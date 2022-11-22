Moody's affirms Aircastle's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating, outlook is stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured and Ba2 (hyb) preferred stock ratings of Aircastle Limited (Aircastle). Aircastle's outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aircastle Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba2(hyb)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aircastle Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed Aircastle's Baa3 senior unsecured rating based on its competitive position in mid-life commercial aircraft investing, strong liquidity position that aids its financial resilience to the cyclicality in air transportation, moderate leverage, and prospects for improving performance and cash flow as airline operations strengthen as a result of the recovery of global air travel volumes. Aircastle's credit profile benefits from the company's ownership by Marubeni Corporation (Baa2 stable) and Mizuho Leasing (owned by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., A1 stable), which aids the company's financial stability by facilitating access to funding alternatives.

Aircastle recorded a net loss of $9 million in fiscal quarter ended 31 August 2022, which included a $28 million impairment charge for a freighter aircraft not recovered from a Russian operator, but the company has otherwise experienced improved cash flow, higher collection rates and reduced deferred rentals during the year. Moody's expects that strengthening demand for leased aircraft from airlines expanding capacity to keep pace with recovering air travel demand will further aid Aircastle's financial performance.

Aircastle has effectively managed its liquidity. The company's coverage of debt maturities measured approximately 127% as of early October 2022. The measure is weaker than investment-grade aircraft leasing company peers, reflecting an increase in the company's debt maturities in 2023. But Aircastle's historically consistent access to the senior unsecured debt markets, its largely unencumbered aircraft fleet that provides access to secured debt issuance opportunities as well as its modest aircraft purchase commitments underscore the flexibility the company has to manage liquidity demands. Moody's expects that Aircastle will continue to maintain liquidity coverage of more than 120%.

Aircastle has consistently maintained a strong capital cushion. The company's ratio of net debt to tangible equity was 2.8x at 31 August 2022, which Moody's believes provides adequate buffer for unexpected fleet and performance risks.

A credit challenge for Aircastle is its relatively older fleet composition that Moody's believes is more exposed to downside demand fluctuations compared to peers with newer aircraft fleets and longer average remaining lease terms. But Aircastle's aircraft acquisitions in recent years have helped shift the company's fleet toward more recent vintage narrow-body aircraft, which Moody's expects will improve the resilience of fleet utilization and financial performance. Like industry peers, Aircastle is also exposed to the cyclical airline industry which, though continuing to recover from the severe downturn induced by COVID-19, is now beset by operating challenges relating to geopolitical strife, inflation, fuel cost volatility, a stronger US dollar and rising funding costs, which could combine to slow positive momentum in the industry.

Aircastle's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for leased aircraft will rise as air carriers rebuild capacity to serve strengthening air travel demand, helping to improve the company's profitability and cash flow metrics over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that Aircastle will continue to exhibit strong liquidity and capital management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Aircastle's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company generates consistently stronger and more stable profitability and cash flow ratios compared to peers; 2) air travel volumes and airline industry performance support continued strong demand for leased aircraft; 3) Aircastle maintains strong liquidity buffers for debt maturities and aircraft expenditures; 4) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed; and 5) the company's management of capital remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage ratio materially lower than the peer average.

Aircastle's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage (Moody's sources-to-uses over a one-year horizon) substantially declines to less than 120%; 2) the recovery in air travel volumes reverses course, weakening prospects for Aircastle's financial performance; 3) debt-to-equity leverage increases materially above 3.0x; or 4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

