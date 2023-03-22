Moody's affirms Aa3 on City of Houston, TX's issuer & GOLT ratings, affirms revenue ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Houston, TX's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 rating on its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Moody's has also affirmed the city's combined utility system (CUS) previous lien revenue bonds at Aa1, the first lien bonds at Aa2 and its Series 2004 B-4 bank bond rating at Aa3. Moody's also affirms the A2 on the city's special revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. As of March 15, 2023, the city had about $2.9 billion in outstanding GOLT, $6.7 billion in utility revenue bonds and $355.6 million in special revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's large and robust economy that has demonstrated resilience through economic cycles despite concentration in the energy sector. The city's labor force has recovered from the pandemic although economic growth is trailing the nation. Resident income is below medians, but full value per capita is solid supported by a stable demographic profile despite its location on the Gulf Coast that creates vulnerability to weather events. The city's sound financial reserves are supported by solid operating performance guided by an experienced management team. Lastly, the rating considers the city's elevated leverage and fixed costs ratios that will remain relatively stable given robust revenue growth that will help absorb plans for debt issuances and a pension funding framework designed to prevent escalating city contributions.

The absence of a distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap that provides more than three times debt service, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge and the inability of the city to increase the tax above the cap.

The Aa1 on the combined utility system's previous lien is anchored by a near monopoly of an essential service in a large area that includes the City of Houston and most of the metropolitan statistical area, and strong operating performance with ample reserves. The rating further considers adequate legal covenants, satisfactory debt service coverage and leverage that will remain high for the foreseeable future because of significant infrastructure requirements stemming in part from mandates under a consent decree. The Aa2 rating on the first lien is positioned one notch below the rating on the previous lien given the subordination of the pledge. The Aa3 bank bond rated one notch below the first lien given subordination of the pledge and is associated with the system's commercial paper Series B-4; there are no bank bonds outstanding.

The A2 rating on the city's special revenue bonds reflects strong recovery in pledged hotel and parking revenue that is improving debt service coverage. The rating also incorporates the strength of the robust Houston area which remains a draw for leisure and convention center activity because of convention center assets and local attractions, which will sustain pledged revenue growth. Legal covenants are adequate and include a debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the issuer rating and GOLT bonds reflects the expected continued resilience of the city's economy which will sustain steady economic and financial performance. This coupled with prudent fiscal practices including careful expense management should keep financial ratios in line with large city peers. It also reflects the sustained effect of the city's pension reform and related funding policy which should continue to keep costs and the unfunded pension liability manageable.

The stable outlook on the city's combined utility revenue bonds reflects the regional nature of the system which will support stable operating performance. The outlook also incorporates the system's capital and financial planning, which will be crucial to executing on large infrastructure projects that will increase operating costs including debt expense.

The stable outlook on the city's special revenue bond rating reflects improved pledged revenue which when combined with available liquidity and financial resources and the strength of the robust Houston economy will continue to support the improved debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced leverage and/or fixed costs (issuer, GOLT)

- Stronger available reserves, at levels similar to higher rated peers (issuer, GOLT) - Substantial reduction in debt levels (CUS) - Solid financial performance coupled with improved debt service coverage even as the system's leverage increases (CUS) - Significant growth in pledged revenue and debt service coverage (special revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of reserves (issuer, GOLT)

- Economic contraction that significantly weakens key metrics (issuer, GOLT) - Substantial growth in leverage (issuer, GOLT, CUS, special revenue) - Weakened operating performance that reduces debt service coverage (CUS) - Violation of legal covenants (CUS, special revenue)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation limited tax bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law.

The combined utility system revenue bonds are payable from a lien and pledge on the net revenues of the system.

The special revenue bonds are payable from a 5.65% hotel occupancy tax (HOT) representing the pledged portion of the 7% HOT levied on all hotels within the city, and parking revenues from six downtown city-owned parking facilities. The special revenue bonds are solely payable from HOT revenue and parking fees with no backstop from the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

PROFILE

The City of Houston is the largest city in the state, and fourth largest city, by population, in the US. The city's operations include governmental and business enterprise services, a majority of which consists of airport, combined utility and convention and entertainment services. Located in Harris County (Aaa stable), the city is home to an estimated 2.3 million people. Its main economic drivers include energy and resources, healthcare and life sciences, logistics and transportation and tourism.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

