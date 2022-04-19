info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Aa2 ratings of KEPCO and its generation subsidiaries; outlook remains stable

19 Apr 2022

Hong Kong, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and its six wholly-owned generation subsidiaries (gencos).

At the same time, Moody's has maintained the stable outlooks on the ratings.

The companies and ratings affected by today's rating actions are as follows:

• KEPCO, Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)Aa2 senior unsecured medium-term note program (MTN) rating

• Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP), Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)Aa2 senior unsecured MTN rating

• Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. (EWP), Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings

• Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO), Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)Aa2 senior unsecured MTN rating

• Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOSEP), Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings

• Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. (KOSPO), Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings

• Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. (KOWEPO), Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)Aa2 senior unsecured MTN rating

Moody's has also affirmed KEPCO's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

"The affirmation of KEPCO's ratings reflects our assessment of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Korean government, given the company's essential public policy role and strategic importance, and the government's low tolerance for the reputational and contagion risks that would result from a default," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation of the six gencos' ratings considers the companies' close ownership and operational relationships with their parent, KEPCO; and their strategic importance to Korea's economy as major power generators, which will lead KEPCO and the government to take strong measures, if and when needed, to contain any material disruptions to their operations," adds Kang.

"The affirmation of KEPCO's BCA factors in our expectation that KEPCO will weather the extraordinarily challenging business conditions arising from a surge in fuel costs, by taking measures including increasing the utilization of nuclear power, passing part of its cost increases on to its tariff or delaying its heavily debt-funded capital spending," adds Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KEPCO's Aa2 ratings are primarily driven by the very high likelihood of the company receiving extraordinary support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) in times of need, which results in a six-notch uplift from the company's baa2 BCA.

This assessment is underpinned by KEPCO's mandated and strategically important policy roles in ensuring stable and reliable power supply to Korea's highly industrialized economy as the country's only integrated power utility. The Korean government also has low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks, particularly in relation to funding access for Korean issuers and the sovereign itself, should KEPCO encounter financial or operating difficulties.

This assumption of support also factors in the government's long track record of adopting measures to prevent government-related issuers (GRIs) from defaulting, as well as its transparent and predictable policies. As such, Moody's has maintained its support assessment at "Very High" for KEPCO, under the agency's Joint Default Analysis (JDA) for GRIs.

Moody's has also continued to assess KEPCO's government dependence as "Very High", given the company's close links to the Korean government, mainly stemming from its status as an implementer of mandated policy roles for the country's power sector under the government's supervision, its reliance on the same revenue base as the Korean government, and its exposure to common credit risks.

Moody's expects KEPCO's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt to weaken to low/mid single digit in 2022-23, under Moody's base case assumption of insufficient tariff increases to compensate for a surge in fuel costs during the period. KEPCO's debt/capitalization will also likely rise to 65%-68% in 2022-23, because of its greater reliance on debt to fund capital spending for the expansion of transmission and distribution networks and power generation plants, as well as the development of renewable sources.

However, Moody's expects KEPCO's FFO/adjusted debt to recover to low/mid teens in 2024-25 under the agency's base case assumption that the company will implement measures including increasing its use of nuclear power, which is a key component for its fuel diversification, or passing at least part of cost movements on to the retail power tariff, or both. Moody's also assumes that KEPCO will have flexibility to delay some of its capital spending under its annual budget of KRW15 trillion to KRW16 trillion for 2022-23, to avoid excessive reliance on debt. KEPCO's debt/capitalization will also likely begin to recover from 2024, or remain similar to the projected 2022-23 levels.

These financial metrics are supportive of KEPCO's baa2 BCA. However, the company's financial buffer to absorb any smaller measures than Moody's base case assumption will remain narrow.

The ratings of KHNP and the five thermal gencos incorporate six- and seven-notch uplifts, respectively, from their standalone credit strengths, given the gencos' close relationships with their parent, KEPCO, and their strategic importance to Korea's economy. These factors drive Moody's assessment that KEPCO and the Korean government will provide timely support to them, if and when needed, to contain any material widespread disruptions to their operations.

The gencos' close relationships with KEPCO are illustrated by KEPCO's 100% ownership of the companies and their status as an integral part of the parent's integrated value chain, which spans power generation, transmission, distribution and retail. KEPCO, on a standalone basis, and the gencos, also balance profits among the group.

The gencos are strategically important to Korea's economy and subject to the close supervision of the Korean government, because of their role as dominant power generators that focus on the operations of baseload power plants to ensure the stability and reliability of the country's power supply.

The gencos' financial metrics will likely weaken or remain similar to 2021 levels, given the linkages between KEPCO and the gencos through the mechanism to balance profits. That said, Moody's expects the magnitude of the deterioration in the gencos' financial metrics to be lower than that of KEPCO, given that the parent on a standalone basis has tended to bear the brunt of losses mainly stemming from the lack of timely cost pass-throughs.

Moody's expects KHNP's FFO/adjusted debt to stay at 17%-20% over the next 1-2 years, compared with the 17.4% recorded in 2021.

