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) and the California ISO. LEC was constructed in Lodi, CA on city-owned land and the project is owned and operated by NCPA. The project is located adjacent to a NCPA combustion turbine.

The Northern California Power Agency (NCPA), a California Joint Action Agency, was established in 1968 by a consortium of locally owned electric utilities to make joint investments in energy resources and serves a population of around 700,000 through its 16 members and associated members. NCPA's members include municipalities, a rural electric cooperative, and other publicly owned entities for which the not-for-profit agency provides such services as the purchase, aggregation, scheduling, and management of electrical energy. Each member can choose which project it wants to participate in. The agency has no taxing authority. Both NCPA and participants' rates are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

