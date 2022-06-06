Moody's affirms Aaa on City of San Antonio, TX's issuer and GOLT; revises outlook to stable

Affirms Aa1 on contract tax bonds, affirms Aa1 and Aa2 on lease revenue bonds, withdraws convention center hotel rating

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of San Antonio, TX's Aaa issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings, as well as the Aa1 on the city's contract tax bonds, and the Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on its lease revenue bonds. Moody's has also withdrawn the Baa1 rating on the city's convention center hotel special tax debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not have any GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's large and strong economy anchored by multiple sectors, significant institutional presence and a sustained history of strong operating performance and favorable reserves. The rating also considers the city's resident income profile, which is lower than the national average, and high leverage compared to peers. Pensions are moderate and should remain affordable supported by the strength of the economy and tax base.

The lack of distinction between the city's issuer rating and the GOLT rating reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap that provides more than six times debt service, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge and the inability of the city to increase the tax above the cap.

The one notch distinction between the city's issuer rating and the Aa1 lease rating reflects appropriation risk and the more essential assets financed (municipal building, emergency dispatch center and new administrative building).

The two-notch distinction between the city's issuer rating and the Aa2 lease rating reflects appropriation risk and the less essential nature of the assets financed (convention center).

The Aa1 rating on the contract tax debt reflects the city's pledge of contract revenues paid to the city by City of San Antonio, TX Combined Utility Enterprise (City Public Service, CPS Energy) (Aa2 stable - senior lien, and Aa3 stable - junior lien) which provides for very high debt service coverage. The rating also considers the high credit quality of the city and CPS Energy, which is the city's electric and gas utility system. Additional considerations include adequate legal provisions which are weakened by the lack of a debt service reserve.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the successful completion of the city's long-standing plan to eliminate governance and financial ties related to the city's convention center hotel. In April 2022, Hyatt sold the convention center hotel to a non-profit entity. The sale resulted in paying off all outstanding convention center hotel related bonds originally issued in 2005 and has also absolved the city of any liability related to the bonds should revenues from the hotel be insufficient to pay debt service. However, the convention center hotel remains an important asset to the city's tourism related activity.

The outlook also incorporates other strong Aaa attributes including a large and growing economy and tax base which will continue to support strong revenue performance and the ability to maintain solid reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened economic profile

- Increased leverage relative to peers

- Negative trends in operating performance that reduce reserves

- Increased leverage via either debt issuance or growth in unfunded pension liability resulting in budgetary pressure

- Non-appropriation of lease revenue bonds debt service (lease appropriation)

- Downgrade of the issuer rating (lease appropriation)

- Significant reduction in withholding or interruption of contract payments from CPS Energy to the city or from the city to the Industrial Development Corporation (contract tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law.

The lease bonds are payable from all available city funds subject to annual appropriation.

The contract tax bonds are payable from a pledge of the transfer payments received from CPS Energy. The transfer from CPS Energy to the city is fifth in priority, not to exceed 14% of the gross revenues of the system.

PROFILE

The City of San Antonio is the county seat of Bexar County (Aaa stable) and is the seventh largest city in the nation and second most populous metropolitan area in Texas (Aaa stable). The local economy is anchored by three primary sectors: military, financial services, and tourism. The current population is estimated at 1.5 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in lease ratings and contract tax rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

