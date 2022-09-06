Toronto, September 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Accès Recherche Montréal L.P.'s ("ARM") senior secured rating of A1. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Acces Recherche Montreal L.P.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Acces Recherche Montreal L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the project's more than eight years of strong operating performance, with no significant deductions to service payments and minimal failure points. The rating also considers the long-term project agreement between ARM and Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM, Aa2 stable). Under that agreement, CHUM makes availability payments in amounts designed to cover operating costs, rehabilitation costs, debt service and equity returns over a 30 year period and such payments benefit from a payment undertaking provided by the Province of Québec (Aa2, stable). The project also benefits from the fact that all operating, maintenance and rehabilitation obligations have been sub-contracted on a back-to-back basis to an experienced and creditworthy entity Honeywell Limited (Honeywell) for the term of the project agreement and Honeywell has backed its obligations by a relatively strong security package. The rating further reflects the resilient and robust financial metrics for an availability payment P3. However, the lack of a maintenance reserve account combined with the lack of independent review of the rehabilitation obligations and budget represent a weaker structure compared to other P3s and the event of default debt service coverage ratio is relatively weak at 1.00x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting the expectation that the Project will continue to perform well without material deductions and failure points and that it will continue to generate the debt metrics projected at the time of financial close.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Given the Project's positioning at the higher end of comparable P3 rated issuers, an upgrade appears unlikely in the medium term.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

ARM's rating could be downgraded if, in spite of the most recent experience, Honeywell encounters persistent operating issues leading to material deductions and the allocation of high levels of failure points that could lead to warnings, remedial actions from CHUM or the need to replace Honeywell. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if the debt service coverage ratios are lower than expected (threshold of 1.25x or below), if Honeywell's credit quality weakens materially, if material construction latent defects are found, if unexpected rehabilitation works must be completed, or if the rating of CHUM or of the Province of Quebec is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Québec, Accès Recherche Montréal is owned by Axium Recherche L.P. (60%) and Meridiam Infrastructure Canada Finance ULC (40%). It was established to undertake the obligations to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and rehabilitate a new research center for CHUM pursuant to a project agreement with CHUM (with an expiry date of September 30, 2043).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rebecca Adair

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

