Moody's affirms Advisor Group's ratings (B3 CFR), assigns B2 rating to proposed senior secured notes and changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.'s (Advisor Group) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating, B2 senior secured rating and its Caa2 senior unsecured rating. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to Advisor Group's proposed $475 million senior secured notes. At the same time, Moody's has changed Advisor Group's outlook to positive from stable.

The rating action follows Advisor Group's intention to issue $475 million in new senior secured notes to help fund its planned acquisitions of Infinex Financial Holdings, Inc.[1] ("Infinex"), and American Portfolios Holdings, Inc.[2] ("APH"). Infinex has a primary focus on supporting banks, credit unions and financial institution-based financial advisors and their clients. APH operates a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor providing clients a diversified set of wealth management services.

At the same time, Advisor group upsized its capacity under its revolving credit facility to $450 million from $325 million.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the ratings affirmation reflects the credit benefits of the Infinex and APH acquisitions which will expand Advisor Group's footprint through the addition of a dedicated channel to serve financial institutions and their clients. Infinex has more than 750 financial professionals and approximately $30 billion in client assets, while APH has around 800 financial professionals overseeing roughly $40 billion in client assets. This will bring Advisor Group's total client assets to around $558 billion (pro-forma the two acquisitions as of 31 March 2022). Both Infinex's and APH's activities are very similar to Advisor Group's existing businesses, consisting of various revenue sources such as advisory and commission fees, account fees and cash sweep income earned on client cash balances. Moody's said that Advisor Group has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, as evidenced by timely integrations and effective realization of synergies. The company has identified substantial synergies associated with both acquisitions related to vendor and strategic partner contract alignments. Given the readily identifiable nature of these synergies as well as the company's strong track record, Moody's expects the bulk of these to be realized by the end of 2023.

The ratings affirmation also reflects Advisor Group's strong growth in client assets, revenue, and more favorable shift toward advisory fees and away from less predictable commission revenue. The broad declines in equity and bond markets so far in 2022 will put some pressure on fees tied to the level of client assets for the remainder of the year. However, Advisor Group is strongly positioned to benefit from interest rate increases, said Moody's. The Federal Open Market Committee has raised the target federal funds rate range by 150 basis points (bps) since its March 2022 meeting. Moody's expects the rate to be in the range of 3.50%-3.75% by the end of 2022, which will boost Advisor Group's interest revenue and profitability. Interest revenue generally accretes substantially to the firm's bottom-line because of the rate-insensitivity of client cash balances.

The change in Advisor Group's outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectation that the benefits to profitability from higher interest rates provide a significant offset to the additional debt burden associated with the acquisitions and will support delevering over the next twelve to eighteen months. The positive outlook also reflects that the Infinex and APH acquisitions will not significantly affect its key financial metrics or pose an outsized operational burden during integration, and that its financial policies with respect to debt leverage will remain unchanged.

Advisor Group has improved its trailing-12-months debt / EBITDA ratio on a Moody's adjusted basis to around 7.0x at 31 December 2021, compared to 10.5x at 31 December 2020. On a pro-forma basis, including the proposed debt issuance and Infinex's and APH's results, Moody's expects Advisor Group's leverage ratio will be between 6.5x-7.0x at the end of 2022, with the possibility of significant delevering throughout 2023 if interest rates remain high and the firm realizes its projected synergies associated with the acquisitions.

The ratings also reflect Advisor Group's weak (albeit improving) pretax earnings, sensitivity to interest rates and other macroeconomic variables, and its ownership by a financial sponsor which could result in aggressive financial management actions over time such as further increases in debt leverage.

The B2 rating assigned to Advisor Group's planned $475 million senior secured notes, as well as the B2 ratings on its existing senior secured notes, first lien senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility reflect their priority ranking and size in its capital structure. The Caa2 rating on Advisor Group's senior unsecured notes reflects the notes' secondary ranking and size in its capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Advisor Group's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to sustainably improve its debt leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis to below 6.5x. A significant expansion of existing business activities that generate a sustainable improvement in profitability could also lead to an upgrade.

Moody's said the ratings could be downgraded were Advisor Group to suffer a significant deterioration in liquidity resulting in challenges to its ability to sustain operations at a competitive level, especially in recruiting and retaining advisors. A sustained deterioration in the firm's debt leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis above 7.5x could also lead to a downgrade. Moody's said that the ratings on Advisor Group's secured debt could be downgraded were there to be a significant reduction in the amount of unsecured debt outstanding (resulting in a reduction of the loss absorption provided by the unsecured debt and lifting the expected loss rate on the secured debt) or if the amount of secured debt was significantly increased, becoming a larger proportion of the firm's overall capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

