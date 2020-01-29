Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC: Annual update to credit considerations Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC Rating Action: Moody's assigns first time ratings to Alchemy US Holdco 1 LLC (Kymera) Rating Action: Moody's affirms Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC's (Kymera) B2 ratings: outlook stable 29 Jan 2020 New York, January 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC's ("Kymera") ratings including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and a B2 rating of the Senior Secured Term Loan B. The outlook is stable. Kymera is upsizing its existing $234 million first lien term loan B by $165 million. Proceeds from the incremental term loan together with $80 million cash contribution from the sponsor, Palladium Equity Partners, will be used to fund the acquisition of AMETEK, Inc's (unrated) Reading Alloys ("Reading") business for a total consideration of $250 million and to pay related transaction fees and expenses. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC ....Outlook, Remains Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4) The ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt and review of the final documentation. The outlook is stable. Kymera is upsizing its existing $234 million first lien term loan B by $165 million. Proceeds from the incremental term loan together with $80 million cash contribution from the sponsor, Palladium Equity Partners, will be used to fund the acquisition of AMETEK, Inc's (unrated) Reading Alloys ("Reading") business for a total consideration of $250 million and to pay related transaction fees and expenses. Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC ....Outlook, Remains Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: Alchemy US Holdco 1, LLC .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4) The ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt and review of the final documentation. RATINGS RATIONALE Kymera's B2 corporate family rating reflects its relatively stable EBITDA generation and modest capital intensity supporting the EBITDA conversion to free cash flow, its variable cost structure and countercyclical nature of working capital supporting the performance during periods of falling volumes and metal prices. The rating is also supported by management's strategy to enhance profitability by moving the product mix toward more value-added products and by a pass-through provision in a substantial portion of the company's contracts lending some stability to the financial performance. The rating also benefits from high industry barriers to entry, broad geographic and customer diversity within mostly industrial end-markets and good liquidity. Kymera's rating is constrained by the company's high financial leverage, modest scale and moderate organic growth prospects in several end-markets it serves. Kymera performance is highly dependent on cyclical industrial, automotive and chemical end-markets. However, by acquiring Reading, a leading supplier of titanium master alloys, titanium powders and thermal barrier coatings to the aerospace and medical industries, Kymera will expand its product offering and improve its end market diversity by significantly increasing its exposure to highly specialized, regulated, heavily contracted and relatively more stable aerospace and defense end markets. The acquisition, notwithstanding the current situation with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, positions the company to capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities associated with lightweighting trends and the expected increase in titanium usage in aerospace and defense sectors. The addition of Reading's higher-margin products should also notably increase the share of higher value-added products in Kymera's portfolio, helping the company potentially grow revenues above GDP rates and improve profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margins, on a pro forma basis for the transaction, are expected to rise above the 15% threshold typically associated with specialty chemical companies. Kymera will also benefit from a moderately larger scale and will have a greater exposure to North America than to Europe and the rest of the world combined. That said, despite serving a diverse customer base, after the acquisition, Kymera will have a higher customer concentration with 40% of the gross profit to be generated from top 10 customers as compared to 24% previously. The company expects to derive meaningful synergies from the merger by combining procurement, manufacturing, administrative and other functions and by pursuing additional sales opportunities. Moody's estimates adjusted interest coverage around 3 times (EBITDA/Interest) and adjusted financial leverage about 5 times (Debt/EBITDA) on a pro forma basis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Although Kymera's performance deteriorated in the last few quarters as customers-specific events and the softness in global economic conditions weighed on its financial results, Moody's expects that Kymera's stand-alone operating and financial performance will stabilize in 2020. This, along with the contribution of Reading EBITDA and anticipated FCF generation that could be used for debt reduction, should help reduce the leverage to the range of 4.7x-4.9x over the next 12-18 months. The rating does not incorporate expectations for meaningful discretionary debt reduction in the medium term, but assumes that management will take actions necessary to maintain appropriate credit metrics during an economic downturn. As an emerging specialty chemicals company, Kymera overall faces moderate environmental, social and governance risks. However, governance risk is above average due to private equity ownership, which is expected to engage in shareholder-friendly activities and M&A, potentially limiting the company's ability to consistently and sustainably reduce financial leverage. Kymera will have good liquidity to support operations with about $8 million in cash balances and $50 million available under the asset based revolving credit facility (ABL) at the closing of the transaction. Moody's expects that the ABL will remain undrawn absent a substantive increase in aluminum or copper prices that increases the company's net working capital position. The credit agreement for the revolving credit facility only contains a springing fixed coverage ratio based on the excess availability. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered in 2020 and, if it was triggered, expects that the company would be able to comply with a reasonable cushion. The first lien senior secured term loan does not have any financial maintenance covenants. The stable outlook assumes that the company will generate positive free cash flow, excluding an unexpected period of significant increases in metal prices, and maintain adjusted financial leverage below 5.5 times over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 5.5 times, free cash flow tracking below 5% of debt, or a substantive deterioration in liquidity. A debt-financed return of capital to the sponsor or a material step-out acquisition could also have negative rating implications. Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for improved size and scale, adjusted financial leverage sustained below 4.0 times, free cash flow to debt sustained above 10%, and a commitment to more conservative financial policies. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in North Carolina, Kymera produces non-ferrous metal powders, with particular focus on copper and aluminum powder. Following the closing of the transaction, the company will operate 10 plants spread across United States, Australia, China, Europe and the Middle East serving diverse end-markets including aerospace, industrials, chemicals, automotive and medical sectors. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



