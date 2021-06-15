Moody's affirms Aa3 deposit and senior unsecured ratings of Kookmin Bank, outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term Aa3 bank deposit and Aa3 senior unsecured ratings of Kookmin Bank.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3.

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the bank's asset quality, capital and profitability will remain broadly steady over the next 12-18 months, supported by Korea's resilient economic growth and the bank's plan to slow down its loan growth.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed ratings of the bank's overseas branches.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Kookmin Bank's ratings reflects the bank's (1) very strong retail banking franchise that results in its sticky retail deposit base; (2) solid capitalization that is in line with its domestic bank peers; (3) moderate profitability that Moody's expects to remain stable over the next 12-18 months; and (4) the very high level of support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) in times of need.

The stable outlook is supported by (1) a steady operating environment with Korea's real GDP likely to grow at 3.5% in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022; (2) strengthened provision buffers against expected credit loss with problem loan coverage; and (3) stable funding and liquidity supported by the bank's very strong franchise in Korea.

The bank's asset quality will remain stable over the next 12-18 months, beyond regulatory forbearance that will end in September 2021. This expectation is supported by Korea's robust economic recovery and orderly wind down of fiscal and financial support that will help to minimize the risks of sudden asset quality deterioration.

The asset quality of retail loans will remain benign because of continued strengthening of prudential measures for household loans and mortgages, driven by government policies to curb the growth of household debt.

The stable asset quality of loans in the domestic market is partially offset by the bank's rising loan exposures to riskier overseas markets with higher inherent credit risk, including South East Asia.

Moody's view of the government support considers the bank's systemic importance as the largest bank in terms of asset size and the bank's designation as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea. It also reflects Korea's strong capacity to provide support, and the government's track record of bailing out distressed banks.

Kookmin Bank's Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings reflect the bank's a3 BCA and a three-notch uplift for government support.

Kookmin Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are positioned at Aa3/P-1, and its Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting point for the CRR and CR Assessment are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a two-notch uplift for government support.

Kookmin Bank's subordinated debt rating of Baa1 (hyb) is positioned one-notch lower and preferred stock non-cumulative debt rating of Baa3 (hyb) is positioned three notches below the bank's BCA of a3. The notching on the debt instrument reflects standard notching under the Basic Loss Given Failure framework.

The ratings on the bank's branches are aligned with that of the bank, taking into consideration that the bank and the branches are legally the same entities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kookmin's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality significantly improves, with its problem loan ratio dropping below 0.4% without substantial write-offs or sale of nonperforming loans (NPLs); or the bank's profitability increases, with net income/tangible assets remaining above 0.8% on a sustained basis while maintaining strong capitalization.

Kookmin's ratings could be downgraded if Korea's credit conditions substantially deteriorates due to a rapid growth of private sector credit and weakening of household balance sheet, or if Korea's rating is downgraded.

The bank's ratings could also be downgraded if its tangible common equity (TCE) ratio falls below 12.0%; net income/tangible assets declines below 0.4% on a sustained basis; or asset quality deteriorates with its problem loan ratio rising above 2.5% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kookmin Bank, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW447.8 trillion (USD395.7 billion) as of the end of March 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Kookmin Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3; Outlook, Remains Stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

....Short Term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3; Outlook, Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kookmin Bank Auckland Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kookmin Bank Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kookmin Bank London Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

