Moody's affirms Aa3 rating of Macao SAR, China; maintains stable outlook

Singapore, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Macao SAR, China's local and foreign currency issuer rating at Aa3 and maintained the stable outlook.

The affirmation of the Aa3 ratings reflects Moody's assessment that Macao's large fiscal and external reserves will continue to provide the economy with buffers to absorb shocks. At the same time, Macao's high concentration in the gaming sector will continue to pose risks related to Macao's high growth volatility, which is one of the highest among rated governments. Moody's does not expect Macao's efforts to diversify growth away from the gaming industry to yield results that would materially reduce volatility in the near to medium term.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to Macao's credit profile. On the upside, Macao's economy may benefit from more rapid progress toward economic diversification than what Moody's currently expect. Conversely, Macao will remain exposed to a number of potential shocks, particularly to those related to economic, financial and policy developments on the mainland.

Macao's local and foreign currency ceilings both remain unchanged at Aaa. The three-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and issuer rating reflects Macao's very strong external balances and effective institutions, as well as moderate political risks.

The foreign currency ceiling is at the same level as the local currency ceiling, reflecting Macao's high degree of policy effectiveness and an open capital account. It also takes into account minimal transfer and convertibility risks for foreign-currency bondholders and depositors in Macao.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE Aa3 RATING

GROWTH TO RECOVER IN COMING YEARS, BUT VOLATILITY REMAINS A SOURCE OF RISK

Moody's expects Macao's real GDP growth to recover for the next two to three years, as the effects of the pandemic fade. Growth will be driven by the gradual return of tourists and strengthening domestic demand, following the reopening of Macao, Hong Kong SAR, China and mainland China's borders earlier this year. Tourists from mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for nearly 90% of total tourist arrivals pre-pandemic.

Moody's assumes total tourist arrivals to reach 16-20 million for full year 2023, equivalent to 40-50% of total arrivals in 2019. Total tourist arrivals picked up to 1.5 million in January-February 2023 per month on average, compared to the monthly average of 380,000 in the previous two months, driven by arrivals from mainland China and Hong Kong. The acceleration in tourist arrivals has also driven sharp increases in activity in the gaming sector. Gross gaming revenue went up to MOP11.6 billion in January and MOP10.3 billion in February, compared to MOP3.5 billion in December 2022.

Moody's projects Macao's real GDP to grow at around 45% for 2023, bringing the level of GDP to around 58% of 2019 level. Moody's expects Macao's growth to remain strong over the next two to three years, given low base effects, and Macao's real GDP to reach its 2019 level in 2026 or 2027.

Even as Macao's near-term growth prospects are favourable, Moody's assessment of Macao's economic strength reflects its high growth volatility, which reduces the economy's ability to withstand shocks. Macao's high growth volatility stems from a highly concentrated economic structure, with the gaming sector accounting for about half of the total economic output pre-pandemic.

In addition, Macao's gaming industry is also dependent on developments in mainland China. About 70% of visitor arrivals were from the mainland pre-pandemic. Policy measures that undermine Chinese demand for Macao's gaming and tourism would significantly hinder Macao's economy, as evidenced between 2014-16 during mainland China's anti-corruption drive.

To reduce Macao's vulnerability to shocks, the authorities have been pursuing an economic diversification agenda. As a requirement attached to the renewal of the gaming concessions on 1 January 2023, the six gaming operators active in Macao have committed to invest around $15 billion over the next ten years, with about 90% of total investments going toward non-gaming activities. In addition, the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone that was released in September 2021 aims to provide a larger platform for Macao's diversification plans, including the development of target industries beyond the gaming sector, such as in financial services, scientific and technological research, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Moody's expects the implementation of the government's diversification plans will take time, as the government works on addressing bottlenecks to the development of these targeted industries. There is currently limited supply of labour with the relevant skills to support the targeted industries. As such, tangible diversification that materially reduces growth volatility is unlikely in the near to medium term.

FISCAL AND EXTERNAL RESERVES WILL REMAIN AMPLE, DESPITE DRAWDOWNS

While Macao's fiscal reserves have declined and may face further downward pressures this year, Moody's expects the SAR to return to running fiscal surpluses in the coming years as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Consequently, Macao will likely be able to resume a continued build-up of the reserves.

Macao's substantial fiscal buffers enabled it to deploy significant fiscal support during the pandemic, limiting the impact of the pandemic on domestic demand. The government's expenditure averaged MOP92.3 billion per year over 2020-2022, compared to an average of MOP80.1 billion per year in the preceding three years.

The drawdown in the fiscal reserves to finance enlarged public expenditure during the pandemic, combined with investment losses, led to a decline in the reserves to MOP558 billion (315% of 2022 GDP) at the end of 2022, from MOP643 billion a year ago. Given the still-fragile economic recovery, the government has budgeted a further drawdown of MOP35.6 billion from the reserves for 2023, equivalent to about one-third of the government's budgeted expenditure.

Macao's fiscal strength is further supported by its sizable government deposits with the central bank, amounting to 26.4% of GDP in 2021, according to IMF data.

External buffers are also large. Macao foreign exchange reserves reached $26.0 billion at the end of 2022, increasing from $22.2 billion at end-2019. The reserves are sufficient to cover about fourteen months of imports. Moody's expects Macao's foreign reserves to continue accumulating, as current account surpluses widen over the coming years, in tandem with the increase in travel exports as tourists return to Macao.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the risks to Macao's credit profile are balanced. Macao's economic strength may benefit from more rapid progress toward economic diversification than what Moody's currently expects. On the downside, Macao is vulnerable to a number of potential shocks, particularly those related to economic, financial and policy developments in mainland China.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Macao's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting its neutral to moderate exposure to environmental and social risks, and strong governance profile that supports the government credit rating, resilience and capacity to respond to shocks.

Macao's exposure to environmental risk is neutral-to-low (E-2). Moderate risk stems from its exposure to physical climate change and episodes of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and typhoons. However, Macao's tourism industry is not weather-dependent, and the territory is well positioned to adopt climate adaptation strategies given the institutional, technical and financial resources at its disposal.

Macao's exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low (S-2). An aging population and a high proportion of migrant labor pose demographic risk. The score also reflects its high education levels, although Macao still faces shortages in skilled labour. Macao also retains considerable fiscal flexibility to accommodate an expansion of social spending including on health and education, and for older citizens.

Macao's exposure to governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2). This is reflected in both strong institutions and demonstrated policy effectiveness. Prudent macroeconomic and fiscal policies, which have resulted in the accumulation of a large stock of fiscal reserves, point to strong governance, despite structural challenges to policymaking given the small, open economy that is exposed to external shocks.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 71,122 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 19.3% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 2.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 5.8% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 401.4% (2021)

Economic resiliency: baa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 27 March 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Macao SAR, China, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Moody's would consider upgrading the rating upon evidence that the government's economic diversification plans are delivering stronger and more stable economic growth sustainably. This could come from material and sustained progress in initiatives that support growth in the non-gaming sectors, which would build Macao's resilience to shock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's would consider downgrading the rating if there were a significant and lasting erosion of fiscal and external buffers. This could stem from measures implemented in mainland China that would affect Macao's gaming sector.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

