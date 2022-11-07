Moody's affirms Agricultural Bank of China's A1 deposit rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 long-term deposit rating of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support ABC will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months; and the bank's asset quality, capitalization and profitability will remain stable during this period.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ABC's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the resilience of the bank's financial fundamentals amid a challenging operating environment in China. While the bank faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, capitalization and profitability because of the impact from the slower economic growth, correction in the property market and disruptions from the lingering pandemic, Moody's expects these financial metrics to remain largely stable in the next 12-18 months on the back of its franchise in the county area of China and strong loan loss reserves.

ABC's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's extensive network and client base in the county area of China, as well as its stable asset quality, moderate capitalization and profitability, low reliance on market funds and adequate liquid resources.

ABC has been improving its asset quality metrics in recent years, with its nonperforming loans (NPLs) ratio decreasing to 1.40% as of the end of September 2022 from 1.43% as of the end of 2021 and 1.57% as of the end of 2020. New formation of NPLs remains a risk to ABC's asset quality. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in ABC's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of its prudent client selection and effective risk-control measures. The bank's provision coverage ratio increased to 302.7% as of the end of September 2022 from 299.7% as of 31 December 2021. The bank's loans in county areas, which accounted for 37% of its gross loans, had a NPL ratio of 1.35% as of 30 June 2022, lower than the bank's average NPL ratio.

Moody's forecasts the bank's capital ratio, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), will be stable at around 10% over the next 12-18 months. The bank's Core Tier 1 capital ratio declined to 11.12% as of the end of September 2022 from 11.44% as of the end of 2021 due to the dividend payout and accelerated asset growth. The bank's gross loans and total assets increased 12.8% and 16.4% during the first nine months of 2022, respectively.

The bank's profitability is challenged by the decline in net interest margin (NIM). ABC's net income/tangible assets ratio based on Moody's adjustments decreased to 0.77% in the first half of 2022 from 0.82% in the first half of 2021, mainly due to NIM contraction amid the declining interest rate environment in China. Credit cost is likely to stay elevated given the challenges to its asset quality, although the bank's buffer of loan loss reserves will mitigate volatility of profitability. In addition, the bank's rapid growth of loans in county areas, which have a higher loan yield than the bank's average, will also support its profitability.

Moody's expects ABC to maintain ample liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with sufficient liquid banking assets to cover its market funds. ABC's extensive network and strong client base in the county areas provide the bank a stable funding base. As of the end of September 2022, ABC had 74% of its assets funded through deposits, among which 59% were retail deposits. The bank's reliance on market funds remains low compared with peers, with its market funds/tangible banking assets ratio at 15.2% as of 30 June 2022, up from 13.6% as of 31 December 2021.

ABC's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. ABC's baa2 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating ABC's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high probability of support from the Government of China in times of need, considering ABC's systemic importance, as indicated by its market share of the banking sector's total loans and deposits; the government's majority stake, including a 40.03% direct ownership in the bank through the sovereign wealth fund, Central Huijin Investment Ltd., and a 35.29% direct ownership in the bank through Ministry of Finance as of 30 September 2022; and the significant market impact and reputational damage to the government should the bank fail. As a result, ABC's deposit rating, counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted to A1, A1 and A1(cr) respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ABC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as Government of China's senior unsecured debt rating, after factoring in a very high probability of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the capacity of the Government of China to support the bank, as reflected in its issuer rating, strengthen.

Moody's could raise ABC's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with sustainable economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth such that Moody's could raise the bank's Macro Profile. Moody's could also raise ABC's BCA if the bank (1) improves its capital position and profitability, with TCE/RWA ratio above 11% and net income/tangible assets above 1.0% on a sustained basis; (2) maintains stable asset quality and high NPL provision coverage, and (3) maintains strong liquidity and funding profiles.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the long-term deposit rating if the government's willingness or capability to support the bank weakens, or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's could lower ABC's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality. Moody's could also lower ABC's BCA if the bank's profitability weakens significantly, with net income/tangible assets consistently below 0.5%; or its capitalization weakens, with TCE/RWA consistently below 9.5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a state-owned commercial bank, which accounted for 8.8% of the Chinese banking system's loans and 9.3% of deposits as of 30 June 2022. The bank is a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing, the bank reported total assets of RMB32.4 trillion and shareholders' equity of RMB2.5 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

