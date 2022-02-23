Moody's affirms Aa3 (sf) rating of Italian ABS notes issued by Consumer Three S.r.l.

Madrid, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the rating of the Class A Notes issued by Consumer Three S.r.l (the "Issuer"), following the decrease in pool size and other amendments to the documentation.

....EUR 3015M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 28, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the fact that the Issuer will repurchase consumer loan receivables for an amount of approximately EUR 1.25 billion and thereby the blended pool of loans will decrease to approximately EUR 4.820 billion (including cash) from EUR 6.077 Billion. The Class A Notes will be reduced to EUR 3,711.7 million and the amount of the Class J Notes will be decreased to a total amount of EUR 1,108.7 million.

As part of the analysis, Moody's decreased its default probability assumption and recovery rate assumption at 6.1% from 6.5% and kept unchanged to 5% and 18% respectively the recoveries and PCE assumptions.

The revolving criteria have been amended with: (i) the maximum amount of credit express compact loans increased to 85% from 70%; (ii) removal of the minimum floor on other loans from 8%; and (iii) the minimum weighted average interest rate has been reduced to 5% from 6%.

Additionally, the following amendments were executed, including: (i) increase of the final maturity date of the Notes from December 2058 to December 2060; (ii) Extension of revolving period by 24 months, from June 2022 to June 2024; (iii) reset of the performance triggers by the way of repurchasing defaulted and delinquent positions and (iv) reset of the individual repurchase limit and the amount of renegotiations. All these changes have been considered in today's rating action.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The initial Credit Rating for Consumer Three S.r.l. was assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' dated 22nd September 2015.

Factors that lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) an increase of the Italian Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, and (iii) deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) a decrease of the Italian Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (iii) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement, and (iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Antonio Tena

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

