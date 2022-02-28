Moody's affirms Airbus A2 Senior Unsecured rating, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Airbus SE's (Airbus) senior unsecured and short term
issuer ratings at A2 and P-1 respectively. Concurrently
Moody's has affirmed Airbus SE's senior unsecured MTN program
rating at (P)A2, it's Commercial Paper ratings at P-1
and the backed senior unsecured / backed senior unsecured MTN ratings
of Airbus Finance B.V. at A2 / (P)A2 respectively.
The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Airbus' A2 senior unsecured rating and the change
in outlook to stable from negative reflects (i) the company's strong
execution of measures that helped it to get through the severe coronavirus
pandemic with no damage to the capital structure so far, (ii) the
restoration of credit metrics that position the company strongly in the
A2 rating, (iii) more visible and stronger recovery prospects as
passenger traffic is expected to gradually recover, and (iv) the
company's continued prudent financial policy.
Airbus' performance through the pandemic has been very solid.
Through the swift implementation of cost containment measures Airbus has
been able to limit the erosion in profitability from lower aircraft demand
and to maintain healthy free cash flow generation. As an example,
Airbus' EBIT Adjusted margin reached 9.3% in 2021.
This compares to 9.9% in 2019 when the company's revenue
were 30% higher than in 2021. The ability of Airbus to contain
its cash burn has also been impressive. The company generated a
negative FCF before M&A and customer financing of €3.3
billion (excluding the payment of a €3.6 billion fine) in
2020, which is already more than compensated this year with €3.5
billion of positive FCF before M&A and customer financing.
Credit metrics of Airbus have significantly improved during the course
of 2021 supported by a strong recovery in earnings and a modest decline
in Moody's adjusted debt. The company has substantially restored
its credit metrics with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA reaching around
3.0x at year-end 2021 versus 6.4x at year-end
2020. This compares to a downgrade trigger of 3.0x and an
upgrade trigger of 2.5x. Moody's adjusted net leverage
was even stronger at below 1.0x at year-end 2021 owing to
Airbus' sizeable cash position on balance sheet.
Moody's expects passenger traffic to continue to gradually recover
albeit in a non-linear path over the next 18 to 24 months with
global traffic to recover to pre-pandemic level in 2024 at the
earliest. In the context of a continued recovery in passenger traffic,
but also the need of airlines to replace older and less-efficient
aircraft with more fuel efficient aircraft, Airbus has provided
a solid market guidance for 2022 and has confirmed the production rate
ramp up for 2023. Airbus expects deliveries to increase by 18%
y-o-y increase in 2022 and has confirmed the ramp up plan
presented to its suppliers in May 2021. Airbus also indicated on
its earnings call that demand from airline customers would allow for a
faster ramp than announced back in May 2021 with the bottleneck mainly
coming from supply chain constraints. The ramp up in deliveries
will be mainly driven by the A220 and A320 families but demand for wide
body aircrafts will also gradually pick up. Airbus has confirmed
the rate increase from 5 to 6 on the A350 aircraft.
We expect Airbus to continue maintaining its prudent financial policy.
Airbus remains committed to its very strong balance sheet and its A2 senior
unsecured rating. The company has confirmed its target to reach
a €10 billion net cash position (including long term securities)
and will apply free cash flow generation to the build-up in cash
as long as this target is not reached (7.6 billion per 2021).
Whilst Airbus has restored its dividend payment with a €1.5
per share or approximately €1.2 billion cash out after two
years of no dividend payment it does so at the lower end of its 30%
to 40% payout ratio.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assigned to the current rating reflects our expectation
that Airbus will maintain its prudent financial policy and credit metrics
in line with our tolerance band for the current rating. The improved
business prospects over the next 2 to 3 years should also support a path
to improved profitability and cash flow generation, and, hence
a further improved balance sheet. The stable outlook also encompasses
our expectation that Airbus will maintain a strong liquidity profile as
underpinned by its target to reach a €10 billion net cash position.
LIQUIDITY
Airbus' liquidity position is deemed very strong. The company
had €28.7 billion of available liquidity sources at 31st December
2021 including €15.9 billion of cash and €6.8
billion of long term securities on balance sheet. Airbus also has
access to a €6 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2024
(with one 1-year extension option not yet exercised). This
should be more than sufficient to cover all liquidity needs over the next
12 months mainly coming from working capital, capex and the cash
out for dividend payment. Airbus has only €1.9 billion
short term debt maturing over the next 12 months. The company's
liquidity profile is also supported by its solid free cash flow generation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure would arise on Airbus' rating if the company was
able to sustain an operating margin in at least the high-single
digits, a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of
40% or higher. The maintenance of excellent liquidity and
meaningfully positive FCF generation would also be a requirement for an
upgrade.
Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x, especially
if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet. Impaired
customer demand and difficulties to ramp up production post the receding
of the coronavirus outbreak leading to a permanent deterioration in Airbus'
balance sheet as illustrated by a material increase in gross debt and
/ or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Airbus SE
Assignments:
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
a3
Affirmations:
.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Airbus Finance B.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense published
in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454