Moody's expects the five thermal gencos to record FFO/adjusted debt of 10%-18% over the next 1-2 years. EWP and KOSPO recorded FFO/adjusted debt of around 21% and 17% in 2021, respectively, while the metrics for KOMIPO, KOSEP and KOWEPO were 11%-14%.

These financial metrics are within Moody's expectation for KHNP's and the thermal gencos' standalone credit strengths, which are, respectively, six and seven notches below their Aa2 ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KEPCO's exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative, mainly because of its exposure to carbon transition risk, waste and pollution risk and physical climate risk, all of which are partially mitigated by its transmission and distribution business.

KHNP's exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative, reflecting its nuclear-driven power generation in Korea, which results in moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risk and physical climate risk.

The five thermal gencos' highly negative environmental risk reflects their heavy reliance on coal for power generation in Korea, which results in its large exposure to carbon transition risk.

KEPCO's and KHNP's exposure to social risk is moderately negative, mainly because the operation of nuclear facilities heightens the risk of responsible production and health and safety, while demographics and societal trends that increase public concern over environmental, social or affordability issues could lead to adverse regulatory political intervention.

The thermal gencos' highly negative social risk is mainly because their operation of coal power generation facilities heightens the risk that public concern over environmental, social or affordability issues could lead to adverse regulatory or political intervention.

KEPCO's, KHNP's and the thermal gencos' neutral-to-low governance risks are supported by their financial strategy and risk management, management credibility and track record, and compliance and reporting track records, which mitigate the risks stemming from their concentrated ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable ratings outlook for KEPCO reflects Moody's expectations that the company's key public-policy role and the government's ability to support the company will remain intact over the next 12-18 months, given the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

The stable rating outlook for KHNP and the five thermal gencos – EWP, KOMIPO, KOSPO, KOSEP and KOWEPO -- reflects Moody's expectation that the companies' close operational and financial links with KEPCO and their high strategic importance to Korea's economy will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade KEPCO's ratings if the government's ability to support the company strengthens, as indicated by an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

Moody's could raise KEPCO's BCA to baa1 if its FFO/adjusted debt improves to above 18% or if its debt/capitalization declines to 65% or below, mainly through leverage reduction. However, a BCA upgrade would not result in an upgrade of KEPCO's ratings because the company is already rated on par with Korea's sovereign rating.

Moody's will downgrade KEPCO's ratings if the government's ability to support the company weakens, as indicated by a downgrade of the sovereign rating. In addition, any significant deterioration in KEPCO's relationship with the government or a change in the company's policy role would exert downward pressure on its ratings.

Moody's could lower KEPCO's BCA to baa3 or lower if its FFO/adjusted debt weakens to below 10%, if its debt/capitalization increases to 70% or above, or both. However, a moderate weakening in KEPCO's BCA may not have an immediate effect on its final ratings because the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government provides a buffer to the company's ratings and can mitigate the strain on its BCA.

A ratings upgrade of KHNP and the five thermal gencos is unlikely, unless Korea's sovereign rating and KEPCO's ratings are upgraded. In such a situation, an upgrade of the companies' ratings will depend on Moody's assessment then of their strategic importance to the Korean economy and their relationship with KEPCO.

KHNP's standalone credit strength, which is six notches lower than its Aa2 rating, will improve if its FFO/adjusted debt increases to 25% on a sustained basis.

The thermal gencos' standalone credit strengths, which are seven notches lower than their Aa2 ratings, will improve if their FFO/adjusted debt increases to 18% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of KEPCO's ratings will result in a downgrade of the ratings of KHNP and the thermal gencos. A significant weakening of the companies' ownership by and operational and financial relationships with KEPCO — as a result of the government's review of the policy functions of state-owned companies — or a decline in their strategic importance to Korea's economy would also strain their ratings.

KHNP's and the thermal gencos' standalone credit strengths will weaken if their FFO/adjusted debt remains below 18% and 10%, respectively, on a sustained basis. Accordingly, a greater weakening in the companies' financial strengths than Moody's expects could also strain their ratings, depending on the agency's assessment then of their role and operational and financial links with KEPCO.

The principal methodologies used in rating Korea Electric Power Corporation were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd., Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd., Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd., Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. and Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is the only fully integrated electric utility in Korea. The state-owned company is the near-monopoly operator of the country's electricity transmission and distribution system. It generated around 69% of the power consumed in Korea through six wholly-owned generation companies in 2021. KEPCO was 51% owned by the Korean government, directly and indirectly, as of 31 December 2021. The KEPCO Act requires the government to maintain a majority stake of at least 51% in the company.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) is Korea's sole nuclear power generation company. KHNP accounted for around 23% of Korea's installed power generation capacity as of 31 December 2021.

Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd., Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd., Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd., Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd., and Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. are thermal power generation companies. They each accounted for 8%-10% of installed power generation capacity in Korea as of 31 December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Mic Kang
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Yian Ning Loh
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Terry Fanous
MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

