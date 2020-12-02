Moody's affirms Access Prairies Partnership's Baa1 senior secured rating and changes rating outlook to stable

Approximately CAD178.8 million of debt securities outstanding (face value)

Toronto, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Access Prairies Partnership's (Project Co or the Issuer) Baa1 senior secured rating, and changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects material progress by Graham Design Builders LP (the Construction Contractor), a subsidiary of Graham Business Trust, relative to Project Co's requirements under an agreement (Remediation Agreement) to rectify a number of construction defects of varying levels of materiality that were identified in 2019 following the achievement of Service Commencement. The Construction Contractor has now completed and received a signoff from the Province of Saskatchewan (the Authority, Aaa negative) for the two most costly items under that agreement: i) a replacement of the roof (completed July 2020) and ii) a replacement of faulty shower assemblies within the facility (completed November 2020). There remain some other items under the Remediation Agreement executed on 1 May 2020 that are yet to be signed off by the Authority. However, Moody's views these remaining items to be relatively immaterial in cost compared to the budget that was related to the roof and shower replacement work. Moody's expects that the Construction Contractor will complete the remaining outstanding items over the course of Q1 2021.

Moody's views the Construction Contractor's acceptance of the liability for the cost and repair of the construction defects, along with the handling of associated operating period payment deductions as a positive development for the Project. Project Co had very little security remaining against the Construction Contractor post Service Commencement that could be used if the Construction Contractor was unable to complete the work and the cost to complete the repair work was quite material. The progress made to date on the repair works has materially mitigated (pending signoff of some final items) Project Co's exposure to the Construction Contractor's credit quality, which Moody's has assessed to be weak.

The rating action also recognizes the fact that, ultimately, Project Co benefits from availability payments paid by a highly rated entity in the Authority and that the operating requirements under the Project Agreement are considered to be relatively straightforward with respect to a simple asset so that payment deductions should be immaterial. Project Co benefits from the involvement of an experienced Service Provider, an affiliate of SNC-Lavalin O&M, under a long-term contract through which all of its maintenance and rehabilitation obligations have been passed down to the Service Provider on a back-to-back basis (except for the energy painshare mechanism). Project Co's financial metrics are adequate in view of the relative simplicity of the Project's operations and the pass through of all payment deductions to the Service Provider. However, the debt structure is relatively weak and the Service Provider has offered weak liability caps and third-party security to back its obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Project Co and the Construction Contractor are capable of completing the remaining repair works in early 2021 for some items that remain outstanding which are relatively smaller in comparison to the scale of what has already been accomplished by the Construction Contractor. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the Service Provider's performance will remain strong with little to no deductions, as has been the case since March 2020 despite the repair works on site by the Construction Contractor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

What Could Change the Rating -- Up

- The rating could be upgraded after the Construction Contractor's repair works are completed and signed off by the Authority and once there is a track record of successful operations with a good control of operating costs and minimal deductions.

What Could Change the Rating -- Down

The rating could be downgraded if:

- The debt service coverage ratio falls below 1.13x on a sustained basis; or

- The credit quality of the Authority or the Service Provider deteriorates materially;

PROFILE

Access Prairies Partnership is a special purpose entity that has entered into a project agreement with the Authority to design, build, finance, maintain, and rehabilitate the Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford - Integrated Correctional Facility located in North Battleford, Saskatchewan for a 30 year project term that expires on June 1, 2048. Service Commencement was reached on September 6, 2018. The project agreement contemplates a relatively standard risk allocation for a public-private partnership (P3).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Catherine N. Deluz

Senior Vice President

Project Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

