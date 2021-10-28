Moody's affirms AfDB's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Aaa long-term issuer
and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook remains stable.
The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:
• Robust capital buffers, combined with superior risk management
which contain the challenges associated with low development asset credit
quality amid a difficult operating environment;
• Very strong access to funding which supports the bank's ample
liquidity buffer;
• Very high support from regional and non-regional shareholders
to support AfDB's development mandate as the main financing source
for development in Africa
Concurrently, AfDB's (P)Aaa MTN program rating, Commercial
Paper rating of Prime-1, other short-term rating of
Prime-1, as well as the rating of other short-term
program at (P)P-1, and AfDB's Subordinate MTN program rating
at (P)Aa1 have been affirmed.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AfDB's capital and
liquidity buffers will remain in line with Aaa peers and that prudent
risk management practices will maintain nonperforming assets at low levels
despite a challenging operating environment.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ROBUST CAPITAL BUFFERS AND STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
AfDB's Aaa rating benefits from a solid capital position,
with capital adequacy indicators in line Aaa-rated peers.
After several years of rising leverage, AfDB's leverage ratio
improved slightly to 295% in 2020, compared with 298%
in 2019. This reflected a combination of a slower pace of lending
growth and the first contributions made under the latest general capital
increase, GCI VII, which was approved by AfDB's board
in 2019. Moody's expects further paid-in capital contributions
from shareholders to prevent a deterioration in leverage over the next
several years.
AfDB adequately manages the risks associated with relatively low development
asset credit quality, which includes a larger private-sector
loan portfolio than most other Aaa-rated peers. The AfDB
mitigates these risks through a robust risk management framework and the
use of risk transfer transactions, such as the purchase of credit
insurance and synthetic securitizations on a part of its private-sector
exposures. Furthermore, as demonstrated by the recent clearance
of long-standing arrears with two sovereigns, the bank enjoys
the benefits of preferred creditor status on its sovereign loan portfolio.
VERY STRONG ACCESS TO FUNDING SUPPORTS THE BANK'S AMPLE LIQUIDITY BUFFER
AfDB's credit profile benefits from a very strong liquidity and funding
position, with a demonstrated track record of raising funding at
favorable rates in a broad range of currencies, geographies,
and tenors.
AfDB's access to funding supports the bank's ability to meet its
debt service obligations. AfDB also issues thematic bonds,
such as green bonds, which help to deepen and diversify its investor
base and cater to a socially responsible investor base. Even amid
increased market volatility at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,
AfDB successfully raised $3.1 billion under a social bond
issuance, the largest of its kind at the time of the transaction.
The bank's liquidity buffer is among the strongest within the Aaa-rated
peer group, with liquid assets covering 101% of net cash
outflows over an 18 month horizon. AfDB's policy requires
it to meet its net cash-flow requirements over a rolling one-year
horizon without recourse to capital markets, which is in line with
many close peers. Overcompliance with this policy supports AfDB's
favorable liquidity position.
VERY HIGH SUPPORT FROM REGIONAL AND NON-REGIONAL SHAREHOLDERS
As one of the main conduits for private investment and development goals
on the African continent, Moody's views the ability and willingness
of AfDB's shareholders to provide support to be very high,
which provides uplift to the bank's intrinsic financial strength.
Non-regional member countries account for 40% of the bank's
capital subscription, including a number of highly rated sovereigns
like the United States (Aaa, stable), Japan (A1, stable),
Germany (Aaa, stable), Canada (Aaa, stable) and France
(Aa2, stable), highlighting the ability and willingness of
shareholders to support AfDB's development objectives.
Shareholder support was demonstrated most recently by the latest capital
increase, GCI VII, in October 2019, when the Board of
Governors approved a 125% capital increase, the largest in
AfDB's history. The agreement on GCI VII will substantially
increase AfDB's callable capital buffer. The bank's callable capital
to debt ratio increased to 374% in 2020, among the highest
levels of contractual support for Aaa-rated MDBs.
Additionally, AfDB's non-regional shareholders have a track
record of demonstrated support to the institution beyond their ongoing
contractual involvement, including a history of temporary callable
capital solutions to support the institution during particular periods.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AfDB's capital and
liquidity buffers will remain in line with Aaa peers and that prudent
risk management practices will support a continuation of low non-performing
assets despite the challenging operating environment. The stable
outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that AfDB's shareholders will
continue to provide substantial support, through regular capital
increases, and when necessary, the provision of support beyond
contractual obligations.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental and social considerations are not material for AfDB's rating.
Many of AfDB's borrowers in Africa are exposed to environmental risks,
mostly because of their reliance on large agricultural sectors and thus
exposure to extreme weather conditions, including rising temperatures,
as identified in Moody's report on environmental risk and their impact
on sovereigns. However, considering AfDB's diversified portfolio
and capacity to absorb environmental or social risks materializing for
some of its borrowers, these considerations do not materially affect
AfDB's credit profile.
Governance considerations are material. AfDB's superior risk
management, sophisticated controls and strong governance practices
help mitigate risks associated with a development portfolio in lowly rated
countries. The governance structure has been sustained and improved
over time, and supportive of AfDB's credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A significant increase in non-performing assets or a sizeable increase
in leverage undermining capital adequacy or causing Moody's to re-assess
the quality of risk management could prompt a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Rogovic
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653