Moody's affirms Ahold Delhaize's Baa1 ratings.

Paris, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. ("Ahold Delhaize", "the company" or "the group"). Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings of Ahold Delhaize as well as the Baa1 backed senior unsecured ratings of its 100%-owned and fully guaranteed subsidiary Ahold Finance U.S.A., LLC and Delhaize America, LLC. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Ahold Delhaize's short term rating at P-2. The outlook for the entities remains stable.

"While uncertain macroeconomic conditions and the competitive pressures in food retailing continue to impact the supermarket space, Ahold Delhaize's large scale, its strong market position vis-à-vis other traditional food retailers, its store format diversification, strong corporate brands, and its digitalization investments will allow the company to maintain stable topline and earnings in 2022" stated Moody's Vice President Francesco Bozzano. "We expect Ahold Delhaize to continue to report stable store sales growth, maintain its operating profit margin and maintain a balanced financial policy", Bozzano further stated.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation factors in Moody's view that the company will be able to maintain stable revenues and EBITDA in 2022 despite growing inflation and a gradual normalization of grocery consumption as pandemic related restrictions decrease. Moody's also expects Ahold Delhaize's to resume revenues and EBITDA growth from 2023. Ahold Delhaize's ongoing cost saving program and price adjustments should allow the company to offset the effect of cost inflation. The affirmation also reflects the expectation that the company will continue to generate substantial positive free cash flows despite an increase in capex mainly in relation to digitalization and store remodelings.

Ahold Delhaize Baa1 rating continues to reflect its leading position in the US East Coast and Benelux; high profitability, with a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of about 8.3% in 2021; high free cash flow (FCF) for a European food retailer; and moderate leverage, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA forecast at about 3.0x for the next 18 months.

However, Ahold Delhaize's credit quality remains constrained by the fierce competition in the US, where it competes against large companies such as Walmart Inc. (Walmart, Aa2 stable) and The Kroger Co. (Kroger, Baa1 stable); the German discounters Aldi and Lidl; and Amazon.com, Inc. (A1 stable). The company's credit quality is also constrained by the tough operating conditions in Belgium and Greece, although their contribution to the group's earnings is limited; and its shareholder-friendly financial policy, with a €1 billion share buyback programme announced for 2022.

Although shareholder remuneration should is likely to remain elevated, Moody's expects the group to adjust its policy to maintain ensure thatstable credit ratios remain commensurate with the Baa1 rating. As a result, Moody's expects that Ahold Delhaize would reduce share buybacks in case of a large acquisition and that it would use its robust cash flow generation to deleverage if necessary.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

Ahold Delhaize's liquidity is excellent. Its cash balance as of December 2021 was around €3.0 billion, or €2.2 billion excluding the cash pooling, in addition to an undrawn €1 billion committed credit facility maturing in 2024. This credit facility, if drawn, is subject to a maximum leverage ratio of 5.5x, tested only if Ahold Delhaize's rating falls below Baa2.

Ahold Delhaize's debt maturity profile is well balanced with no large maturities in 2022 and 2023, and a €750 million senior unsecured bond falling due in 2024. Moody's expects the group to return its FCF to shareholders through the €1 billion share buyback programme and divided distributions.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's opinion that Ahold Delhaize will calibrate its financial policy to maintain credit ratios commensurate with the Baa1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Ahold Delhaize's ratings if its debt/EBITDA fell close to 2.5x and its Retained Cash Flow/net debt remains around 30%, on a Moody's adjusted basis, for a prolonged period of time. An upgrade would also require substantial growth in earnings on the back of a milder competitive environment and higher-than-expected productivity gains. Any positive rating action would hinge on management's commitment to maintaining stronger credit ratios, with a track record of more balanced shareholder remuneration.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Ahold Delhaize's ratings if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeded 3.5x or its Retained Cash Flow/net debt fell to about 20%. Moody's could also lower the group's ratings if its financial policy becomes more aggressive, or if profitability weakens, for instance because of fiercer competition and market share losses in the US or in the Benelux.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ahold Finance U.S.A., LLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Delhaize America, LLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ahold Finance U.S.A., LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Delhaize America, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

