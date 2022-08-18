Moody's affirms Accuride's ratings at Caa2; outlook revised to negative

New York, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Accuride Corporation's ("Accuride") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") at Caa2, probability of default rating at Caa2-PD and senior secured first lien term loan rating at Caa2. The outlook was changed to negative from positive.

The negative outlook reflects Accuride's significant refinancing risk and weak liquidity with the company's entire capital structure coming due in the next 12 to 15 months. Moody's expects financial leverage will remain high and free cash flow will be negative even though Accuride's operating performance will improve through 2023 from steady commercial vehicle production and completed restructuring of its European operations. Therefore, Moody's believes a successful refinancing of the company's asset-based lending facility ("ABL") expiring August 2023 and first lien term loan due November 2023 may be difficult, and the risk of a potential debt restructuring or distressed exchange is elevated..

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Accuride Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Accuride Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Accuride's ratings reflect the company's very high financial leverage, low earnings margin with a history of operating losses and weak liquidity. Accuride does maintain a good competitive position as a supplier of steel and aluminum wheels and wheel-ends for new commercial vehicle production globally as well as a supplier to the aftermarket.

Revenue growth for Accuride has been robust since 2021 as commercial vehicle production and pricing have increased. Moody's expects Accuride's revenue to increase at least 25% in 2022 following over 40% growth in 2021. Demand for new commercial vehicles, particularly in North America, should remain favorable in 2023, thus contributing to Moody's expectation for Accuride's revenues to grow around 5% next year. Despite very strong top line growth, Accuride's profitability and cash generation, while improved from recent years, remain pressured by higher material, supply chain and energy costs. Moody's expects Accuride to work with customers to recover costs such that the company's EBITDA margin will remain around 6% to 7% through 2023.

Moody's expects Accuride's liquidity to remain weak through 2023 with limited cash on the balance sheet and expectations for negative free cash flow to persist. Accuride heavily utilizes its $168.3 million ABL to support its operations, and Moody's expects the company to maintain modest availability on its ABL, which expires in August 2023. The company's first lien term loan includes a maximum net leverage and minimum interest coverage ratio requirements. Moody's expects Accuride may have difficulty meeting its net leverage covenant over the next several quarters unless earnings materially improve. Further, the company may rely on additional equity contributions or sale-leaseback transactions to support its liquidity over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Accuride is able to successfully address its 2023 debt maturities. In addition, Accuride would need to demonstrate a pathway to at least breakeven free cash flow and reduce its reliance on external capital sources in order to achieve a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if Accuride's earnings fail to improve and the likelihood of default increases, including the potential for a debt restructuring which Moody's may view as a distressed exchange. Also, a downgrade could occur if Moody's recovery expectations decrease over the next twelve months.

Accuride Corporation, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, is a North American, European and Asian manufacturer and supplier of commercial vehicle and light vehicle components including wheels and wheel-end components. Crestview Partners is the majority owner of Accuride since October 2016. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 2022 was approximately $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

