Moody's affirms Aa3 on Arizona Board of Regents' Series 2006 COPs (AZ) bonds, outlook revised to stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on the Arizona Board of Regents' (ABOR), acting on behalf of and for the benefit of the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, fixed rate Certificates of Participation (Arizona Biomedical Research Collaborative Building Project) Series 2006. The outlook on the certificates has been revised to stable from negative. The action impacts $16.8 million of outstanding COPs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Revision of the outlook to stable from negative is driven by the revision of the outlook to stable from negative on the University of Arizona (Aa2 stable) which is responsible for the largest share, at 54%, of the outstanding par amount of the series 2006 COPs. The affirmation of the Aa3 reflects the underlying credit quality of the two pool participants, with Arizona State University also rated Aa2, and the proportional size of their obligations to the pool. The obligation of each participant in this financing is viewed as equivalent to other certificates of participation from each respective university, which are rated one notch lower than their highest rating due to some appropriation risk embedded in the legal structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the Series 2006 COPs reflects the stable outlooks on the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material improvement in the average underlying credit quality of the pool participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material deterioration in the average underlying credit quality of the pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

The University of Arizona is responsible for around 54% of the principal amount of the debt, and Arizona State University is responsible for the remaining 46% of the principal amount of debt. Each university's lease payments may be paid from any unrestricted funds of such university but are expected to be paid from amounts provided by the State of Arizona to each university for research infrastructure projects pursuant to Arizona statutes. Lease payments are made by the universities to the trustee semiannually. The University of Arizona is not required to pay Arizona State University's allocable share of debt service in the event of a failure to pay by ASU, and ASU is not required to pay UArizona's allocable share of debt service in the event of failure to pay by UArizona. We note, however, that either university could choose to do so with appropriate approvals.

The lease is annually subject to termination in the event of failure to appropriate by the Arizona Board of Regents. If the leases are terminated, the trustee may re-lease or sell its leasehold interest in the property. Further, each university's system revenue bonds have a prior pledge on gross revenues, which constitute a portion of the unrestricted funds available to each university to make lease payments and which do not include the research infrastructure funding provided by the state as noted above. There is no debt service reserve fund requirement.

PROFILE

The University of Arizona is the flagship and land-grant public higher education institution for the State of Arizona, as well as providing a significant healthcare presence. The main campus is located in Tucson, with an additional medical school and biomedical research campus located in Phoenix. In fiscal 2022, the university reported $2.3 billion in operating revenues and in fall 2022 enrolled around 48,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

Arizona State University is a multi-campus, comprehensive public research university, located within the Phoenix metropolitan area, with additional locations in the Los Angeles, California area and Washington D.C. ASU recorded $3.5 billion in operating revenue in fiscal 2022 and for fall 2022 enrolled 127,198 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

