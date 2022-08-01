Moody's affirms Aernnova's CFR at B3, outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A.'s (Aernnova) Corporate Family rating at B3 and Probability of Default rating at B3-PD. The instrument ratings on the backed senior secured bank credit facilities issued by Aernnova Aerospace, S.A.U. have also been affirmed at B3. The outlook on all ratings for both entities remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation at B3 reflects Aernnova's (i) significant earnings recovery potential over the next 2-3years (ii) relatively limited exposure to energy cost inflation due to a production process that is not very energy intensive (iii) conservative balance sheet structure pre-pandemic in light of its ownership structure, and (iv) adequate liquidity profile and absence of material short term debt maturities. The rating remains however constrained by supply chain issues that will at best slow down the recovery path in production and the company's material exposure to wide body aircraft. These two factors drive the continued negative outlook, until there is better visibility on the robustness of supply chains.

Aernnova has significant revenue and earnings recovery potential over the next 2-3 years supported by its exposure to the fast growing A220 (19% of backlog) and A320 aircraft families (16% of backlog). The acquisition of Evora, a former production facility of Embraer will also add narrow body exposure as well as additional revenue (~EUR90 million of revenue are expected for 2022). While Aernnova has also significant exposure to wide body aircraft through its strong position on the A350 (24% of 2021 revenue), we believe that the company will benefit from revenue and earnings growth to restore a credit profile commensurate with the B3 rating at the latest by year-end 2023. Airbus' announcement that it will delay its ramp by around 6 months on the A220 and A320 families is broadly in line with our own ramp up expectations. More positively Airbus has indicated in its earnings release that they are evaluating with the supply chain whether they can envisage an increase in wide body production rates, which will materially benefit Aernnova.

Aernnova has only limited exposure to energy cost inflation due the to the limited usage of energy in the production process. Electricity and gas consumption is budgeted to be in the low single digit Euros in 2022, which compares to EUR500 million of total operating expenses for the group in 2021.

Aernnova had a conservative balance sheet pre-pandemic with a 2019 Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 4.1x. Based on our forecasts underpinning the current rating we expect Aernnova's balance sheet to be restored to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023 at the latest supported by a contained cash burn during the pandemic and a return to positive free cash flow in 2021. The significant recovery in revenue and earnings we expect over the next two years will lead to an acceleration in free cash flow generation. We also expect credit metrics such as Moody's adjusted Deb/EBITDA to be back to below 7.0x (our current downgrade trigger) at the latest by the end of 2023.

The company's B3 rating is also supported by an adequate liquidity profile and the absence of material debt maturities over the next 2-3 years. Aernnova had EUR176 million of cash on balance sheet as per March 2022 as well as EUR100 million undrawn backed revolving credit facility (RCF) and EUR59 million bilateral credit lines. This is sufficient to fund the acquisition of Evora ($172 million cash) and to leave sufficient buffer for the remaining operations. We expect Aernnova to generate positive free cash flow in 2022 and beyond. Aernnova's current financing was put in place in January 2020 with a 2027 maturity. This gives Aernnova sufficient time to restore its balance sheet and earnings before a refinancing of its existing debt comes due.

Aernnova's rating and recovery path remains constrained by supply chain issues as envisaged by Airbus' recent announcement that they will have to postpone the ramp up for the A220 and A320 family by around 6 months to allow for more time for the supply chain to ramp up. The risk of gas rationing over the short term across some European countries might further stress the supply chain exerting pressure on Aernnova's revenue and earnings and delaying its recovery path. We also highlight Aernnova's significant exposure to wide body aircraft and notably to the A350, which accounted for close to 40% of the backlog at year-end 2021 as a factor that will slow down the recovery path in earnings as the recovery in wide body aircraft demand is expected to lag the recovery in demand for narrow body aircraft.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the rating mainly reflects the risk of gas rationing over the short term and its impact on the integrity of the supply chain, which could make it challenging for Aernnova to restore credit metrics commensurate with the current B3 rating (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 7.0x) at the latest by year-end 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Aernnova's liquidity profile is adequate. The company had EUR176 million of cash on balance sheet at 31st March 2022 as well as EUR100 million availability under its undrawn backed RCF and EUR59 million availability under bilateral credit lines. This should be sufficient to fund the Evora acquisition ($172 million) and other cash needs. We expect Aernnova to be FCF positive in 2022 and 2023. The company's liquidity profile is also supported by the absence of material short term debt maturities with the bulk of the group's debt maturing in 2027.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating pressure could develop if market conditions would turn weaker than currently expected. Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include:

- Failure to deleverage below 7x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA by year-end 2023

- Weakening liquidity driven by sustained negative FCF, leading to further drawings under RCF and rising risk of non-compliance with covenants or financial restructuring

- Execution challenges which could exacerbate pressure on earnings

- A more aggressive financial policy, capital allocation away from debt reduction

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include:

- Stabilized operating environment with increasing aerospace production rates and expectations of earnings growth

- Leverage below 6x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, on a sustained basis

- Absence of major execution challenges in key platforms and the successful integration of Hambel and Evora

- Consistent positive Moody's-adjusted FCF

- Maintenance of at least adequate liquidity

