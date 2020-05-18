Moody's affirms Alcon Inc.'s Baa2 ratings with a stable outlook

London, 18 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all Baa2 ratings of Alcon Inc. and its financing subsidiary Alcon Finance Corporation. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Baa2 rating to Alcon Finance Corporation's proposed new senior unsecured notes whose proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We have affirmed Alcon's Baa2 ratings because we expect that 2021 recovery prospects remain largely intact at this stage, despite the worsening trading outlook for 2020" says Frederic Duranson, an Assistant Vice President and lead analyst for Alcon. "While the planned bond issuance will increase the debt quantum and leverage, it will also boost liquidity and the group maintains capacity to reduce gross debt by repaying term loans in its capital structure" Mr Duranson added.

Moody's believes that Alcon's proposed bond issue reflects a further deterioration in expected credit metrics for 2020, particularly for free cash flow (FCF), owing to lower EBITDA and higher working capital outflows. The rating agency has lowered its adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2020 to around $900 million because of lower sales forecast, particularly in contact lenses (Vision Care). The working capital increase beyond Moody's previous expectations is chiefly a consequence of further credit extensions to Alcon's customers and inventory build. As a result, Moody's forecasts that 2020's burn of free cash flow will reach at least $500 million.

Nevertheless, as first quarter performance has demonstrated, Alcon continues to benefit from supportive demand and new product launches, with market share gains. In addition, the group has taken mitigating measures to protect credit quality such as non-staff related SG&A cost savings expected to be approximately $200 million in Q2 and the cancellation of its first dividend payment.

While the proposed additional debt will result in higher debt levels and adjusted leverage, Moody's considers that Alcon retains the option to reduce gross debt because its capital structure contains term loans, allowing the group to pre-pay debt should it choose to do so.

Moody's continues to view Alcon's liquidity as excellent. It is supported by a cash balance of $745 million at the end of April 2020. Its liquidity is further supported by access to a fully undrawn $1,000 million equivalent revolving credit facility with no maintenance covenants and no material adverse change (MAC) clause. This is also true of the group's term debt facilities. Pro-forma for the new bond issuance, Moody's estimates that Alcon's total liquidity sources will exceed $2 billion at the end of Q2. The company has no term debt maturities before 2024 apart from around $200 million local Japanese debt facilities maturing in February 2021 and $100 million of local short-term uncommitted loans.

The new notes are senior unsecured obligations of Alcon Finance Corporation and guaranteed by its parent Alcon Inc. (Baa2 stable), hence they are rated in line with Alcon Inc.'s existing long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured bank credit facilities.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications on public health and safety. While this crisis will result in a significant deterioration of Alcon's credit metrics, Moody's believes that it does not materially impair its fundamental credit profile. In terms of governance, the rating agency considers Alcon's rather conservative financial policy and management's experience in the medtech industry.

RATING OUTLOOK

Alcon's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group will restore operating performance and credit metrics towards the 2018-19 levels following the significant coronavirus-related deterioration which the rating agency expects in 2020. The stable outlook also assumes no material debt-funded business acquisitions and no increase in the dividend payout ratio.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Positive pressure on Alcon's ratings is unlikely in 2020 given the near-term adverse impact of coronavirus. However, beyond this year, Alcon's ratings could experience positive pressure if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably decreased towards 2.0x, and (2) free cash flow increased substantially from its 2019 level with no further increases in separation costs, and (3) the group established a track record of conservative policy with no debt-funded acquisitions or dividend payout ratio increases.

Conversely, Alcon's ratings could come under downward pressure (1) in the absence of a material recovery in operating performance and credit metrics in 2021 or (2) if free cash flow wasn't firmly positive in 2021, or if (3) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was maintained sustainably above 3.0x in the next 18-24 months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alcon Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alcon Finance Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Alcon Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Alcon Inc. (Alcon), headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is an eye care device and product company providing (1) ophthalmic surgical devices under various brands, including Centurion and Constellation vision systems; (2) contact lenses under the Dailies, Air Optix and Precision1 brands; and (3) ocular health products under the Systane and Pataday brands among others.

Alcon is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and had a market capitalisation of $26 billion as of 13 May 2020.

In the last twelve months ended 31 March 2020, Alcon reported revenue of $7.4 billion and EBITDA of $1.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

