Related Issuers Aker BP ASA Related Research Credit Opinion: Aker BP ASA: Update to Key Credit Considerations Covenant Quality Assessment: Aker BP ASA: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: $500m 3% Senior Notes due 2025/ $1bn 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Aker BP ASA LGD Assessment: Aker BP ASA Covenant Quality Assessment: Aker BP ASA: Covenant Quality Pre-Sale Snapshot: $500m _% Senior Notes due 2024 Rating Action: Moody's affirms Aker BP's ratings; outlook negative 25 Mar 2020 London, 25 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Aker BP ASA's ("Aker BP") as well as the Ba1 ratings assigned to its senior unsecured notes. Concurrently, Moody's changed Aker BP's outlook to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The Ba1 rating reflects the solid position held by Aker BP as a mid-sized oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), where it benefits from a stable operating environment and attractive oil and gas tax regime reducing the tax burden in a low oil price environment. Aker BP's operating profile is underpinned by sizeable 2P reserves of 906 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) representing 11.7 years of production of around 212 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) based on the mid-point of the range projected for 2020 following the successful start-up of the Johan Sverdrup field in October 2019. It benefits from low operating costs down to around $7-8/boe following the recent depreciation of the Norwegian krone against the US dollar. In addition, in line with its risk management policy, Aker BP has put options in place that cover approximately 60% of the net after tax value of the its expected oil production in H1 2020 at an average strike price of approximately $54 per barrel. The rating also reflects Aker BP's robust financial profile, with Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA estimated at 1.5x at year-end 2019. In response to the high uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, management decided to cut capex and exploration spend by 20% to around $1.2 billion and $400 million respectively in 2020, as non-sanctioned field development projects are put on hold, while capex may drop below $1 billion p.a. in 2021-2022 should the current low oil price environment persist. These actions will help conserve cash, protect the group's financial position and limit the increase in leverage. While the revised dividend plan set out in early 2019 projected increase in payout over the future years, management announced on 23 March 2020 that decisions on dividend distributions in the coming quarters will depend on how oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak develop, and impact it will have on the company's balance sheet and liquidity position. However, the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Aker BP of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. The revision in outlook to negative reflects (i) the heightened uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus outbreak in the near term, including potential operational disruptions and loss of production; and (ii) the negative effect an extended period of low oil prices would have on Aker BP's operating profitability and leverage. However, should the risks arising from the coronavirus outbreak abate in the coming months while Aker BP continues to demonstrate a resilient operating profile and robust financial position, Moody's would likely consider a stabilisation of the outlook. LIQUIDITY Aker BP's liquidity position is robust. At the end of Q4 2019, the group had $107 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.55 billion available under its $4 billion RCF, which comprises a 3-year $2 billion working capital facility and a 5-year $2 billion liquidity facility. Following the issuance of $1.5 billion in new bonds in January 2020, Aker BP has available cash and undrawn credit facilities of approximately $3.9 billion as of 20 March 2020. This leaves the group with ample liquidity to repay its NOK1.9 billion ($227 million) bond falling due in July 2020 and meet short-term lease debt obligations of around $120 million in the next 12 months. The group's next bond maturity of $400 million falls due in July 2022. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - UP The rating could be upgraded to Baa3 if Aker BP demonstrates the ability to: (i) sustain a production profile in excess of 250 kboepd while achieving a reserve replacement rate of no less than 100%; ii) pursue financial policies which ensure that adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to total debt is maintained above 40% on a sustained basis; and (iii) materially strengthen its FCF generating capacity amid a constant need to access and develop new hydrocarbon resources. The rating upgrade would also require the group to maintain a strong liquidity profile. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN The rating could be downgraded to Ba2 if: (i) average production falls below 150 kboepd on a sustained basis; (ii) Aker BP's financial profile materially deteriorates and leverage increases so that adjusted RCF to total debt falls below 20% for an extended period of time. The rating could also be downgraded should the group's liquidity profile significantly weaken. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Aker BP ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas company primarily involved in the exploration, development and production of petroleum resources on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Its production assets are entirely located in Norway and the company operates around 97% of its producing fields. In 2019, Aker BP reported an average production (on a working interest basis) of 156 kboepd, revenues of $3.35 billion and proved plus probable (2P) reserves of 906 million barrels of oil equivalent. Aker BP is owned 40% by Aker ASA, 30% by BP p.l.c. (A1 stable) and the remaining is free float. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 