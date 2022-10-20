Moody's affirms Aa3 and A1 ratings on the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (Nueces)'s (TX) prior and senior lien revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (Nueces), TX's Aa3 prior lien and A1 senior lien revenue bond ratings. The rating action affects approximately $289.6 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 prior lien and A1 senior lien revenue bond ratings is supported by the Port's strengthening competitive position as a dominant energy hub and the number one exporter of US crude oil. The Port has financial flexibility benefiting from strong liquidity, high operating margins and solid debt service coverage ratios that average 4.0x or more. Actual volumes in 2022 will lift ratios even higher. These metrics provide substantial cushion to manage potential revenue volatility inherent to the Port's concentration in crude oil and petroleum products including liquified natural gas (LNG) and refined product. The rating incorporates the susceptibility to environmental and regulatory risks associated with the Port's customers' hydrocarbon and petrochemical activities and related exposure to long-term carbon transition and the threat of retaliatory tariffs on US energy exports.

Management projects fiscal 2022 operating revenue will increase to over $180 million, up over 94% since the ban on crude oil exports was lifted in 2015. Substantial pipeline capacity to the port from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale came online in recent years. Operating revenue continued to grow during the pandemic, despite lower production from demand destruction, as the Port gained oil export market share and growth in other commodities supported record-breaking volumes. The deepening and widening of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, a critical project that will fortify the Port's competitive position, is currently underway. The near term capital program is manageable and cash funded, and the bulk of the Port's share of the ship channel project is financed by the previously issued Series 2018 revenue bonds. We expect that the Port will continue to follow a prudent financial policy with a conservative approach to debt.

The higher Aa3 prior lien rating reflects a superior, closed lien in the master resolution.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued cargo and revenue growth over the next year or so and that the Port will continue to implement capital projects on a demand-driven basis and in a manner that does not materially narrow current liquidity or debt service coverage ratios, which are essential credit strengths that balance the industry concentration in the Port's customer base. We expect liquidity will remain strong over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Fixed and minimum guaranteed revenues combine to more than 50% of total operating revenue or 80% of annual operating expense and debt service payments, mitigating exposure to volatility in throughput

- Further reduction in customer concentration and increase in diversity of cargo served - Continued growth as a nationally significant seaport while maintaining DSCRs of at least 3.0x and cash to debt of at least 70%

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decrease in cargo volume and/or revenue

- Total (Prior Lien and Senior Lien) DSCRs below 2.2x and cash to debt below 30% - Adjusted debt to operating revenues above 4.0x

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2018A and 2018B bonds are secured by a senior lien on the net revenues of the Port, subject to the prior payment of the prior lien bonds. The bonds are additionally secured by a rate covenant to produce 1.25x coverage of prior lien average annual debt service (so long as the prior lien bonds are outstanding) plus the greater of 1.25x annual debt service on senior lien obligations or 1.10x on all outstanding senior lien and junior lien obligations. The bonds are secured by series reserves equal to six months of maximum annual debt service (MADS). The prior lien bonds are secured by a separate reserve account that is sized at 12 months of MADS.

PROFILE

The Port of Corpus Christi is located along the southern coast of Texas on the Gulf of Mexico, and is comprised of the ports and harbors on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and the La Quinta Ship Channel. The Corpus Christi Ship Channel has a depth of 47 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) in parts and 54 feet MLLW in other parts, and an authorized depth of 54 feet MLLW for all the main Corpus Christi Ship Channel. A deepening and widening project is currently underway.

The authority operates as a landlord port. It owns, develops, maintains, improves and administers public facilities in the port complex on behalf of tenants and receives land rent, wharfage, dockage and other revenue in return. The port complex consists of 27 public docks, 57 private docks (which are owned, operated and maintained by private users), grain elevators, storage facilities, industrial properties and laydown yards. The Port is served by three Class I railroads - Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Kansas City Southern (KCS) and Union Pacific (UP) - and short-line railroad Genessee & Wyoming. The Port has 60 miles of railroad track, which includes eight 8,500-foot unit train tracks and an interchange yard with four parallel tracks with the ability to assemble unit trains.

The Port is energy-focused and primarily serves customers engaged in hydrocarbon and petrochemical activities. The Port is the largest exporter of US crude oil and the number one port by revenue tonnage in the US. Non-energy commodities consist mainly of grains, aggregates, project cargo and wind turbines, and represent a minority of tonnage and revenue.

