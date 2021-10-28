Moody's affirms AfDB's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook remains stable.

The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:

• Robust capital buffers, combined with superior risk management which contain the challenges associated with low development asset credit quality amid a difficult operating environment;

• Very strong access to funding which supports the bank's ample liquidity buffer;

• Very high support from regional and non-regional shareholders to support AfDB's development mandate as the main financing source for development in Africa

Concurrently, AfDB's (P)Aaa MTN program rating, Commercial Paper rating of Prime-1, other short-term rating of Prime-1, as well as the rating of other short-term program at (P)P-1, and AfDB's Subordinate MTN program rating at (P)Aa1 have been affirmed.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AfDB's capital and liquidity buffers will remain in line with Aaa peers and that prudent risk management practices will maintain nonperforming assets at low levels despite a challenging operating environment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ROBUST CAPITAL BUFFERS AND STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT PRACTICES

AfDB's Aaa rating benefits from a solid capital position, with capital adequacy indicators in line Aaa-rated peers. After several years of rising leverage, AfDB's leverage ratio improved slightly to 295% in 2020, compared with 298% in 2019. This reflected a combination of a slower pace of lending growth and the first contributions made under the latest general capital increase, GCI VII, which was approved by AfDB's board in 2019. Moody's expects further paid-in capital contributions from shareholders to prevent a deterioration in leverage over the next several years.

AfDB adequately manages the risks associated with relatively low development asset credit quality, which includes a larger private-sector loan portfolio than most other Aaa-rated peers. The AfDB mitigates these risks through a robust risk management framework and the use of risk transfer transactions, such as the purchase of credit insurance and synthetic securitizations on a part of its private-sector exposures. Furthermore, as demonstrated by the recent clearance of long-standing arrears with two sovereigns, the bank enjoys the benefits of preferred creditor status on its sovereign loan portfolio.

VERY STRONG ACCESS TO FUNDING SUPPORTS THE BANK'S AMPLE LIQUIDITY BUFFER

AfDB's credit profile benefits from a very strong liquidity and funding position, with a demonstrated track record of raising funding at favorable rates in a broad range of currencies, geographies, and tenors.

AfDB's access to funding supports the bank's ability to meet its debt service obligations. AfDB also issues thematic bonds, such as green bonds, which help to deepen and diversify its investor base and cater to a socially responsible investor base. Even amid increased market volatility at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, AfDB successfully raised $3.1 billion under a social bond issuance, the largest of its kind at the time of the transaction.

The bank's liquidity buffer is among the strongest within the Aaa-rated peer group, with liquid assets covering 101% of net cash outflows over an 18 month horizon. AfDB's policy requires it to meet its net cash-flow requirements over a rolling one-year horizon without recourse to capital markets, which is in line with many close peers. Overcompliance with this policy supports AfDB's favorable liquidity position.

VERY HIGH SUPPORT FROM REGIONAL AND NON-REGIONAL SHAREHOLDERS

As one of the main conduits for private investment and development goals on the African continent, Moody's views the ability and willingness of AfDB's shareholders to provide support to be very high, which provides uplift to the bank's intrinsic financial strength.

Non-regional member countries account for 40% of the bank's capital subscription, including a number of highly rated sovereigns like the United States (Aaa, stable), Japan (A1, stable), Germany (Aaa, stable), Canada (Aaa, stable) and France (Aa2, stable), highlighting the ability and willingness of shareholders to support AfDB's development objectives.

Shareholder support was demonstrated most recently by the latest capital increase, GCI VII, in October 2019, when the Board of Governors approved a 125% capital increase, the largest in AfDB's history. The agreement on GCI VII will substantially increase AfDB's callable capital buffer. The bank's callable capital to debt ratio increased to 374% in 2020, among the highest levels of contractual support for Aaa-rated MDBs.

Additionally, AfDB's non-regional shareholders have a track record of demonstrated support to the institution beyond their ongoing contractual involvement, including a history of temporary callable capital solutions to support the institution during particular periods.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AfDB's capital and liquidity buffers will remain in line with Aaa peers and that prudent risk management practices will support a continuation of low non-performing assets despite the challenging operating environment. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that AfDB's shareholders will continue to provide substantial support, through regular capital increases, and when necessary, the provision of support beyond contractual obligations.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental and social considerations are not material for AfDB's rating. Many of AfDB's borrowers in Africa are exposed to environmental risks, mostly because of their reliance on large agricultural sectors and thus exposure to extreme weather conditions, including rising temperatures, as identified in Moody's report on environmental risk and their impact on sovereigns. However, considering AfDB's diversified portfolio and capacity to absorb environmental or social risks materializing for some of its borrowers, these considerations do not materially affect AfDB's credit profile.

Governance considerations are material. AfDB's superior risk management, sophisticated controls and strong governance practices help mitigate risks associated with a development portfolio in lowly rated countries. The governance structure has been sustained and improved over time, and supportive of AfDB's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significant increase in non-performing assets or a sizeable increase in leverage undermining capital adequacy or causing Moody's to re-assess the quality of risk management could prompt a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Rogovic

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

