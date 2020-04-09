Moody's affirms Airbus' Senior Unsecured rating at A2, outlook negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Airbus Finance B.V. Airbus SE Related Research Credit Opinion: Airbus SE: Update to credit analysis: strong rating positioning despite risks Credit Opinion: Airbus SE: Update to credit analysis: stronger rating positioning, despite risks, as cash flows grow due to production ramp up Peer Snapshot: Airbus SE - December 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Issuer Comment: Airbus SE: Solid finish to the year in Commercial aircraft, robust underlying 2020 outlook but Free Cash Flow headwinds Issuer Comment: Airbus SE: Airbus reaches agreement with authorities in relation to allegations of bribery and corruption, a credit positive Rating Action: Moody's affirms Airbus' Senior Unsecured rating at A2, outlook negative 09 Apr 2020 Frankfurt am Main, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Airbus SE's senior unsecured and short term issuer ratings at A2 and P-1 respectively. Concurrently Moody's has affirmed Airbus SE's senior unsecured MTN rating at (P)A2 as well as Airbus Finance B.V.'s backed senior unsecured rating at A2, its backed senior unsecured MTN rating at (P)A2 and its backed Commercial Paper rating at P-1. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aviation sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to declining passenger traffic, travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Airbus' credit profile, including its exposure to most airline customers across the world have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Airbus remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Airbus of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. The rating affirmation balances Airbus' very strong balance sheet and liquidity position prior to the coronavirus outbreak against the severity of the demand shock from the outbreak. Airbus closed year-end 2019 with a very strong balance sheet position. Supported by strong demand for its narrow body aircrafts family (the so called A320 family) and progress on ramping up its production volumes across this franchise, Airbus' gross leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA stood at 1.8 at year-end 2019 (2.2x in 2018). Net leverage was 0.7x (net cash position of €5.3 billion if adjusted for approximately €11 billion of long term fixed income securities that Airbus held on balance sheet at 31st December 2019). This provides good cushion against the current market shock. Airbus' balance sheet and liquidity strength will be required to navigate through the current demand shock. The very sharp decline in passenger traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus and the delivery delays caused by closed borders and travel restrictions will result in a significant decline in deliveries in 2020 and to sizeable negative free cash flow in 2020. Negative FCF, however, can be accommodated by Airbus' very strong liquidity position. The company had approximately €30 billion of available liquidity as per 31st March 2020 after the payment of the fine and the buyout of Bombardier's minority share in a joint venture as well as usual seasonal working capital build up. Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic and deliveries of aircraft over at least the next three months with all regions affected globally. Our base case assumes there is a gradual recovery in deliveries starting in the third quarter. However there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes an around 40% reduction in Airbus' deliveries in 2020. Airbus just announced a reduction of the pre-coronavirus average rates of roughly one third and production will align with deliveries in line with IATA's forecast of a 38% decline in revenue passenger kilometers for 2020. Longer term we do not envisage a return to 2019 delivery numbers before year-end 2022. Under this scenario we expect Airbus' leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to significantly exceed our downgrade trigger at year-end 2020 before reverting back to the lower end of the our tolerance level for the current rating by year-end 2022. Airbus has announced production rate cuts ranging from 30% for single aisle aircrafts to 55% for wide bodies in order to protect its liquidity position and balance sheet during this period of subdued demand. The production cut will significantly reduce Airbus' cash burn from lower deliveries as around three quarters of the current cash burn is related to procurement costs. Moody's estimates that Airbus has a relatively low fixed / variable cost structure with around 25%/75% notwithstanding that Airbus needs to be very mindful of the health of the supply chain when cutting production rates. Airbus also announced that it will implement a mechanism of partial unemployment schemes if needed, which will help further reducing fixed costs particularly in France and Germany, while at the same time will put in place a short-term cash containment plan. Our leverage forecast for 2020 implies a material negative Moody's defined free cash flow for the full year 2020 assuming that production rates are aligned with deliveries throughout 2020. We expect FCF to turn positive again in 2021 in connection with a slow recovery. More broadly Airbus' A2 senior unsecured rating reflects its large scale and strong market position as one of two global commercial aircraft producers, as well as its leading position in the European Defence and Space market. Airbus' credit quality also benefits from the long-term revenue visibility afforded by its record-high commercial aircraft order book of 7,482 aircraft as of December 2019, equivalent to around nine years of production, based on 2019 deliveries. Airbus' A2 rating continues to incorporate one notch of uplift from the company's a3 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), given the strategic ownership stake of France (11%) and Germany (via a subsidiary of Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau - KfW, 11%), in accordance with our Government-Related Issuers (GRI) rating methodology. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook on the current rating reflects the uncertainties related to the length of the current outbreak and the recovery pattern of demand for aircrafts post outbreak. Moody's base case assumes a very sharp drop in deliveries in Q2 2020 with a gradual recovery starting from Q3 2020 but full year 2020 deliveries to be 40% below 2019 levels. For 2021 and 2022, Moody's expects deliveries to reach 2017 and 2019 levels respectively. These assumptions are subject to material uncertainties notwithstanding that Airbus' sizeable order backlog and overbookings will act as a buffer if underlying demand for aircrafts picks more slowly than we currently expect. The supportive stance of governments around the world to protect their airlines as an important element of their transportation infrastructure also offers some comfort on recovery prospects for the industry. The lessor community could also play a role in supporting deliveries and PDP payments at a time when the financial flexibility of airlines is strained. Lastly, an ageing fleet should support some level of aircraft demand post outbreak. We have also only assumed a mild drop in aircraft prices post outbreak, a working assumption that might be tested to the downside if demand for aircraft is slow to recover and Boeing finally resumes its 737 MAX production. LIQUIDITY Airbus' liquidity position is deemed very strong. The company had approximately €26 billion of available liquidity sources at 31st December 2019 including €22.5 billion of cash and long term securities on balance sheet. Its revolving credit facility and available credit lines stood at €18 billion during Q1 2020 leading to €30 billion of total available liquidity per 31st March 2020 even after the payment of the fine and the buyout of Bombardier's minority share in a joint venture as well as usual seasonal working capital build up. Airbus' long term securities are largely eligible as collateral for the repo facilities of the ECB. Airbus could use its wholly owned bank to get access to immediate liquidity by offering its long term securities as collateral to the ECB. Liquidity is also supported by the decision to withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal and the top-up pension contribution for 2020. Airbus has recently accessed the bond market to issue €2.5 billion of bonds. The placement was more than 4x oversubscribed demonstrating Airbus' strong access to long term debt capital markets. We expect Airbus' quarterly cash burn to peak in Q2 2020 on the basis of our assumption that passenger traffic starts recovering in Q3 2020 leading to a recovery in deliveries. We expect a cash burn of around €10 billion in Q2 2020 with a full year 2020 negative free cash flow of €8 billion. Under such a scenario Airbus would have sufficient liquidity available. Our current working assumption is that Airbus will not require government support throughout the outbreak although we deem it reasonably likely that the issuer would be supported in case of need in light of the current market context. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Longer term an operating margin in at least the high-single digits, a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of 40% or higher as well as the maintenance of excellent liquidity and meaningfully positive FCF generation could lead to positive rating pressure. Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x, especially if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet. Impaired customer demand and difficulties to ramp up production post the receding of the coronavirus outbreak leading to a permanent deterioration in Airbus' balance sheet as illustrated by a material increase in gross debt and / or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS: ..Issuer: Airbus Finance B.V. Affirmations: ....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2 ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Airbus SE Affirmations: .... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​