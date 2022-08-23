Moody's affirms Aa3 underlying rating on Lane CCD, OR; outlook remains negative

New York, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on Lane Community College District, Oregon's approximately $144.9 million general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and the Aa3 rating on the district's approximately $35.4 million full faith and credit (FF&C) bonds. The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 GOULT rating primarily reflects the district's improved financial position in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 largely due to a meaningful influx of pandemic-related aid. After a trend of narrowing reserves over the last several years leading up to the pandemic the aid has materially helped stabilize the district's reserves and liquidity. The rating also reflects the district's large and growing tax base anchored by the presence of the University of Oregon (Aa2 negative), moderate resident incomes, and manageable debt and pension burdens. It also reflects the district's longer term declining enrollment trend.
The Aa3 rating on the district's (FF&C) obligations reflects the general credit characteristics of the district as well as the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge. The absence of a rating distinction between the GOULT and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the headwinds the district faces to structurally balance operations as it emerges from the pandemic. Aligning recurring revenues with recurring expenditures against a backdrop of sharply declining enrollment and the tapering of pandemic-related money represents a meaningful credit challenge to the district. The district's ability to balance operations and maintain reserves adequate for the rating level will be a central focus over the outlook period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Materially strengthened reserve and liquidity positions
- Stabilized to improved enrollment trend
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Deterioration of financial position
- Drops in revenue driven by either funding or enrollment declines
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.
The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school and community college districts' GOULT bonds.
The district's full faith and credit (FF&C) obligations are backed by the district's full faith, credit pledge to make financing payments. Under the Financing Agreement, the financing payments are secured by and payable from the district's general non-restricted revenues and other funds that may be available for that purpose.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Not applicable.
PROFILE
Lane Community College District is a comprehensive, two-year, public college centered in Eugene Oregon, and serves the 4,600 square miles of Lane County and portions of adjacent counties. It is the fourth largest community college in Oregon with an estimated Full Time Equivalent Enrollment of 6,500 in 2022.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Manoleas
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Roger Brown
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653