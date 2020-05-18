Moody's affirms Alcon Inc.'s Baa2 ratings with a stable outlook

London, 18 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
all Baa2 ratings of Alcon Inc. and its financing subsidiary Alcon
Finance Corporation. The outlook is stable.
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Baa2 rating to Alcon
Finance Corporation's proposed new senior unsecured notes whose
proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"We have affirmed Alcon's Baa2 ratings because we expect that
2021 recovery prospects remain largely intact at this stage, despite
the worsening trading outlook for 2020" says Frederic Duranson,
an Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for Alcon. "While
the planned bond issuance will increase the debt quantum and leverage,
it will also boost liquidity and the group maintains capacity to reduce
gross debt by repaying term loans in its capital structure" Mr Duranson
added.
Moody's believes that Alcon's proposed bond issue reflects
a further deterioration in expected credit metrics for 2020, particularly
for free cash flow (FCF), owing to lower EBITDA and higher working
capital outflows. The rating agency has lowered its adjusted EBITDA
forecast for 2020 to around $900 million because of lower sales
forecast, particularly in contact lenses (Vision Care). The
working capital increase beyond Moody's previous expectations is
chiefly a consequence of further credit extensions to Alcon's customers
and inventory build. As a result, Moody's forecasts
that 2020's burn of free cash flow will reach at least $500
million.
Nevertheless, as first quarter performance has demonstrated,
Alcon continues to benefit from supportive demand and new product launches,
with market share gains. In addition, the group has taken
mitigating measures to protect credit quality such as non-staff
related SG&A cost savings expected to be approximately $200
million in Q2 and the cancellation of its first dividend payment.
While the proposed additional debt will result in higher debt levels and
adjusted leverage, Moody's considers that Alcon retains the
option to reduce gross debt because its capital structure contains term
loans, allowing the group to pre-pay debt should it choose
to do so.
Moody's continues to view Alcon's liquidity as excellent.
It is supported by a cash balance of $745 million at the end of
April 2020. Its liquidity is further supported by access to a fully
undrawn $1,000 million equivalent revolving credit facility
with no maintenance covenants and no material adverse change (MAC) clause.
This is also true of the group's term debt facilities. Pro-forma
for the new bond issuance, Moody's estimates that Alcon's
total liquidity sources will exceed $2 billion at the end of Q2.
The company has no term debt maturities before 2024 apart from around
$200 million local Japanese debt facilities maturing in February
2021 and $100 million of local short-term uncommitted loans.
The new notes are senior unsecured obligations of Alcon Finance Corporation
and guaranteed by its parent Alcon Inc. (Baa2 stable), hence
they are rated in line with Alcon Inc.'s existing long-term
issuer rating and senior unsecured bank credit facilities.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial credit implications on public health
and safety. While this crisis will result in a significant deterioration
of Alcon's credit metrics, Moody's believes that it
does not materially impair its fundamental credit profile. In terms
of governance, the rating agency considers Alcon's rather conservative
financial policy and management's experience in the medtech industry.
RATING OUTLOOK
Alcon's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the
group will restore operating performance and credit metrics towards the
2018-19 levels following the significant coronavirus-related
deterioration which the rating agency expects in 2020. The stable
outlook also assumes no material debt-funded business acquisitions
and no increase in the dividend payout ratio.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Positive pressure on Alcon's ratings is unlikely in 2020 given the near-term
adverse impact of coronavirus. However, beyond this year,
Alcon's ratings could experience positive pressure if (1) Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA sustainably decreased towards 2.0x, and
(2) free cash flow increased substantially from its 2019 level with no
further increases in separation costs, and (3) the group established
a track record of conservative policy with no debt-funded acquisitions
or dividend payout ratio increases.
Conversely, Alcon's ratings could come under downward pressure (1)
in the absence of a material recovery in operating performance and credit
metrics in 2021 or (2) if free cash flow wasn't firmly positive
in 2021, or if (3) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was maintained
sustainably above 3.0x in the next 18-24 months.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Alcon Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Alcon Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Alcon Inc. (Alcon), headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland,
is an eye care device and product company providing (1) ophthalmic surgical
devices under various brands, including Centurion and Constellation
vision systems; (2) contact lenses under the Dailies, Air Optix
and Precision1 brands; and (3) ocular health products under the Systane
and Pataday brands among others.
Alcon is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange
and had a market capitalisation of $26 billion as of 13 May 2020.
In the last twelve months ended 31 March 2020, Alcon reported revenue
of $7.4 billion and EBITDA of $1.3 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Frederic Duranson
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454