Moody's affirms Adams State University, CO's A3 issuer and underlying ratings along with Aa2 enhanced rating; outlook stable

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Adams State University (Adams), CO's A3 issuer and underlying ratings on approximately $45 million of rated outstanding revenue bonds. Concurrently, we have also affirmed the Aa2 enhanced ratings on approximately $35 million of revenue bonds qualified for the state intercept program. Total debt outstanding as of fiscal year end 2022 was approximately $63 million. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Adams A3 issuer rating reflects its important role as a Hispanic Serving Institution providing higher education to the southern region of the State of Colorado (Aa1 stable) including its diverse program mix. Improved fiscal management and relatively steady state operating funding in recent years are supportive of healthy operating performance. Recent gains in total wealth and liquidity levels also underpin credit quality.

Offsetting credit factors include a highly competitive student market which has resulted in uneven enrollment in recent years and a small operating base which limits future material expense reductions. An elevated age of plant also weighs on credit quality and could indicate capital needs. The impact of a large unfunded pension liability will be partially mitigated by state pension reforms.

The affirmation of the A3 underlying rating on the revenue bonds reflect both the university's credit quality and the broad nature of the revenue pledge.

The affirmation of the Aa2 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level Aa2 rating of the Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program, which is notched off of the State of Colorado's Aa1 issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of the financing structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by our expectations of continued well managed operations that will provide double-digit EBIDA margins. The outlook also incorporates no additional new debt in the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in total cash and investments

- Significant strengthening in its student market reflected in multiple years of enrollment and net tuition revenue growth - Substantial improvement in funding support from the State of Colorado - Enhanced rating: upgrade in the State of Colorado rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multiple years of narrower operating cash flow

- Inability to maintain close to stable enrollment - Material use of available reserves - Enhanced rating: deterioration in credit quality of the State of Colorado rating or observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

Adams outstanding bonds are secured by pledged revenues, which include net revenues (gross revenue less maintenance and operation expenses) from facilities, including substantially all auxiliary facilities. The bonds are further secured by a pledge of a portion of student fees as well as net tuition revenue. In April 2022, the governor signed a law that increased the net tuition available as pledged revenue to 100% from 10%. Moody's annual debt service coverage ratio for fiscal 2022 is projected to be 3.3x. In order to pledge net tuition revenue for new bonds, an institution must meet the criteria for enterprise status which means it received less than 10% of total revenue from state grants. While the university did not meet the criteria for enterprise status for fiscal 2022, due to the heightened level of state capital funding received, tuition revenues remain pledged as security for the outstanding bonds. The university expects to regain enterprise status at the end of fiscal 2023.

PROFILE

Adams State University is a small regional public university located in Alamosa, Colorado in the southern portion of the state. It serves students of the San Luis Valley and is designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution. The university was founded in 1921 in order to educate teachers to serve the rural areas of the state and has grown to provide a mix of undergraduate, graduate and distance learning programs. In fiscal 2022, Adams recorded operating revenue of $66 million and had fall total full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment of 3,047 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

