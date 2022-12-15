Moody's affirms Agence France Locale's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Aa3 with a stable outlook

Paris, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Agence France Locale (AFL) at Aa3 with a stable outlook. Moody's also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a3, and its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessments) at Aa3(cr) and Prime-1(cr) respectively. The outlook on the long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured debt ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings at Aa3 reflects (1) AFL's a3 BCA and adjusted BCA; (2) the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in a two-notch LGF uplift from the Adjusted BCA of a3; and (3) the government support uplift of one notch.

The affirmation of the a3 BCA reflects Moody's view that (1) the entity's fundamentals remain robust; (2) its two-tier governance structure provides appropriate oversight ; and (3) AFL will be able, over the outlook horizon, to maintain high asset quality, a stable funding structure and adequate solvency.

Moody's believes that AFL's ability to break even in 2020 and 2021 (net income of €1.7 million in 2021) is testimony to the long-term sustainability of its business model. The bank has demonstrated its ability to expand its loan book and attract new members, which is a prerequisite for the bank's capital base to keep growing. Moody's expects further continuous increase in new memberships, and that the combination of a growing loan book, stable margins and operating costs, will lead AFL's profitability to remain positive in 2022 and 2023.

As of the end of June 2022, AFL's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 16.2%, providing a comfortable buffer above the minimum requirement of 9.25%. Moody's expects the CET1 ratio to progressively decline in the next three years given the expected continued increase in loan production, but also believes that the risk of AFL's solvency falling below the internal target of 12.5% threshold is very low.

The bulk of AFL's funding is made up of senior unsecured debt, which provides a large cushion to the bank's creditors in case of failure. This results in a Loss Given Failure (LGF) uplift of two notches from the BCA.

AFL's creditors benefit from the joint and several guarantee provided by all the members up to their respective outstanding loans at AFL. At this stage of AFL's development and given its very small market share, Moody's believes that the probability of support from the French central government remains moderate, essentially reflecting its willingness to avoid reputational damage to the French sovereign and the local governments in case of a default of AFL. Thanks to the members' guarantee and the moderate support assumption from the central government, the probability of government support for AFL's senior unsecured debt is high, which results in a one-notch uplift.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on AFL's long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings is stable as Moody's does not expect any significant changes in the bank's creditworthiness over the next 12-18 months. The outlook is also driven by the stable outlook on the Aa2 rating of the Government of France.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely over the outlook horizon, an upgrade of the BCA could be contemplated once AFL has built up a more scalable franchise and generated higher recurring profits. However, at present it is unlikely that an upgrade of AFL's BCA would result in an upgrade of its long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings to Aa2 i.e. at par with the sovereign rating of France because Moody's believes that the likelihood of support from the sole French government remains moderate.

AFL's BCA could be downgraded if the bank (1) failed to sustain its profitable business model; (2) were unable to raise funding at a cost that would allow it to originate competitive loans; or (3) if asset risk were to deteriorate unexpectedly. A deterioration in France's Macro Profile (currently Strong+) could also trigger a downgrade of AFL's BCA.

AFL's long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings could be downgraded if (1) its BCA were to be downgraded; (2) the probability of support from member local authorities or central government support were to decline; or (3) the French government's rating were to be downgraded.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Agence France Locale

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed P-1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aa3

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

