Moody's affirms Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo's ratings, stable outlook

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo (AFD). The affirmed ratings include its Ba1 issuer rating, as well as local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba1 and Not-Prime. Moody's also affirmed AFD's ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, and long and short term counterparty risk assessments of Ba1(cr) and Not-Prime(cr) respectively. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The following ratings and assessments assigned to Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo were affirmed:

- Long and short-term global scale issuer rating of Ba1, stable outlook, and Not-Prime

- Long and short-term local currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba1 and Not-Prime

- Long and short-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Ba1 and Not-Prime

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Long and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr) and Not-Prime(cr)

Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's ratings for Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo incorporate its role as the Paraguayan government-owned second tier development agency, with a mission to support housing, small business and agriculture-related projects, providing long-term financing. The ratings and assessments also reflect AFD's very strong asset quality and high levels of capitalization, as well as its low profitability relative to private sector banking peers, and reliance on market funding, as a non-depository financial institution. AFD's Ba1 issuer rating benefits from one notch of uplift from its ba2 baseline credit assessment reflecting Moody´s view of the agency as a government-backed entity based on the government´s guarantee of its financial obligations as prescribed by law, its legal status as a wholly-owned government development bank , and its important policy role. As a result, Moody's rates AFD at the same level as the Ba1 Paraguayan government bond rating.

AFD provides funding to other financial institutions to onlend to borrowers in various sectors of the economy in support of the government´s economic development goals. AFD's loan book has grown at an average annual rate of 19.9% since 2016, nevertheless, the agency has reported zero delinquencies since it was established, reflecting its conservative underwriting standards and focus on lending to solid financial institutions in Paraguay. As per its by-laws, AFD does not assume any credit risk related to the ultimate borrowers of its funds. These risks are entirely borne by the financial institutions that originate these loans and to which AFD lends directly. As of June 2020, 81% of AFD's PGY 5.6 trillion (USD 803 million) loan book was directed to banks, 15% to cooperatives, and the remainder mainly to non-bank finance companies (empresas financieras). Under law, AFD's loans to financial institutions also have privileged status and in the event of a bankruptcy of one of its borrowers, AFD would have a senior claim over that entity´s depositors and secured creditors.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, AFD has been instrumental in providing its borrowers additional lines to extend loan maturity and enter into new loans to support borrowers in distress. In addition, AFD manages a specific fund that provides guarantees to cooperatives and finance companies, along with another fund, FOGAPY, dedicated to support loans to SMEs by banks.

AFD does not report a regulatory capital ratio or risk-weighted assets. Moody´s, however, estimates the agency to have robust capitalization despite consistently high loan growth. As of June 2020, tangible common equity (TCE), as estimated by Moody's, was 23.9% of total assets, meaning that even if AFD's assets were risk-weighted at a very conservative 150% on average, it would still report a strong capitalization ratio of 16%. In addition to reinvesting 100% of its earnings, AFD has received capital injections from the government in 2020.

AFD´s profitability is relatively modest in line with its mission, which is focused on development and job creation and not on maximizing profitability. As a result, net income was 1.0% of tangible assets in 2019, below that of most rated commercial banks in Paraguay.

As a non-deposit taking institution, AFD funds itself mostly through debt issuances in the local Paraguayan market, which made up 74% of its funding in June 2020, cross-border loans from multilateral agencies, as well as equity. Despite its heavy reliance on wholesale funding, however, refinancing risk is mitigated by the fact that the bonds are mainly held by the Paraguayan deposit guarantee fund (Fondo de Guarantia de Depositos del BCP) and other state pension funds such as Instituto de Prevision Social. Consequently, AFD´s liquidity is relatively low despite its reliance on market funding, with liquid assets equal to just 16.2% of its tangible assets as of June 2020.

The stable outlook on AFD's ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the Government of Paraguay. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AFD's asset risk will remain very low and capital will remain robust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given its government backing, AFD's ratings would face upward pressure if the Government of Paraguay's rating is upgraded. AFD's standalone BCA could also be upgraded if it were to improve its profitability and/or increase its holdings of liquid assets. As the agency´s issuer rating is already aligned with that of the government, however, this would have no effect on the issuer rating absent an upgrade of Paraguay's sovereign rating.

On the other hand, a downgrade in the bond rating of Paraguay would lead to a downgrade in AFD's issuer ratings. AFD's BCA could also be downgraded should its asset risk and/or capital deteriorate sharply. Absent a downgrade of Paraguay's sovereign rating, however, this is unlikely to affect AFD's issuer rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Farooq Khan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

