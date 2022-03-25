Moody's affirms Aa3 on Phoenix (City of) AZ Airport Enterprise's Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, A1 on Junior Lien Revenue Bonds; outlook is stable

Approximately $2.048 billion of debt affected

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Phoenix (City of) AZ Airport Enterprise's Aa3 rating on $702.2 million outstanding senior lien revenue bonds and A1 rating on $1.346 billion outstanding junior lien revenue bonds. Outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings refect the airport's effective monopoly on travel to the region and the positive demographic trends in the Phoenix metro area as the region is expected to have a continued positive net migration along with a growing and diversified economy including healthcare, higher education and finance. Strong economic conditions and a robust tourism market supported stronger than average enplanement recovery, with enplanements in the most recent three months to January 2022 of 92% of what it had been in 2019, well above the national average of 80%. The ratings also reflect strong management, which has maintained both solid financial metrics and liquidity over 500 days cash on hand, but that has also successfully delivered capital improvement plan schedule and budgets over the last decade of elevated capital spending. Relatively low leverage of $124 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement pre-pandemic and modest expected debt issuance to fund the roughly $1.5 billion capital plan also support the ratings.

The rating reflects connecting traffic risk, though origin and destination (O&D) increased to 70.9% of total traffic in 2021 and has averaged 69.7% in the previous 3 years. The airport also uses a rates by ordinance structure rather than entering into a long term airline use and lease agreement. Without the agreement, the airport lacks common true-up features more typical of similar sized airports, leaving the airport potentially vulnerable to declines in revenue. Moody's believes that the risk of this is low, as shown by all airlines maintaining space at the airport through the pandemic.

The Aa3 senior lien rating reflects a senior lien on net revenue, a smaller portion of debt on the lien and very strong net revenue DSCR above 2.0x. The A1 rating on the junior bonds reflects the subordinated nature of payment to existing senior lien obligations, weaker structural protections, and more narrow net revenue DSCR around 1.2x

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that travel recovery in Phoenix will continue to outpace the national average, that primary airlines at the airport will maintain service near current levels and that future capital plans will be managed effectively and keep increases in leverage to moderate levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in debt service coverage and liquidity without the assistance of temporary federal grant programs

- Significantly increased enplanement market share by carriers other than American Airlines or Southwest Airlines

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Total debt service coverage below 1.25 times, calculated on our net revenue basis, after federal grants are used and enplanement levels reach a new stable level.

- Significant debt issuance for future capital projects that increase leverage above $200 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement or leads to higher airlines costs that alter the airport's competitive positioning

LEGAL SECURITY

The existing senior bonds are supported by a pledge of net airport revenues, without support from Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenues. The junior lien airport revenue bonds are secured by PFC revenues, and net airport revenues less payments required on senior lien obligations. The Series 2010B bonds are additionally secured by an irrevocable commitment of the Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds subsidy payments that account for 45% of interest payments through maturity. All bonds benefit from fully cash funded debt service reserves funded to the lesser of maximum annual debt service, 10% of par, or 125% of average annual debt service. Starting with the sale of the Series 2017 bonds, bondholders agreed to consent amendments that removed existing prohibitions on leases with terms longer than 10 years. The amendment does not affect the credit on its own, however future long-term leases entered into by the airport may have either positive or negative credit effects.

PROFILE

The general aviation revenue bonds are secured by revenues generated by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and two general aviation airports, Phoenix-Goodyear Airport and Phoenix-Deer Valley Airport, though the overwhelming majority of revenues come from PHX. All three airports are owned and operated by the City of Phoenix as a self-supporting enterprise through the aviation department.

Located approximately four miles east of the downtown Phoenix area, PHX occupies approximately 3,000 acres of land located entirely within the city, and is accessible within minutes from the central business district. It is the principal commercial service airport serving metropolitan Phoenix and most of the state's population. There are no other U.S. large-hub commercial service airports within a 5 hour drive from Phoenix. The airport has two active passenger terminal buildings, Terminals 3 and 4, containing 20 and 81 gates respectively.

