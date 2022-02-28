Moody's affirms Airbus A2 Senior Unsecured rating, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Airbus SE's (Airbus) senior unsecured and short term issuer ratings at A2 and P-1 respectively. Concurrently Moody's has affirmed Airbus SE's senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)A2, it's Commercial Paper ratings at P-1 and the backed senior unsecured / backed senior unsecured MTN ratings of Airbus Finance B.V. at A2 / (P)A2 respectively. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Airbus' A2 senior unsecured rating and the change in outlook to stable from negative reflects (i) the company's strong execution of measures that helped it to get through the severe coronavirus pandemic with no damage to the capital structure so far, (ii) the restoration of credit metrics that position the company strongly in the A2 rating, (iii) more visible and stronger recovery prospects as passenger traffic is expected to gradually recover, and (iv) the company's continued prudent financial policy.

Airbus' performance through the pandemic has been very solid. Through the swift implementation of cost containment measures Airbus has been able to limit the erosion in profitability from lower aircraft demand and to maintain healthy free cash flow generation. As an example, Airbus' EBIT Adjusted margin reached 9.3% in 2021. This compares to 9.9% in 2019 when the company's revenue were 30% higher than in 2021. The ability of Airbus to contain its cash burn has also been impressive. The company generated a negative FCF before M&A and customer financing of €3.3 billion (excluding the payment of a €3.6 billion fine) in 2020, which is already more than compensated this year with €3.5 billion of positive FCF before M&A and customer financing.

Credit metrics of Airbus have significantly improved during the course of 2021 supported by a strong recovery in earnings and a modest decline in Moody's adjusted debt. The company has substantially restored its credit metrics with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA reaching around 3.0x at year-end 2021 versus 6.4x at year-end 2020. This compares to a downgrade trigger of 3.0x and an upgrade trigger of 2.5x. Moody's adjusted net leverage was even stronger at below 1.0x at year-end 2021 owing to Airbus' sizeable cash position on balance sheet.

Moody's expects passenger traffic to continue to gradually recover albeit in a non-linear path over the next 18 to 24 months with global traffic to recover to pre-pandemic level in 2024 at the earliest. In the context of a continued recovery in passenger traffic, but also the need of airlines to replace older and less-efficient aircraft with more fuel efficient aircraft, Airbus has provided a solid market guidance for 2022 and has confirmed the production rate ramp up for 2023. Airbus expects deliveries to increase by 18% y-o-y increase in 2022 and has confirmed the ramp up plan presented to its suppliers in May 2021. Airbus also indicated on its earnings call that demand from airline customers would allow for a faster ramp than announced back in May 2021 with the bottleneck mainly coming from supply chain constraints. The ramp up in deliveries will be mainly driven by the A220 and A320 families but demand for wide body aircrafts will also gradually pick up. Airbus has confirmed the rate increase from 5 to 6 on the A350 aircraft.

We expect Airbus to continue maintaining its prudent financial policy. Airbus remains committed to its very strong balance sheet and its A2 senior unsecured rating. The company has confirmed its target to reach a €10 billion net cash position (including long term securities) and will apply free cash flow generation to the build-up in cash as long as this target is not reached (7.6 billion per 2021). Whilst Airbus has restored its dividend payment with a €1.5 per share or approximately €1.2 billion cash out after two years of no dividend payment it does so at the lower end of its 30% to 40% payout ratio.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assigned to the current rating reflects our expectation that Airbus will maintain its prudent financial policy and credit metrics in line with our tolerance band for the current rating. The improved business prospects over the next 2 to 3 years should also support a path to improved profitability and cash flow generation, and, hence a further improved balance sheet. The stable outlook also encompasses our expectation that Airbus will maintain a strong liquidity profile as underpinned by its target to reach a €10 billion net cash position.

LIQUIDITY

Airbus' liquidity position is deemed very strong. The company had €28.7 billion of available liquidity sources at 31st December 2021 including €15.9 billion of cash and €6.8 billion of long term securities on balance sheet. Airbus also has access to a €6 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2024 (with one 1-year extension option not yet exercised). This should be more than sufficient to cover all liquidity needs over the next 12 months mainly coming from working capital, capex and the cash out for dividend payment. Airbus has only €1.9 billion short term debt maturing over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity profile is also supported by its solid free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure would arise on Airbus' rating if the company was able to sustain an operating margin in at least the high-single digits, a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of 40% or higher. The maintenance of excellent liquidity and meaningfully positive FCF generation would also be a requirement for an upgrade.

Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet. Impaired customer demand and difficulties to ramp up production post the receding of the coronavirus outbreak leading to a permanent deterioration in Airbus' balance sheet as illustrated by a material increase in gross debt and / or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Airbus SE

Assignments:

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned a3

Affirmations:

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Airbus Finance B.V.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

