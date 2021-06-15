Moody's affirms Aa3 deposit and senior unsecured ratings of Shinhan Bank, outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term Aa3 bank deposit and Aa3 senior unsecured ratings of Shinhan Bank.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3.

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the bank's asset quality, capital and profitability will remain broadly steady over the next 12-18 months, supported by Korea's resilient economic growth and the bank's plan to slow down its loan growth.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed ratings of the bank's overseas branches.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Shinhan Bank's ratings reflects (1) the bank's superior asset quality performance with a long track record of prudent underwriting and asset quality management; (2) stable funding and liquidity supported by the bank's very strong retail banking franchise; (3) solid capitalization; (4) moderate profitability that Moody's expects to remain stable over the next 12-18 months and (5) the very high level of support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) in times of need.

The stable outlook is supported by (1) a stable operating environment with Korea's real GDP likely to grow at 3.5% in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022; and (2) strengthened provision buffers against expected credit loss with the bank's loan loss reserves to problem loan ratio increasing to 135.7% as of the end of March 2021 from 123.5% as of the end of 2019.

Shinhan Bank's asset quality will remain stable over the next 12-18 months, beyond regulatory forbearance that will end in September 2021. This is supported by Korea's robust economic recovery and orderly wind down of fiscal and financial support that will help to minimize the risks of sudden asset quality deterioration. The bank's efforts to de-risk its existing loans and increase loans to prime customers will also reduce the risk of a significant increase in its problem loan ratio.

The asset quality for retail loans will also remain benign because of continued strengthening of prudential measures for household loans and mortgages, driven by government policies to curb the growth of household debt.

Against these strengths, Shinhan Bank's liquidity is a constraint to its credit profile, with the bank's liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets at 24% as of the end of March 2021, lower than the median of 30% for global peers with an a3 BCA. For example, the bank's liquidity coverage ratio declined to 90% as of the end of March 2021 from 105% as of the end of 2019 after the regulators' temporary easing of liquidity requirements until the end of September 2021.

The bank's liquidity coverage will improve to above 100% before the eased regulation ends. Foreign-currency liquidity coverage ratio has remained stable at 110% as of the end of March 2021, largely unchanged from the end of 2019.

Moody's view of the government support considers the bank's systemic importance as one of the largest banks in terms of asset size and the bank's designation as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea. It also reflects Korea's strong capacity to provide support, and the government's track record of bailing out distressed banks.

Shinhan Bank's Aa3 deposit ratings and senior unsecured ratings reflect the bank's a3 BCA and a three-notch uplift for government support.

Shinhan Bank's Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are positioned at Aa3/P-1, and its Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting point for the CRR and CR Assessment are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a two-notch uplift for government support.

The subordinated debt rating of Baa1 (hyb) of Shinhan Bank is positioned one-notch lower than the bank's BCA of a3. The notching on the debt instrument reflects standard notching under the Basic Loss Given Failure framework.

The ratings on the bank's branches are aligned with that of the bank, taking into consideration that the bank and the branches are legally the same entities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Shinhan Bank's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's asset quality significantly improves with its problem loan ratio declining to below 0.4% without substantial write-offs or sale of nonperforming loans (NPLs); or the bank's capitalization and asset quality significantly improve, while maintaining its high profitability, with net income/ tangible assets above 0.7%

Shinhan Bank's ratings could be downgraded if Korea's credit conditions substantially deteriorate due to a rapid growth of private sector credit and weakening of household balance sheet, or if Korea's rating is downgraded.

The bank's ratings could also be downgraded if its tangible common equity (TCE) ratio falls below 12.0%; net income/tangible assets declines below 0.4% on a sustained basis; or asset quality deteriorates with its problem loan ratio rising above 2.5% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shinhan Bank, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW439.3 trillion (USD388.2 billion) as of the end of March 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Shinhan Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3; Outlook, Remains Stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

....Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3; Outlook, Remains Stable

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shinhan Bank, Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shinhan Bank, London Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shinhan Bank, New York Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shinhan Bank, Singapore Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Short-term Deposit Note/ CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Tae Jong Ok

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

