Moody's affirms Aa3 on Huntington Beach City SD, CA's 2020 Refunding COPs

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on Huntington Beach City School District's (CA) 2020 Refunding Certificates of Participation with an expected par amount of approximately $12.0 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

We initially assigned a Aa3 rating to the 2020 Refunding Certificates of Participation (COPs) on June 26th and since then the legal provisions have changed. The legal provisions still include that the district will provide rental interruption insurance for 24 months, and title insurance, however the requirement for a debt service reserve fund has been removed, which is a negative credit factor. This negative credit factor is mitigated by district management identifying several unencumbered assets that are available for substitution under the lease structure with property values exceeding the par amount of the COPs.

The Aa3 COP rating is two notches lower than the Aa1 ratings on the district's GO bonds. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a two-notch distinction between a GO bond rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. This two-notch distinction reflects both the absence of California GO bond security features, which provide uplift to the GO rating, and the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Huntington Beach City School District. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The district closed school facilities in March because of the coronavirus crisis. California's Senate Bill 117 guaranteed all district funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020, and waived instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in fiscal 2020. Positively, the district already had a 1-to-1 computer device allocation to students prior to the crisis, enabling it to transition to remote learning fairly seamlessly. In addition, all costs related to coronavirus are expected to be covered by state and federal funds and the state has committed to funding districts in fiscal 2021 based on last year's enrollment level, as long as districts fulfill certain instruction requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material and sustained increase in reserves and liquidity

- Deep entrenchment into community funded status

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Declines in reserves and liquidity larger than currently projected

- Substantial growth in debt or pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Certificates of Participation are secured by lease payments to be made by the district to the Huntington Beach City School District Financing Corporation under a lease agreement for use and occupancy of Peterson School Site. The facilities have an appraised value that exceeds the value of the COPs. Moody's considers the leased assets "more essential," and the financing is structured as a California abatement lease.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The COPs will refund a partial or the full amount outstanding Series 2010 COPs and 2014 equipment lease for savings and there is no extension in maturity.

PROFILE

Huntington Beach City School District is located in the western coastal area of Orange County, approximately 35 miles southeast of the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) and 90 miles northwest of the City of San Diego (Aa2 stable). The district operates six elementary schools and two middle schools and has a total enrollment of 6,456 students as of fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

