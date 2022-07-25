Moody's affirms Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo's ratings and changes outlook to positive

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo (AFD), including its local currency Ba1 issuer rating, as well as the local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba1 and Not Prime. Moody's also affirmed the ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA and long and short-term counterparty risk assessments at Ba1 (cr) and Not-Prime (cr), respectively. The outlook on AFD's ratings was changed to positive, from stable.

These actions follow the affirmation of the Government of Paraguay's Ba1 sovereign debt rating and the outlook changed to positive from stable, on 22 July 2022. For additional information, please refer to the related press release: "Moody's affirms Paraguay's Ba1 ratings; changes outlook to positive from stable" (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-Paraguays-Ba1-ratings-changes-outlook-to-positive-from--PR_467030).

The following ratings and assessments assigned to Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo were affirmed:

- Long-term local currency issuer rating of Ba1, outlook changed to positive from stable,

- Short-term local currency issuer rating of Not Prime

- Long and short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba1 and Not-Prime

- Long and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr) and Not-Prime(cr)

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Baseline credit assessment of ba2

Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming AFD's Ba1 issuer rating, Moody's acknowledges the entity's role as a development bank fully owned by the Government of Paraguay (Ba1 positive), which supports the long-track record of strong asset quality metrics and high capital position. Acting as the sole second floor development financial institution in the country, AFD is mostly funded by institutional resources and multilateral agencies, and profitability is not its main strategic purpose, which results in relatively low levels of earnings compared to its banking peers in Paraguay.

Primarily focused on providing lines to various financial institutions that onlend to local borrowers in various sectors of the economy in support of the Paraguayan Government's economic development goals, AFD has played a key role during the pandemic through three products launched in 2020: 1) Financiamiento para la Reconversión de Operaciones Crediticias, aiming to convert short-term into long-term debt, allowing for grace periods; 2) Proreactivación, consisting of new loans; and 3) Fideicomiso Fisalco, which provides working capital financing to SMEs and independent workers. As of March 2022, 79% of AFD's PGY6.6 trillion (USD 948 million) loan book was directed to banks, 18% to cooperatives, and the remainder mainly to finance companies (empresas financieras). AFD maintains conservative underwriting standards, which supported its superior portfolio quality in 2020 and 2021. Because AFD does not assume any credit risk related to the ultimate borrowers of its funds, the level of provisions for loan losses is consistently low compared to that of commercial banks in Paraguay. In addition, by law, AFD's loans to financial institutions also have privileged status and in the event of a bankruptcy, AFD would have a priority of claim senior to that entity's depositors and secured creditors.

The Ba1 issuer rating is also supported by AFD's historically adequate capital position. As of March 2021, tangible common equity (TCE), as measured by Moody's, represented 23% of total assets. In spite of accelerated credit growth over the last years, AFD has maintained a comfortable capitalization supported by its earnings.

The Ba1 rating also reflects the limitations related to its mainly market funding structure, inherent to a development agency. As a non-deposit taking institution, AFD's funding mix is primarily composed of local currency bonds and US dollar-denominated cross-border loans. Despite its heavy reliance on wholesale resources, refinancing risk is limited because its financing is guaranteed by the Paraguayan government (Ba1 positive) and nearly half of its bonds are financed by the Central Bank of Paraguay's deposit guarantee fund (Fondo de Garantía de Depositos) and other state pension funds such as the lnstituto de Previsión Social. The remaining financing provided by multilateral agencies. AFD's liquidity is relatively low despite its reliance on market funding, with liquid assets equal to just 16.1% of its tangible assets as of March 2022.

The outlook change on AFD's ratings to positive, from stable, incorporates the government's track-record of solid growth and prudent fiscal policy, which supports Paraguay's positive credit momentum and the structural and fiscal reforms that will support institutional strength and governance. AFD's issuer ratings incorporate Moody's assessment of the agency as government-backed based on the government's guarantee of its financial obligations, its legal status as a development bank wholly-owned by the government, and its important policy role. The agency's rating is therefore aligned with that of the government and the positive outlook on AFD's ratings is in line with the positive outlook on the Government of Paraguay.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given its government backing, AFD's ratings would face upward pressure if the Government of Paraguay's rating is upgraded. AFD's standalone BCA could also be upgraded if it were to improve its profitability and/or increase its holdings of liquid assets. As the agency's issuer rating is already aligned with that of the government, however, this would have no effect on the issuer rating absent an upgrade of Paraguay's sovereign rating.

Although unlikely at the moment given the positive outlook, a downgrade in the bond rating of Paraguay would lead to a downgrade in AFD's issuer ratings. AFD's BCA could also be downgraded should its asset risk and/or capital deteriorate sharply. Absent a downgrade of Paraguay's sovereign rating, however, this is unlikely to affect AFD's issuer rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

