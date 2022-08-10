Moody's affirms Aa3 long-term issuer ratings of Ceska exportni banka, a.s., changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer rating and backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Ceska exportni banka, a.s. (CEB), as well as the (P)Aa3 backed long-term senior unsecured MTN program rating. CEB's P-1 short-term issuer and backed Commercial Paper ratings have also been affirmed. At the same time, Moody's changed CEB's issuer outlook to negative, from stable.
The rating action was prompted by the affirmation of the Aa3 rating of the Government of Czech Republic and outlook change to negative from stable (for further details please refer to Moody's press release: "Moody's changes Czech Republic's outlook to negative from stable, affirms Aa3 ratings", https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467883), published on 5 August 2022.
For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of CEB's ratings reflects the guarantee framework provided by the Government of Czech Republic. CEB's ratings are therefore aligned with that of the Czech Republic. The guarantee framework comprises the Czech government´s commitment to support the bank in case of need, given that, by law, it unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees all the financial resources borrowed by CEB in financial markets. Therefore, the bank's ratings reflect the full risk transfer to the guarantor.
OUTLOOKS CHANGED TO NEGATIVE
Moody's has changed the issuer outlook for CEB to negative from stable, in line with the outlook change to negative from stable of the Czech government's Aa3 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
As indicated by the negative outlook there is currently little upside to the bank's ratings. CEB's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings of the bank's guarantor, the Government of Czech Republic, were to be upgraded.
The ratings of CEB could be downgraded if the ratings of the Government of Czech Republic were to be downgraded. A weakening in the guarantee framework could also lead to a downgrade.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Ceska exportni banka, a.s.
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aa3
....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
