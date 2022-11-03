Moody's affirms Aa3 on Florida Department of Transportation Alligator Alley's outstanding revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa3 rating on Florida Department of Transportation Alligator Alley's $12.1 million outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Florida Department of Transportation Alligator Alley ("Alligator Alley")'s Aa3 rating is based on the road's consistently strong historical and forecast financial performance with very strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) above 7.0x and a strong cash position with over 1,000 days cash on hand (DCOH). Strong financial position is further supported by the lack of new debt issuance as the capital program is fully funded with facility generated cash and robust liquidity balances. This strong financial cushion offsets the road's weaker market position as a single-asset, regional facility with more discretionary traffic that is affected during economic downturns.

Given Hurricane Ian, on September 26, the Governor of the State of Florida declared that the toll roads within the storm path had their toll collections suspended, and this included Alligator Alley. As of October 25, after 29 days, toll collection on Alligator Alley has resumed and management anticipates the total impact to be $2.9 million to $3.0 million revenue loss for fiscal year 2023. System facilities were not impacted by the storm per management. Given its strong credit metrics, we note this is not expected to materially impact the strong financial position of Alligator Alley. Preliminary fiscal 2022 toll revenues and transactions are approximately 11.8% and 12.1% higher than fiscal 2021 respectively, being at 8.5% and 6.8% above fiscal 2019 respectively.

An amendment to the state legislated toll rate regime passed earlier this year is credit negative as it contradicts the historically credit supportive state legislated toll rate regime that requires toll rates to be adjusted by CPI at least once every five years on state-owned toll roads. The amendment prohibits any inflation toll rate adjustment from taking place in fiscal 2023, which is the year Alligator Alley would have been required to adjust its toll rates by the total cumulative CPI over the last five years since its last toll rate increase. If a toll rate adjustment was needed to comply with bond covenants it can still be made, but this is not required at this time. This is a credit negative development as it shows a weakening of the state's established tolling policy for state owned toll roads in Florida. However, owing to the strong coverage and liquidity and low leverage of Alligator Alley, a toll rate increase is not needed to maintain sound financial metrics as traffic continues to grow over time. We expect Alligator Alley to adequately adjust its toll rates when needed to ensure its financial position remains strong and in line with its rating category.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the expectation that financial metrics will remain strong owing to strong management oversight, traffic growth and lack of new debt issuance plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Given the single-asset nature of the road, Alligator Alley is at the road's highest rating level

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained reduction of toll revenues resulting in DSCR below 5.0x

- Sustained decrease in available liquidity, resulting in DCOH being below 730 days - Material negative change in the structural protections for bondholders

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the road after administrative and O&M expenses are paid. Additional security is provided by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund equal to the lesser of 125% of average annual debt service, maximum annual debt service or 10% of par amount of bonds. There is a 1.2x rate covenant and an additional bonds test requiring that current and projected debt service coverage be maintained above 1.2x of annual debt service.

PROFILE

Alligator Alley, is a four-lane, 78-mile limited access toll road, serving travelers moving between Florida's west coast, in the Naples - Fort Myers area and the Miami - Fort Lauderdale area, on Florida's east coast. The toll road enjoys limited competition from two other routes traversing the state in its vicinity.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Nazima

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

