Moody's affirms AbbVie at Baa2; revises outlook to positive from stable

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie") including the Baa2 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-2 short-term rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to positive from stable.

"Rising sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq, coupled with ongoing debt reduction, increase the likelihood that AbbVie can absorb Humira biosimilar competition with a stronger credit profile," stated Michael Levesque, Sr. Vice President. "These factors contribute to the outlook change to positive from stable," continued Levesque.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. AbbVie's continuing focus on debt reduction, including planned debt reduction of over $12 billion in 2022, is reflected in the outlook change to positive. At the same time, the company has exhibited prior appetite for multiple debt-financed acquisitions that resulted in debt/EBITDA above 4.0x, as recently as June 2020 for the Allergan acquisition. This consideration contributes to the rating affirmation at Baa2.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AbbVie Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed Prime-2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AbbVie Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AbbVie's credit profile reflects its large global scale with annual revenues of approximately $56 billion. Products like Skyrizi, Rinvoq and Imbruvica will provide rising revenue for years to come. The approved indications for both Skyrizi and Rinvoq will continue to expand based on pending regulatory approvals and ongoing clinical studies. AbbVie will generate good free cash flow stemming from its high operating margins and efficient tax structure. Moody's anticipates the majority of free cash flow in 2022 will continue to be used to repay debt associated with the 2020 acquisition of Allergan plc.

These strengths are tempered by high concentration in Humira, which is likely to generate over 35% of AbbVie's total 2022 revenue. Humira will face biosimilar competition in the US in January 2023, leading to material earnings erosion. Hence, after deleveraging in 2021 and 2022, debt/EBITDA will rise in 2023, likely to about 3.0x absent debt-funded acquisitions and if the company meets its 2022 debt reduction target.

The rating outlook is positive, reflecting the potential for an upgrade based on rising Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales, as well as debt reduction plans.

Social and governance considerations are material to AbbVie's credit profile. Social risks for pharmaceutical companies include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. AbbVie's higher-than-average revenue concentration in the US market, as well as the high use of certain products by Medicare beneficiaries results in exposure to this risk. Among governance considerations, AbbVie's financial policies have been more aggressive than peers, evidenced by tolerance for debt/EBITDA above 4.0x, notwithstanding material debt reduction commitments executed to date.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include very strong growth in core products outside of Humira, strong pipeline execution and continued debt reduction. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0 times would support an upgrade. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak growth in core products outside of Humira, weak pipeline execution, or debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5 times could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company with focus areas that include immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, eye care, virology, gastroenterology, and women's health. Revenues in 2021 totaled approximately $56 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

