Moody's affirms Aa3 rating of Macao SAR, China; maintains stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Aa3 rating of Macao SAR, China; maintains stable outlook

30 Mar 2023

Singapore, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today affirmed the Government of Macao SAR, China's local and foreign currency issuer rating at Aa3 and maintained the stable outlook.

The affirmation of the Aa3 ratings reflects Moody's assessment that Macao's large fiscal and external reserves will continue to provide the economy with buffers to absorb shocks. At the same time, Macao's high concentration in the gaming sector will continue to pose risks related to Macao's high growth volatility, which is one of the highest among rated governments. Moody's does not expect Macao's efforts to diversify growth away from the gaming industry to yield results that would materially reduce volatility in the near to medium term.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to Macao's credit profile. On the upside, Macao's economy may benefit from more rapid progress toward economic diversification than what Moody's currently expect. Conversely, Macao will remain exposed to a number of potential shocks, particularly to those related to economic, financial and policy developments on the mainland.

Macao's local and foreign currency ceilings both remain unchanged at Aaa. The three-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and issuer rating reflects Macao's very strong external balances and effective institutions, as well as moderate political risks.

The foreign currency ceiling is at the same level as the local currency ceiling, reflecting Macao's high degree of policy effectiveness and an open capital account. It also takes into account minimal transfer and convertibility risks for foreign-currency bondholders and depositors in Macao.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE Aa3 RATING

GROWTH TO RECOVER IN COMING YEARS, BUT VOLATILITY REMAINS A SOURCE OF RISK

Moody's expects Macao's real GDP growth to recover for the next two to three years, as the effects of the pandemic fade. Growth will be driven by the gradual return of tourists and strengthening domestic demand, following the reopening of Macao, Hong Kong SAR, China and mainland China's borders earlier this year. Tourists from mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for nearly 90% of total tourist arrivals pre-pandemic.

Moody's assumes total tourist arrivals to reach 16-20 million for full year 2023, equivalent to 40-50% of total arrivals in 2019. Total tourist arrivals picked up to 1.5 million in January-February 2023 per month on average, compared to the monthly average of 380,000 in the previous two months, driven by arrivals from mainland China and Hong Kong. The acceleration in tourist arrivals has also driven sharp increases in activity in the gaming sector. Gross gaming revenue went up to MOP11.6 billion in January and MOP10.3 billion in February, compared to MOP3.5 billion in December 2022.

Moody's projects Macao's real GDP to grow at around 45% for 2023, bringing the level of GDP to around 58% of 2019 level. Moody's expects Macao's growth to remain strong over the next two to three years, given low base effects, and Macao's real GDP to reach its 2019 level in 2026 or 2027.

Even as Macao's near-term growth prospects are favourable, Moody's assessment of Macao's economic strength reflects its high growth volatility, which reduces the economy's ability to withstand shocks. Macao's high growth volatility stems from a highly concentrated economic structure, with the gaming sector accounting for about half of the total economic output pre-pandemic.

In addition, Macao's gaming industry is also dependent on developments in mainland China. About 70% of visitor arrivals were from the mainland pre-pandemic. Policy measures that undermine Chinese demand for Macao's gaming and tourism would significantly hinder Macao's economy, as evidenced between 2014-16 during mainland China's anti-corruption drive.

To reduce Macao's vulnerability to shocks, the authorities have been pursuing an economic diversification agenda. As a requirement attached to the renewal of the gaming concessions on 1 January 2023, the six gaming operators active in Macao have committed to invest around $15 billion over the next ten years, with about 90% of total investments going toward non-gaming activities. In addition, the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone that was released in September 2021 aims to provide a larger platform for Macao's diversification plans, including the development of target industries beyond the gaming sector, such as in financial services, scientific and technological research, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Moody's expects the implementation of the government's diversification plans will take time, as the government works on addressing bottlenecks to the development of these targeted industries. There is currently limited supply of labour with the relevant skills to support the targeted industries. As such, tangible diversification that materially reduces growth volatility is unlikely in the near to medium term.

FISCAL AND EXTERNAL RESERVES WILL REMAIN AMPLE, DESPITE DRAWDOWNS

While Macao's fiscal reserves have declined and may face further downward pressures this year, Moody's expects the SAR to return to running fiscal surpluses in the coming years as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Consequently, Macao will likely be able to resume a continued build-up of the reserves.

Macao's substantial fiscal buffers enabled it to deploy significant fiscal support during the pandemic, limiting the impact of the pandemic on domestic demand. The government's expenditure averaged MOP92.3 billion per year over 2020-2022, compared to an average of MOP80.1 billion per year in the preceding three years.

The drawdown in the fiscal reserves to finance enlarged public expenditure during the pandemic, combined with investment losses, led to a decline in the reserves to MOP558 billion (315% of 2022 GDP) at the end of 2022, from MOP643 billion a year ago. Given the still-fragile economic recovery, the government has budgeted a further drawdown of MOP35.6 billion from the reserves for 2023, equivalent to about one-third of the government's budgeted expenditure.

Macao's fiscal strength is further supported by its sizable government deposits with the central bank, amounting to 26.4% of GDP in 2021, according to IMF data.

External buffers are also large. Macao foreign exchange reserves reached $26.0 billion at the end of 2022, increasing from $22.2 billion at end-2019. The reserves are sufficient to cover about fourteen months of imports. Moody's expects Macao's foreign reserves to continue accumulating, as current account surpluses widen over the coming years, in tandem with the increase in travel exports as tourists return to Macao.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the risks to Macao's credit profile are balanced. Macao's economic strength may benefit from more rapid progress toward economic diversification than what Moody's currently expects. On the downside, Macao is vulnerable to a number of potential shocks, particularly those related to economic, financial and policy developments in mainland China.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Macao's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting its neutral to moderate exposure to environmental and social risks, and strong governance profile that supports the government credit rating, resilience and capacity to respond to shocks.

Macao's exposure to environmental risk is neutral-to-low (E-2). Moderate risk stems from its exposure to physical climate change and episodes of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and typhoons. However, Macao's tourism industry is not weather-dependent, and the territory is well positioned to adopt climate adaptation strategies given the institutional, technical and financial resources at its disposal.

Macao's exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low (S-2). An aging population and a high proportion of migrant labor pose demographic risk. The score also reflects its high education levels, although Macao still faces shortages in skilled labour. Macao also retains considerable fiscal flexibility to accommodate an expansion of social spending including on health and education, and for older citizens.

Macao's exposure to governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2). This is reflected in both strong institutions and demonstrated policy effectiveness. Prudent macroeconomic and fiscal policies, which have resulted in the accumulation of a large stock of fiscal reserves, point to strong governance, despite structural challenges to policymaking given the small, open economy that is exposed to external shocks.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 71,122 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 19.3% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 2.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 5.8% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 401.4% (2021)

Economic resiliency: baa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 27 March 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Macao SAR, China, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Moody's would consider upgrading the rating upon evidence that the government's economic diversification plans are delivering stronger and more stable economic growth sustainably. This could come from material and sustained progress in initiatives that support growth in the non-gaming sectors, which would build Macao's resilience to shock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's would consider downgrading the rating if there were a significant and lasting erosion of fiscal and external buffers. This could stem from measures implemented in mainland China that would affect Macao's gaming sector.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Grace Lim
Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
71 Robinson Road #05-01/02
Singapore, 068895
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Gene Fang
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
71 Robinson Road #05-01/02
Singapore, 068895
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

No Related Data.
© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com