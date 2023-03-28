Moody's affirms Aa3 rating on the Regional Transportation Authority, IL's bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on approximately $1.5 billion of outstanding bonds of the Regional Transportation Authority, IL (RTA). Moody's has also affirmed the short-term P-1 rating on the authority's Series 2005B extendible reset securities. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects continued strong performance in the authority's sales tax base and the expectation that state funding will remain stable and timely. The rating incorporates the breadth of the authority's tax base, which consists of six counties in the Chicago metropolitan region, the healthy coverage of debt service by authority revenue, and the modest debt burden of the authority as measured by total debt relative to revenue.

The rating also considers the authority's role in administering the distribution of funds to the three service boards that provide transit services throughout the region. Across the transit service providers, budget gaps will begin to materialize by fiscal 2026, based on current financial projections, following the spending down of federal aid. The regional tax base could be tapped to address these gaps, but final decisions on how to address future budgetary challenges remain open. The RTA issues debt to address the capital needs of the service boards. In this way, it has some exposure to the operating challenges of those entities, especially to the extent those challenges drive the need to borrow funds.

The P-1 rating reflects sound timing provisions and management's capacity to redeem the reset securities. Under the bond provisions, investors would hold the securities for a period of nine months after a failed remarketing, providing ample time for the authority to issue long-term bonds to cover the debt. Further, the authority maintains healthy liquidity relative to the amount of extendable reset securities outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation of stability in revenue and coverage of debt service. Further, the outlook speaks to the strength of the tax base as a potential resource for additional funding in the coming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Steady growth in state funding that adds further upward pressure in the trend of total authority revenue

- Strengthened state credit profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in the authority's debt burden

- Weakened revenue performance

- A weakened state credit profile

- The short-term rating on the 2005B bonds could be downgraded with a material downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The RTA's general obligation bonds are a full faith and credit obligation of the authority and payable from all revenue of RTA. The bonds also have lien on the authority's sales taxes.

PROFILE

The RTA is a political subdivision and municipal corporation of the state responsible for the oversight, regional planning and funding of three transit agencies (or service boards) in the Chicago area. It distributes regional sales taxes and state funding to the service boards pursuant to state law. The task of operating transit systems falls to the service boards - the Chicago Transit Authority, the subway and bus operator in Chicago; Metra, which runs the region's commuter rail service; and Pace, the provider of suburban bus and paratransit service.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Butler

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

