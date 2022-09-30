Moody's affirms AdaptHealth, LLC's Ba3 CFR, outlook changed to stable

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed AdaptHealth, LLC's (AdaptHealth) Corporate Family Rating at Ba3, the Probability of Default Rating at Ba3-PD and the company's senior unsecured note rating at B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The affirmation of AdaptHealth's ratings reflects the company's successful integration of its 2021 acquisition of AeroCare Holdings, Inc. ("AeroCare"), and improved credit metrics following the transaction. Leverage (debt/EBITDA inclusive of patient capex) declined from roughly 4.2x to 3.8x for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, in part from synergies realized and a disciplined monetary policy focused on deleveraging. In addition, AdaptHealth was able to address some of the supply chain pressures by diversifying its suppliers base.

The outlook is revised to stable from negative as Moody's expects the company will continue to execute a growth strategy that relies on acquisitions but should be mostly funded with excess free cash flow. Moody's anticipates that AdaptHealth will continue its track record of successful acquisition integration and synergy realization.

Rating Actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AdaptHealth, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AdaptHealth, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

AdaptHealth's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's meaningful scale in the provision of home healthcare equipment and related supplies in the United States with sales exceeding $2.75 billion (LTM June 30, 2022). The company benefits from its focus on a broad range of patient needs including sleep, home medical equipment, diabetes and respiratory products, the majority of which relate to chronic medical conditions with high levels of recurring revenues. AdaptHealth is somewhat concentrated in sleep related products which are approximately 36% of sales. As AdaptHealth's addresses supply chain issues for sleep products, Moody's forecasts margins to expand and the proportion of sleep products to increase closer to 40% of revenue. Further, the company benefits from a national platform, that was expanded following the acquisition of AeroCare.

The rating is constrained by the company's aggressive approach to acquisitions, albeit the pace of acquisitions have slowed since the AeroCare purchase, Moody's expects the pace to reach pre-AeroCare levels in 2023. The company's leverage, which no longer excludes Patient Capital Expenditures, is in the high three times range for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will reach three times in the next 12 to 18 months. The pace of deleveraging will depend on the company's appetite for future acquisitions and the ramp of the sleep business as supply chain disruptions are resolved.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's very good liquidity profile. Cash is approximately $119 million as of June 30, 2022, and Moody's expects the company will generate around $100 million of free cash flow (before acquisitions) in the next 12-18 months. The company has a $450 million revolving credit facility which Moody's expects will remain substantially unused. The company's secured term loan agreements are subject to maximum leverage and minimum fixed charge covenants which have ample headroom. The company has limited alternative sources of liquidity as substantially all assets are pledged.

The outlook is stable as Moody's expects the company will continue to execute a growth strategy that relies on acquisitions but should be mostly funded with excess free cash flow. Moody's anticipates that AdaptHealth will continue its track record of successful acquisition integration and synergy realization.

AdaptHealth's unsecured notes are rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating. The rating of the senior unsecured bonds reflects their structural subordination to the secured debt in the company's capital structure, comprised of the $450 million (unrated/undrawn) revolving credit facility and a $800 million (unrated) term loan. Both the revolver and term loan are due in January 2026.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on AdaptHealth's rating. AdaptHealth has a highly negative credit exposure to environmental risks (E-4). As a distributor utilizing a fossil fuel dependent truck fleet, AdaptHealth has highly negative exposure to carbon transition risk related to the carbon footprint of its truck fleet. The company also has moderately negative exposure to risks associated with waste and pollution arising from fleet emissions. AdaptHealth's credit exposure to social risk considerations is highly negative (S-4). AdaptHealth faces elevated social risks particularly related to demographic and societal trends as about one third of the company's revenue is derived from Medicaid and Medicare programs, making the company subject to federal and state regulations related to the reimbursement of its products and services. Although this risk is mitigated by the company's diversity by product line.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt/EBITDA below 3 times while maintaining a good liquidity profile and ongoing successful execution of integrating acquisitions. Further diversification by payor, product and geography, and increased scale, would also be positive credit factors to warrant an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully integrate acquisitions or if financial policies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if the company sustains debt/EBITDA above 4 or if liquidity erodes or the company's free cash flow generation weakens.

Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, AdaptHealth, LLC is a provider of home healthcare equipment and medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. The company's products cover a range of products to address chronic conditions such as sleep therapies, oxygen and related therapies in the home and other home medical devices and supplies needed by chronically ill patients with diabetes, wound care, urology, ostomy and nutrition supply needs AdaptHealth services approximately 3.9 million patients annually in nearly all 50 states through a network of over 759 locations in 47 states. Revenues, exceeded $2.75 billion as of LTM ending June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

