Moody's affirms Access Prairies Partnership's Baa1 senior secured rating and changes rating outlook to stable

Approximately CAD178.8 million of debt securities outstanding (face value)
Toronto, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Access Prairies Partnership's (Project Co or the Issuer)
Baa1 senior secured rating, and changed the rating outlook to stable
from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects material progress by Graham Design Builders
LP (the Construction Contractor), a subsidiary of Graham Business
Trust, relative to Project Co's requirements under an agreement
(Remediation Agreement) to rectify a number of construction defects of
varying levels of materiality that were identified in 2019 following the
achievement of Service Commencement. The Construction Contractor
has now completed and received a signoff from the Province of Saskatchewan
(the Authority, Aaa negative) for the two most costly items under
that agreement: i) a replacement of the roof (completed July 2020)
and ii) a replacement of faulty shower assemblies within the facility
(completed November 2020). There remain some other items under
the Remediation Agreement executed on 1 May 2020 that are yet to be signed
off by the Authority. However, Moody's views these
remaining items to be relatively immaterial in cost compared to the budget
that was related to the roof and shower replacement work. Moody's
expects that the Construction Contractor will complete the remaining outstanding
items over the course of Q1 2021.
Moody's views the Construction Contractor's acceptance of
the liability for the cost and repair of the construction defects,
along with the handling of associated operating period payment deductions
as a positive development for the Project. Project Co had very
little security remaining against the Construction Contractor post Service
Commencement that could be used if the Construction Contractor was unable
to complete the work and the cost to complete the repair work was quite
material. The progress made to date on the repair works has materially
mitigated (pending signoff of some final items) Project Co's exposure
to the Construction Contractor's credit quality, which Moody's
has assessed to be weak.
The rating action also recognizes the fact that, ultimately,
Project Co benefits from availability payments paid by a highly rated
entity in the Authority and that the operating requirements under the
Project Agreement are considered to be relatively straightforward with
respect to a simple asset so that payment deductions should be immaterial.
Project Co benefits from the involvement of an experienced Service Provider,
an affiliate of SNC-Lavalin O&M, under a long-term
contract through which all of its maintenance and rehabilitation obligations
have been passed down to the Service Provider on a back-to-back
basis (except for the energy painshare mechanism). Project Co's
financial metrics are adequate in view of the relative simplicity of the
Project's operations and the pass through of all payment deductions to
the Service Provider. However, the debt structure is relatively
weak and the Service Provider has offered weak liability caps and third-party
security to back its obligations.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Project Co and the
Construction Contractor are capable of completing the remaining repair
works in early 2021 for some items that remain outstanding which are relatively
smaller in comparison to the scale of what has already been accomplished
by the Construction Contractor. The stable outlook also reflects
Moody's view that the Service Provider's performance will
remain strong with little to no deductions, as has been the case
since March 2020 despite the repair works on site by the Construction
Contractor.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
What Could Change the Rating -- Up
- The rating could be upgraded after the Construction Contractor's
repair works are completed and signed off by the Authority and once there
is a track record of successful operations with a good control of operating
costs and minimal deductions.
What Could Change the Rating -- Down
The rating could be downgraded if:
- The debt service coverage ratio falls below 1.13x on a
sustained basis; or
- The credit quality of the Authority or the Service Provider deteriorates
materially;
PROFILE
Access Prairies Partnership is a special purpose entity that has entered
into a project agreement with the Authority to design, build,
finance, maintain, and rehabilitate the Saskatchewan Hospital
North Battleford - Integrated Correctional Facility located in
North Battleford, Saskatchewan for a 30 year project term that expires
on June 1, 2048. Service Commencement was reached on September
6, 2018. The project agreement contemplates a relatively
standard risk allocation for a public-private partnership (P3).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
