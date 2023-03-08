Milan, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Albea Beauty Holdings S.a r.l.'s ("Albéa" or "the company") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Albéa is a global packaging manufacturer for the beauty and personal care industry.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to the senior secured term loans due December 2027 and to the $94.9 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due June 2027, borrowed by Albéa. The rating action follows the proposed maturity extension of these facilities from 2024 to 2027. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation balances the company's solid growth achieved in 2022 and the improved debt maturity profile, with the execution risk in delivering future EBITDA gains sufficient to achieve sustained positive free cash flow and cover the increased interest expense owing to higher rates," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Albéa.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company has recently announced that it intends to extend the maturities of its debt from April 2024 to December 2027. The transaction will increase the company's cost of debt, resulting in around $20-25 million of incremental interest expenses.

While the proposed amend and extend exercise removes the near term liquidity risk in a leverage neutral transaction, it adds pressure to Albéa's already weak cash flow and interest coverage ratios. In order to sustain the increased interest expense and achieve positive free cash flow (FCF), Albéa will need to deliver significant EBITDA gains and reduce its restructuring costs over the coming years, leaving limited room to underperform its business plan.

Albéa delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth in 2022 under challenging trading conditions. Revenues increased by 13.7% and its Moody's adjusted EBITDA grew by 17% owing to a combination of volume and price increases and, to a lesser extent, the contribution from the acquisition of Abdos Lamitubes Private Limited, which was completed in November 2021.

This resulted in a reduction in the company's Moody's adjusted leverage to 6.5x in 2022 from 7.6x in 2021, despite increased utilisation of non-recourse factoring. However, its FCF remained negative, due to ongoing restructuring charges and high capital expenditures.

Moody's expects Albéa to continue to grow its EBITDA in 2023-2024 to around €160-170 million post restructuring charges, and to reduce its gross Moody's adjusted leverage towards 5.5x. This will be supported by sustained volumes across the three business units, but mainly in IBG, due to new customer wins, the China re-opening, and cost reduction initiatives including lower headquarter costs following a corporate reorganization. However, any improvement in EBITDA remains exposed to multiple risks such as the uncertain consumer demand amid slower economic growth and the ability of the company to manage inflationary pressures and to reduce restructuring charges.

At the same time, the improvement in EBITDA expected by the rating agency will not be sufficient to cover Albéa's cash obligations including the increased interest expenses, and the company will continue to be FCF negative, constraining upward rating pressure.

The B3 rating continues to reflect the highly competitive trading environment, combined with significant customer concentration, resulting in pricing pressure, particularly from larger accounts. However, this risk is partially mitigated by the company's long-standing relationships with its blue-chip customers, as well as a global manufacturing base that is aligned to the customers' plants, and Albéa's innovation capacity. The rating also takes into consideration its lower profitability compared to its packaging peers; and its exposure to volatile raw material prices.

The B3 rating is supported by Albéa's leading position in the global beauty and personal care packaging segment, particularly in laminated tubes, mascara and lipsticks; its diversified product portfolio offering which provides a degree of protection to cyclical consumer spending fluctuations; and its broad geographic footprint that allows the company to benefit from post pandemic developing trend of growing regionalization of supply chains and progressively achieve market share gains.

LIQUIDITY

Albéa's liquidity is adequate. The company has $70 million of cash on balance sheet, pro forma for $18 million of estimated transaction fees, although $30 million is not immediately available as it sits in jurisdictions where access to this cash is more limited; and it has full availability under its $94.9 million senior secured RCF maturing in June 2027. The company also relies on $160 million committed non-recourse factoring facilities in Europe and in North America, the maturity of which will be extended from 2024 to 2027 in conjunction with the proposed amend and extend transaction. These sources of liquidity will largely cover immediate needs such as restructuring costs, working capital movements and capital spending.

The senior secured RCF has one springing financial covenant (net senior secured leverage ratio), set at 7.97x, to be tested on a quarterly basis when the senior secured RCF is drawn by more than 40%. The company's net leverage was 3.88x as of December 2022. Moody's expects the company to continue to comply with its covenant when tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured term loan B and the senior secured RCF, borrowed by Albea Beauty Holdings S.a r.l., are both rated B3, in line with the CFR. They are secured by pledges over shares and certain assets, including material bank accounts, and are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA and gross assets.

Moody's notes the presence of €219 million preferred equity certificates (PECs), including accrued interests, lent into the restricted group. Moody's expects the maturity of these PECs to be extended as part of the proposed amend and extend process, such that they continue to meet the equity credit criteria.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Albéa's operating performance will be sustained, thereby gradually improving its credit metrics. The outlook assumes that the company will not embark in material debt funded acquisitions or further dividend distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if the company's EBITDA and profitability continues to improve; its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio falls towards 5.5x; its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense ratio increases above 3.0x; and its FCF turns positive on a sustainable basis while its liquidity remains adequate.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if the company's operating performance deteriorates; its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio increases above 6.5x; its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense ratio falls below 2.0x; its FCF remains negative beyond 2024; or its liquidity deteriorates. Immediate negative rating pressure would also arise if the preferred equity certificates (PECs) no longer qualify for equity treatment.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Albea Beauty Holdings S.a r.l.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Albea Beauty Holdings S.a r.l.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Albea Beauty Holdings S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Albéa is a leading producer of plastic packaging for the beauty and personal care industries. In 2022, Albéa generated $1.4 billion of revenue and $141 million of EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's. The company is owned by private-equity firm PAI Partners (PAI) since March 2018.

