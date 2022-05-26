Moody's affirms Advisor Group's ratings (B3 corporate family) with stable outlook

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.'s (Advisor Group) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating, B2 senior secured rating and its Caa2 senior unsecured rating. Advisor Group's outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows Advisor Group's announcement[1] that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Infinex Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Infinex"), which has a primary focus on supporting banks, credit unions and financial institution-based financial advisors and their clients. Advisor Group expects to use a combination of new debt and existing cash to finance the acquisition.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.

…Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3

…Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at B2

…Senior Secured, Affirmed at B2

…Senior Unsecured, Affirmed at Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Advisor Group Holdings, Inc.

…Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the ratings' affirmation reflects the sound rationale for the Infinex acquisition and its relatively small scale compared with Advisor Group's existing activities. The acquisition will expand Advisor Group's total addressable market through the addition of a dedicated channel to serve financial institutions and their clients. Infinex has more than 750 financial professionals and approximately $30 billion in client assets. This will bring Advisor Group's total client assets to around $550 billion (on a pro-forma basis as of 31 December 2021). Infinex's activities are very similar to Advisor Group's existing businesses, consisting of various revenue sources such as advisory and commission fees, account fees and cash sweep income earned on client cash balances. Advisor Group has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, as evidenced by timely integrations and realization of synergies. The company has identified substantial synergies associated with the Infinex acquisition related to vendor and strategic partner contract alignments. Given the readily identifiable nature of these synergies as well as the company's strong track record, we expect the bulk of these to be realized within a year of the expected July closing of the transaction.

Based on the number of client assets acquired, the planned acquisition is modest in size compared to Advisor Group's transformative February 2020 acquisition of Ladenburg Thalmann. Advisor Group has improved its trailing-12-months debt / EBITDA ratio on a Moody's adjusted basis to around 7.0x at 31 December 2021, compared to 10.5x at 31 December 2020. On a pro-forma basis, including the proposed debt issuance and Infinex's results, Moody's expects Advisor Group's leverage ratio will be around 6.8x at the end of 2022.

The ratings affirmation also reflects Advisor Group's strong growth in client assets, revenue, and more favorable shift toward advisory fees and away from less predictable and less stable commission revenue. The broad declines in equity and bond markets so far in 2022 will put some pressure on fees tied to the level of client assets. However, Advisor Group is strongly positioned to benefit from rapid increases in interest rates. The Federal Open Market Committee raised the target federal funds rate range by 25 basis points (bps) in March and 50 bps in May to 75-100 bps. Moody's expects there to be further interest rate increases throughout the rest of the year, which will boost Advisor Group's interest revenue and profitability. Interest revenue generally accretes substantially to the firm's bottom-line because of the rate-insensitivity of client cash balances.

The ratings also reflect Advisor Group's weak (albeit improving) pretax earnings, sensitivity to interest rates and other macroeconomic variables, and its ownership by a financial sponsor which could result in aggressive financial management actions over time such as further increases in debt leverage.

The B2 rating on Advisor Group's senior secured notes, first lien senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility reflect their priority ranking and size in its capital structure. The Caa2 rating on Advisor Group's senior unsecured notes reflects the notes' secondary ranking and size in Advisor Group's capital structure.

Advisor Group's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the Infinex acquisition will not significantly affect its key financial metrics, that its profitability will continue to benefit from increasing interest rates, and that its financial policies with respect to debt leverage will remain unchanged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Advisor Group's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to sustainably improve its debt leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis to below 6.5x. A significant expansion of existing business activities that generate a sustainable improvement in profitability could also lead to an upgrade.

Moody's said the ratings could be downgraded were Advisor Group to suffer a significant deterioration in liquidity resulting in challenges to its ability to sustain operations at a competitive level, especially in recruiting and retaining advisors. A sustained deterioration in the firm's debt leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis above 7.5x could also lead to a downgrade. Moody's said that the ratings on Advisor Group's secured debt could be downgraded were there to be a significant reduction in the amount of unsecured debt outstanding (resulting in a reduction of the loss absorption provided by the unsecured debt and lifting the expected loss rate on the secured debt) or if the amount of secured debt was significantly increased, becoming a larger proportion of the firm's overall capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

