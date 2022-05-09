Moody's affirms Adani Transmission Limited's Baa3 bond ratings; outlook revised to stable

Singapore, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 senior secured bond ratings of Adani Transmission Limited (ATL).

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from negative.

The rated ATL bonds are serviced by an obligor group (ATL OG) that includes ATL and two of its fully owned subsidiaries, Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Company Limited and Adani Transmission (India) Limited. Together, the two subsidiaries operate four regulated transmission lines of more than 5,000 circuit kilometers.

"The affirmation of the Baa3 bond ratings and outlook change to stable reflect ATL's improved financial flexibility, after the recently completed INR38.5 billion equity investment from International Holdings Company (IHC). The equity investment will support ATL's ability to maintain credit metrics in line with its Baa3 ratings as additional debt is incurred to fund its substantial capital spending program," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ATL's Baa3 ratings reflect (1) the predictable cash flow from the group's portfolio of quality transmission and distribution (T&D) assets, most of which are regulated; (2) the group's solid operating track record; and (3) the manageable exposure to counterparty risks given the presence of a payment-pooling mechanism and its diverse retail customer base in Mumbai.

ATL benefits from the supportive regulatory framework in India, which helps insulate its transmission business from fluctuations in power demand. Although earnings from its distribution business in Mumbai fell short of the regulator-approved levels over the past two years, Moody's expects the group will be able to recover the lost revenue via fuel adjustment charges or the mid-term review process that will commence in November 2022. As of the end of March 2022, the company reported around INR11 billion of under-collection in distribution revenue, a large majority of which relates to lower demand caused by the pandemic and the elevated fuel prices in recent months.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced by the group's high financial leverage and its exposure to execution risks associated with its substantial capital spending program.

Moody's expects the group's consolidated funds from operations (FFO)/net debt to trend above 7.5% over the next two to three years, after factoring in the repayment of around INR31 billion of perpetual shareholder loans with proceeds from the equity issuance.

"We expect a sustained improvement in ATL's credit metrics as existing projects that are scheduled to be commissioned in next 18-24 months start generating cash flow. The Baa3 ratings are predicated on ATL consistently maintaining its FFO/net debt ratio above 7.5% thereafter, in recognition of the group's elevated exposure to execution risks associated with its capital spending program," adds Ng.

ATL has a solid track record of developing transmission assets in India since its formation in 2015. Nevertheless, the task of concurrently managing multiple projects spanning across the country entails a higher level of execution risks, which will temper the group's business risk profile. ATL is developing 11 greenfield projects that will cost more than INR140 billion to complete over the next three to four years based on the management's expectation, before including planned capital spending for the Mumbai integrated utility business.

Moody's expects the group to continue evaluating and bidding for new greenfield transmission projects, beyond the currently committed projects. Moody's expects that management will pull the necessary capital management levers to promote the stability of ATL's capital structure and thus maintain current credit quality.

As such, ATL's ability to access capital markets is a key consideration in the management's ability to keep to its commitment for an investment-grade rating for the ATL bonds. The IHC transaction showed the group's ability to raise equity with support from its promoter, the Adani Group.

The ratings also consider the group's exposure to governance risks, given its concentrated ownership by its promoter, complex organizational structure and the potential for related-party transactions because of the breadth of its Adani Group's operations in India's infrastructure sector. Such exposures are partially offset by the track record of support from the promoter, as well as management's commitment to maintaining a financial profile supportive of an investment grade rating as evidenced by the IHC transaction.

ATL has sufficient liquidity to meet its operating needs over the next 12 months, although it will likely require additional debt for the greenfield projects added over the past six months. Moody's expects such risks to be manageable, given the group's access to capital markets and the likely support from its promoter, if required.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of improving credit metrics for ATL over the next 12-18 months as the company commissions new projects as planned and effectively recovers the regulated revenue shortfalls in its Mumbai distribution business in the upcoming tariff review.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the ratings is unlikely given the group's large capital spending program and related financing requirements which will likely keep credit metrics at the lower end of the range appropriate for the rating over the next 2-3 years.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the bond ratings if there is evidence that ATL's consolidated FFO/net debt cannot stay above 7.5% on a sustained basis after March 2024.

The ratings could also come under pressure (1) if ATL's business risk profile deteriorates, which could arise from a material increase in the group's exposure to higher-risk businesses outside its core regulated portfolio or (2) if the company provides funding support to other group entities through related-party loans or other similar transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1322720. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The rated bonds are issued by an obligor group that includes Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and two of ATL's fully owned subsidiaries, Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Company Limited and Adani Transmission (India) Limited. Together, the subsidiaries operate four transmission lines across the country with a network of more than 5,000 circuit kilometers.

Outside of the ATL obligor group, ATL owns and operates other transmission assets and an integrated utility business in Mumbai through its 75% interest in Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Baa3 stable). Based in Ahmedabad, ATL is the largest private-sector participant in India's power transmission chain. Close to 74% of the group's equity is held by the Adani Group on a pro-forma basis, after factoring in the IHC investment.

