Moody's affirms Adient's ratings with CFR at B2 and senior secured at Ba3; outlook changed to stable from positive

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the ratings of Adient Global Holdings Ltd (Adient), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B2, the Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD and the rating on the company's senior unsecured debt at B3. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the senior secured rating at Adient US LLC at Ba3. The outlooks were changed to stable from positive. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 is unchanged.

The rating affirmations and change in outlooks to stable reflect Moody's expectation that global light vehicle production will remain uneven through 2022. This is due to lingering supply chain challenges (semiconductor and parts shortages) which have been exacerbated by Covid lockdowns in China and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. The action also anticipates continued margin pressure from higher labor, energy and freight expenses. Favorably, Adient has demonstrated progress in recovering some costs through ongoing negotiations with customers and has repaid $1.4 billion of debt since September 2020 using proceeds from the sale of the Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd. (YFAS) joint venture and cash on the balance sheet.

Governance considerations were a factor in this rating action as debt-to-EBITDA remains high despite the sizable reduction in debt. As a result, Moody's changed Adient's Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) to G-4 from G-3. Moody's added that financial leverage is especially elevated when considering the inherent cyclicality in the automotive industry, as shown by the lower, and more volatile, vehicle production volumes since 2020.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Adient Global Holdings Ltd

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Adient US LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Adient Global Holdings Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Adient US LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Adient's ratings reflect its position as the leading global supplier of automotive seating and related components, strong regional and customer diversification and long-standing relationships with all major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM). These positives are balanced with high financial leverage, modest margins and negative free cash flow exacerbated by restructuring outlays, a working capital buildup and dividends paid to non-controlling interests.

Previous expectations that global light vehicle production would recover during Adient's 2022 fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 have not materialized as a shortage of semiconductors has lingered due to shocks to the automotive supply chain arising from the Ukraine conflict and the lockdowns in China. These disruptions have contributed to elevated freight, energy and labor costs, which are expected to impact Adient's fiscal year 2022 earnings by about $125 million, in addition to the approximately $475 million impact from lost volume and temporary operating inefficiencies driven by unstable production runs at Adient's customers.

At the same time, the company has demonstrated an ability to improve recovery of elevated steel and foam chemical costs and to shorten the time lag for reimbursement to less than two quarters. These actions have enabled Adient to reduce its projected earnings impact from higher commodity costs to less than $15 million for fiscal year 2022 versus a previous estimate of $95 million. Accordingly, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments, and excluding equity income) to fall just below 6x and the EBITA margin to remain quite modest at under 1.5% for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. A material improvement in these metrics is contingent upon a more meaningful recovery in production volumes, the timing of which is highly uncertain at this point.

The stable outlook considers the company's reduced leverage from recent debt redemptions, solid liquidity profile, its ongoing progress in obtaining cost recoveries from customers and Moody's expectation for results to improve considerably as OEM production rates normalize.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation for Adient to maintain good liquidity into 2023 supported by a robust cash balance of $1.1 billion and $816 million in availability under Adient US LLC's unrated $1.25 billion asset-based lending facility (ABL) expiring in May 2024. Cash is expected to drop modestly, given thin operating margins and working capital outflows which will lead to negative free cash flow in the current fiscal year.

Adient enters into supply chain financing programs to sell accounts receivable without recourse to third-party financial institutions. Amounts under these programs are estimated at about $150 million at March 31, 2022. While not expected, if the company is unable to maintain and extend these receivable programs, additional borrowings under the revolving credit facility would be required to meet liquidity needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with a sustained recovery in automotive vehicle production levels, leading to meaningful progress towards improved earnings and breakeven/positive free cash flow. Debt-to-EBITDA below 5x (excluding equity income from joint ventures) would also be a key consideration for positive rating action. The ability to manage rising raw material inputs and other costs and good execution of continued restructuring actions, which should ultimately translate into margin expansion, will also be viewed favorably.

The ratings could be downgraded due to the inability to improve margins, the loss of or meaningful decline in volume from a major customer or indications that the company will be unable to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Weaker liquidity, including increased reliance on the ABL to go along with a meaningfully lower cash balance, could also result in a negative rating action.

Adient plc, the parent company of Adient Global Holdings Ltd, is one of the world's largest automotive seating manufacturers with longstanding relationships with the largest global OEMs in the automotive space. Automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests, trim covers and fabrics. Adient operates in the Chinese automotive seating market through several joint ventures. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $13 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

