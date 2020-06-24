Moody's affirms Aena´s rating; outlook remains negative

Madrid, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the A3 long-term issuer rating of Aena S.M.E.,
S.A. (Aena). The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the A3 long-term issuer rating reflects Moody´s
expectations that despite the company´s increased debt levels,
driven by an extended duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak,
Aena will continue to exhibit strong financial metrics through at least
2022 and 2023 and its rating will remain commensurate with a low A-rating.
The negative outlook continues to reflect the risks around the uncertainties
of the traffic rebound and the residual risks around a possible breach
of financial covenants under its financial documentation, which,
nonetheless, Moody´s expects to be promptly addressed by the
management, if needed.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price
volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Aena´s credit profile, including its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand, have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Aena remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread.
Aena has been materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak since mid-March
2020 when a number of countries, including Spain, started
to implement travel restrictions and confinement measures. As a
result, the airports in the company´s network experienced
a monthly traffic decline of 99% in April and May, compared
to the previous year, which severely hit aeronautical and commercial
revenues.
Moody´s current base case scenario is that the airport sector will
remain deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger
volumes until 2023, at the earliest. The rating agency´s
updated forecasts for Aena assume a more than 50% reduction in
passenger traffic for the calendar year 2020, with 2023 passenger
volumes to recover to about 95% of 2019 levels. Previously,
in March 2020, Moody´s had assumed the decline in Aena´s
passenger traffic to be at least 30% in 2020 and a recovery phased
over a shorter period of time. The revised traffic expectations
for the company are broadly in line with other rated European airports
and positively consider the high proportion of short-haul and leisure
traffic across its network which is anticipated to represent the greater
portion of travelers through the demand recovery period.
In response to the crisis, Aena has secured substantial levels of
liquidity and has also reduced its costs and cash outflows. Starting
from late March, the company has adopted a series of cost-cutting
initiatives which include the reorganization of its airports facilities,
the elimination of non-essential expenses and a temporary reduction
in its investment programme. These measures led to a monthly reduction
in average cash outflow estimated at around €100 million.
However, given Aena´s largely fixed cost base, these
will be not sufficient to fully offset the severe revenue drop on cash
flow.
Notwithstanding an expectations of significantly reduced cash flow over
the next twelve to eighteen months, Aena will continue to exhibit
strong financial metrics and remains a key contributor to the economic,
social and territorial cohesion of Spain. Airport infrastructure
is considered a strategic sector by the Spanish government and the company
has the potential for a strong recovery once the coronavirus outbreak
and its effects have been fully contained.
Aena's A3 long-term issuer rating reflects a view of its standalone
credit quality expressed as an a3 baseline credit assessment (BCA and
the company´s rating is maintained at one notch above the sovereign
bond rating of Spain (Baa1 stable). Although Moody´s categorises
Aena as a Government-Related Issuer, with High dependency
and Moderate support scores, the agency does not assign any rating
uplift for the possibility of extraordinary government support,
given the company's rating is already positioned above the rating of the
government of Spain.
More generally, Aena´s long-term issuer rating continues
to reflect (1) its very strong market position as the owner and operator
of a network of airports serving the entire needs of Spain; (2) a
balanced regulatory settlement; (3) a diversified carrier base with
a high proportion of origin and destination traffic and international
passengers; (4) its well invested airports, with sufficient
spare capacity; (5) its competitive aviation charges coupled with
high EBITDA margins reflecting an efficiently run company and (6) a very
strong financial profile.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Aena's liquidity position was very good prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, material traffic reduction as a result of interruption
of flight activity resulted in significantly lower cash flows.
In response to this, through the second quarter of 2020 the company
signed new loans with various financial institution for a total estimated
amount of €2.4 billion. As of end of May 2020,
Moody´s estimates that the company´s sources of committed
liquidity include (1) cash and equivalents of around €2.3
billion, and (2) a revolving credit facility in an amount of €800
million, currently undrawn, due in 2025. In addition
to this liquidity, the company also has capacity to issue up to
€900 million under its uncommitted Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) programme,
of which €525 million were available at the end of May. The
group has debt maturities of around €630 million in 2020 and €1.0
billion in 2021. Moody's expects that AENA will continue to have
good liquidity for at least the next 12 months.
Given revised traffic assumptions, Moody´s expects Aena´s
ratios to deteriorate, thus eroding the headroom under the financial
covenants included in its debt documentation. Aena´s debt
documentation includes two financial covenants - a Net financial
Debt/EBITDA of 7.0x and an EBITDA/financial expenses ratio of 3.0x
tested as of end-June and end-December on a historical basis.
Depending on the actual traffic recovery in the second half of 2020,
Moody´s considers that there is a probability of Aena breaching
its financial covenants at 2020 year-end, nonetheless,
expects Aena´s management to take prompt actions, if needed,
in order to avoid debt acceleration.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
The outlook on the rating could be stabilized if, following the
lifting of border and travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic
performance, Aena's financial profile and key credit metrics improve
to levels commensurate with the current rating while the company continues
to exhibits a good liquidity profile and the management is able to successfully
address the risks of potential covenant breaches.
As stated in its previous publications, Moody's does not think Aena
can be rated more than one notch higher than the rating of the government
of Spain.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Downward pressure on Aena´s rating could develop if (1) the company´s
FFO/debt ratio were to decline to the mid-teens in percentage terms
on a sustained basis; (2) its liquidity position materially deteriorates;
(3) there was an increased risk of covenant breaches not addressed in
a timely manner by the company; (4) it appeared likely that the coronavirus
outbreak had a detrimental impact on passenger volumes beyond Moody´s
current expectations; or (5) there was a deterioration in the Spanish
sovereign creditworthiness.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in this rating were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Aena is the largest airport operator group in the world by number of passengers
by virtue of its control of most airport facilities in Spain. Aena
operates 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain, which together handled
275.2 million passengers in the 12 months to December 2019.
Through its subsidiary Aena Internacional, Aena has a controlling
stake in the company holding the concession rights for the operation of
London Luton airport, the fourth largest airport serving the UK
capital. The group´s scope of consolidation also includes
six airports in the North East of Brazil, for which Aena was awarded
the concession in March 2019. Lastly, Aena holds equity stakes
in companies operating airports in Mexico, Jamaica and Colombia.
Aena is majority owned (51%) by the government of Spain.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Corrado Trippa
Analyst
Infrastruce Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastruce Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454