Moody's affirms Airbus' Senior Unsecured rating at A2, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Airbus SE's senior unsecured and short term issuer
ratings at A2 and P-1 respectively. Concurrently Moody's
has affirmed Airbus SE's senior unsecured MTN rating at (P)A2 as
well as Airbus Finance B.V.'s backed senior unsecured
rating at A2, its backed senior unsecured MTN rating at (P)A2 and
its backed Commercial Paper rating at P-1. The outlook on
both entities has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aviation
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to declining passenger traffic, travel
restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Airbus' credit profile,
including its exposure to most airline customers across the world have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Airbus remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Airbus of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating affirmation balances Airbus' very strong balance sheet
and liquidity position prior to the coronavirus outbreak against the severity
of the demand shock from the outbreak.
Airbus closed year-end 2019 with a very strong balance sheet position.
Supported by strong demand for its narrow body aircrafts family (the so
called A320 family) and progress on ramping up its production volumes
across this franchise, Airbus' gross leverage as measured
by Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA stood at 1.8 at year-end
2019 (2.2x in 2018). Net leverage was 0.7x (net cash
position of €5.3 billion if adjusted for approximately €11
billion of long term fixed income securities that Airbus held on balance
sheet at 31st December 2019). This provides good cushion against
the current market shock.
Airbus' balance sheet and liquidity strength will be required to
navigate through the current demand shock. The very sharp decline
in passenger traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus and the delivery
delays caused by closed borders and travel restrictions will result in
a significant decline in deliveries in 2020 and to sizeable negative free
cash flow in 2020.
Negative FCF, however, can be accommodated by Airbus'
very strong liquidity position. The company had approximately €30
billion of available liquidity as per 31st March 2020 after the payment
of the fine and the buyout of Bombardier's minority share in a joint
venture as well as usual seasonal working capital build up.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic and deliveries
of aircraft over at least the next three months with all regions affected
globally. Our base case assumes there is a gradual recovery in
deliveries starting in the third quarter. However there are high
risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration
of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain. Moody's
analysis assumes an around 40% reduction in Airbus' deliveries
in 2020. Airbus just announced a reduction of the pre-coronavirus
average rates of roughly one third and production will align with deliveries
in line with IATA's forecast of a 38% decline in revenue
passenger kilometers for 2020. Longer term we do not envisage a
return to 2019 delivery numbers before year-end 2022. Under
this scenario we expect Airbus' leverage as measured by Moody's
adjusted Debt/EBITDA to significantly exceed our downgrade trigger at
year-end 2020 before reverting back to the lower end of the our
tolerance level for the current rating by year-end 2022.
Airbus has announced production rate cuts ranging from 30% for
single aisle aircrafts to 55% for wide bodies in order to protect
its liquidity position and balance sheet during this period of subdued
demand. The production cut will significantly reduce Airbus'
cash burn from lower deliveries as around three quarters of the current
cash burn is related to procurement costs. Moody's estimates
that Airbus has a relatively low fixed / variable cost structure with
around 25%/75% notwithstanding that Airbus needs to be very
mindful of the health of the supply chain when cutting production rates.
Airbus also announced that it will implement a mechanism of partial unemployment
schemes if needed, which will help further reducing fixed costs
particularly in France and Germany, while at the same time will
put in place a short-term cash containment plan. Our leverage
forecast for 2020 implies a material negative Moody's defined free
cash flow for the full year 2020 assuming that production rates are aligned
with deliveries throughout 2020. We expect FCF to turn positive
again in 2021 in connection with a slow recovery.
More broadly Airbus' A2 senior unsecured rating reflects its large
scale and strong market position as one of two global commercial aircraft
producers, as well as its leading position in the European Defence
and Space market. Airbus' credit quality also benefits from the
long-term revenue visibility afforded by its record-high
commercial aircraft order book of 7,482 aircraft as of December
2019, equivalent to around nine years of production, based
on 2019 deliveries.
Airbus' A2 rating continues to incorporate one notch of uplift from
the company's a3 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), given
the strategic ownership stake of France (11%) and Germany (via
a subsidiary of Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau - KfW,
11%), in accordance with our Government-Related Issuers
(GRI) rating methodology.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the current rating reflects the uncertainties
related to the length of the current outbreak and the recovery pattern
of demand for aircrafts post outbreak.
Moody's base case assumes a very sharp drop in deliveries in Q2
2020 with a gradual recovery starting from Q3 2020 but full year 2020
deliveries to be 40% below 2019 levels. For 2021 and 2022,
Moody's expects deliveries to reach 2017 and 2019 levels respectively.
These assumptions are subject to material uncertainties notwithstanding
that Airbus' sizeable order backlog and overbookings will act as
a buffer if underlying demand for aircrafts picks more slowly than we
currently expect. The supportive stance of governments around the
world to protect their airlines as an important element of their transportation
infrastructure also offers some comfort on recovery prospects for the
industry. The lessor community could also play a role in supporting
deliveries and PDP payments at a time when the financial flexibility of
airlines is strained. Lastly, an ageing fleet should support
some level of aircraft demand post outbreak.
We have also only assumed a mild drop in aircraft prices post outbreak,
a working assumption that might be tested to the downside if demand for
aircraft is slow to recover and Boeing finally resumes its 737 MAX production.
LIQUIDITY
Airbus' liquidity position is deemed very strong. The company
had approximately €26 billion of available liquidity sources at 31st
December 2019 including €22.5 billion of cash and long term
securities on balance sheet. Its revolving credit facility and
available credit lines stood at €18 billion during Q1 2020 leading
to €30 billion of total available liquidity per 31st March 2020 even
after the payment of the fine and the buyout of Bombardier's minority
share in a joint venture as well as usual seasonal working capital build
up. Airbus' long term securities are largely eligible as
collateral for the repo facilities of the ECB. Airbus could use
its wholly owned bank to get access to immediate liquidity by offering
its long term securities as collateral to the ECB. Liquidity is
also supported by the decision to withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal
and the top-up pension contribution for 2020.
Airbus has recently accessed the bond market to issue €2.5
billion of bonds. The placement was more than 4x oversubscribed
demonstrating Airbus' strong access to long term debt capital markets.
We expect Airbus' quarterly cash burn to peak in Q2 2020 on the
basis of our assumption that passenger traffic starts recovering in Q3
2020 leading to a recovery in deliveries. We expect a cash burn
of around €10 billion in Q2 2020 with a full year 2020 negative free
cash flow of €8 billion. Under such a scenario Airbus would
have sufficient liquidity available. Our current working assumption
is that Airbus will not require government support throughout the outbreak
although we deem it reasonably likely that the issuer would be supported
in case of need in light of the current market context.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Longer
term an operating margin in at least the high-single digits,
a gross leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below
2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of 40% or higher
as well as the maintenance of excellent liquidity and meaningfully positive
FCF generation could lead to positive rating pressure.
Negative rating pressure would build if leverage (Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA) would increase sustainably above 3.0x, especially
if not sufficiently balanced by cash on balance sheet. Impaired
customer demand and difficulties to ramp up production post the receding
of the coronavirus outbreak leading to a permanent deterioration in Airbus'
balance sheet as illustrated by a material increase in gross debt and
/ or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Airbus Finance B.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Airbus SE
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in these ratings were Aerospace and Defense Industry
published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
