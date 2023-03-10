Moody's affirm's Agiliti Health, Inc.'s B1 Corporate Family Rating, outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Agiliti Health, Inc.'s (Agiliti) Corporate Family Rating at B1 and Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. Moody's assigned a B1 rating on the company's proposed first lien credit facilities. There is no change to the company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains stable. The B1 on the company's existing credit facilities will be withdrawn upon close of the transaction.

The rating actions follow the company's proposed amend and extend on its existing credit facilities. The new credit facilities will be used to repay the existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Agiliti will also be upsizing its existing $250 million revolving credit facility with a new $300 million revolving credit facility in connection with the company's larger size.

The affirmation of the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's moderate financial leverage around 4.0x as of FYE 2022, and very good liquidity profile. Leverage may improve modestly but will likely remain around 4.0x given headwinds including rising interest rates, lower utilization of equipment rental services and lower margins anticipated under Agiliti's HHS government contracts compared to 2020-2021. Moody's forecasts that Agiliti will generate roughly $50 million of free cash flow in 2023, which is somewhat limited free cash flow relative to the company's debt, due to its high capital expenditures. However, Moody's expects capital expenditures to decline as Agiliti expands businesses such as equipment management, which are less capital intensive.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Agiliti will continue to successfully execute its operating strategies and maintain single digit revenue growth and that debt/EBITDA will improve modestly absent material debt-financed acquisitions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Agiliti Health, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Agiliti Health, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Agiliti Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Agiliti's B1 Corporate Family reflects its moderate financial leverage around 4.0x as of FYE 2022, which Moody's expects to decline modestly given new terms under the company's HHS contract, and amidst rising interest rates and inflationary constraints. Agiliti benefits from its national presence, with around 90% of acute care locations in the company's service territory. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for the company's services over the longer term, as healthcare providers and government agencies increasingly focus on managing medical equipment needs. The rating is also constrained by Agiliti's narrow focus on medical equipment and somewhat limited free cash flow generation relative to its debt, due to high capital expenditures. However, Moody's expects capital expenditures to decline as the company expands areas such as equipment management, which are less capital intensive.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, reflects Moody's expectation that Agiliti will maintain a very good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects the company will generate positive free cash flow in the $50 million range. The company will also have access to the proposed upsized $300 million revolving credit facility, up from $250 million, which will have $29 million dawn upon transaction's close.

The B1 rating assigned to the company's first lien credit facilities, the same as the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating, reflects that they are the preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

ESG considerations are material to Agiliti's rating, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS–4, highly negative. Governance risk considerations have a highly negative impact (G-4) due namely to the company's board composition that is dominated by a financial sponsor despite being a public company. Agiliti's credit exposure to social risk considerations is moderately negative (S-3). While Agiliti has no direct reimbursement risks from public payors, its customers, which include acute care hospitals, have significant levels of exposures to government payors. As a result, any pressures on its customers to lower costs could impact the demand and pricing for Agiliti's services. Environmental risk considerations have a neutral to low impact (E-2 ).

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $306 million and 1x pro forma EBITDA; plus unlimited amounts subject to 4.5x first lien net leverage (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $306 million and 100% of pro forma EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Agiliti sustains its longer-term track record of sustained organic revenue growth and balanced capital allocation priorities. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4 times and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10% while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

Ratings could be downgraded if Agiliti's operating performance were pressured, or the company's financial policies became more aggressive. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above five times or liquidity were to erode.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Agiliti Health, Inc. serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternative site healthcare providers across the U.S. The company provides services across 3 primary service lines: Onsite Managed Services, Clinical Engineering Services, and Equipment Solutions. Revenues were approximately $1.1 billion as of FYE 2022. Following its April 2021 IPO, affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P. own approximately 73% of the company, with the balance publicly held.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

