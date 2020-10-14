Moody's affirms Aa3 on City of Texarkana, AR's issuer and GOLT ratings; affirms A1 on special tax revenue bonds

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on the City of Texarkana, AR's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A1 rating on the city's special tax revenue bonds. The rating actions affect $7.3 million in rated GOLT bonds and $7.9 million of rated special tax bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 affirmation of the city's issuer rating reflects a stable tax base on the border between Arkansas (Aa1 stable) and Texas (Aaa stable), solid reserve levels, and a manageable debt burden as well as a an above-average pension liability. While the city anticipates a draw on reserves for one-time capital expenditures, we expect the financial position to remain stable due to strong property and sales tax collections. Coronavirus has not materially weakened the city's major operating revenue sources. The outcome of an ongoing lawsuit concerning the city's quarter-cent sales and use tax for police remains uncertain. An unfavorable court decision requiring taxpayer reimbursement of prior tax collections, without offsetting expenditures or higher revenue collections, could pressure the city's financial operations.
The Aa3 GOLT rating is the same as the Aa3 issuer rating, reflecting the full faith, credit and resources pledged by the city and ample taxing headroom of 165% in fiscal 2019.
The affirmation of the city's A1 special tax rating reflects relatively stable franchise fee collections with some historic declines and satisfactory legal provisions. While the pledged revenue performance is somewhat volatile, city officials expect franchise fee collections to increase in fiscal 2020 and debt service coverage to improve. The rating also reflects the pledged revenue stream's moderated exposure to economic cycles.
Given strong sales tax collection levels and strong reserves, the coronavirus is not a key rating consideration. The situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve and impact on property values tax base growth will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant tax base growth
- Sustained increase in available reserves and liquidity
- Moderation of the city's unfunded pension liability
- Sustained trend of stable or growing franchise fees (special tax)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Court ruling to return previously collected sales and use tax funds to taxpayers
- Prolonged trend of deficit operations with unplanned draws on reserves
- Increase in the city's debt or pension burden
- Sustained decline in debt service coverage (special tax)
LEGAL SECURITY
The city's GOLT bonds are secured by the full faith, credit, and resources of the city and its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes within the limits prescribed by law.
The city's special tax bonds are payable from franchise fees imposed by the city of products and services furnished or rendered by various public utilities within the city limits for the permission to occupy the streets, highways, or other public ways of the issuer.
PROFILE
The City of Texarkana, AR is located on the Arkansas-Texas border in Miller County and has a population of approximately 30,000. The local economy is centered around retail trade, manufacturing and health care. The city provides a full range of services, including police and fire protection, sanitation services, and infrastructure, among others.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the issuer rating and general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
