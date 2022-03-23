Moody's affirms Aldar Investment Properties LLC's Baa1 ratings; and assigns Baa3 rating to Aldar Investments Hybrid Limited's proposed hybrid notes

Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Aldar Investments Hybrid Limited's ("Issuer") proposed USD500 million subordinated perpetual notes ("hybrid"). The payment of principal and interest on the hybrid are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Aldar Investment Properties LLC ("AIP", Baa1 stable). Moody's has also affirmed AIP's existing Baa1 ratings.

"The proposed hybrid will support Aldar Investment Properties LLC's strategy to grow its investment property portfolio while diversifying funding sources and maintaining prudent financial policies. It demonstrates its good access to capital with Apollo Global Management as a strategic partner" says Lahlou Meksaoui, Vice President at Moody's.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the hybrid is two notches below AIP's Baa1 issuer rating. This is consistent with the notching differential Moody's applies to hybrids for investment grade companies. The hybrid will be subordinated to AIP's payments obligations and rank senior only to common shares. The notes also provide AIP with the option to defer coupons on a cumulative basis. The coupon steps up by 25 basis points 15 years after the issuance date and by a further 75 basis points 20 years after issuance. In Moody's view, the notes have equity-like features which allow them to receive basket "C" treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for the calculation of credit metrics. Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit", published in September 2018, for further details. Moody's understands that the hybrid issuance is part of several other transactions with Apollo Global Management, and these proceeds will primarily be used for the acquisition of income generating assets in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE in 2022. In addition to the hybrid, the following market transactions will occur with Apollo Global Management: (1) USD500 million of investment into a land joint venture with Aldar Properties PJSC (Baa2 stable); (2) USD300 million of mandatory convertible preferred equity investment in AIP ; and (3) USD100 million of common equity investment in AIP .

The affirmation of AIP's Baa1 ratings reflects the increased size and diversification of its investment property portfolio considering the expected acquisition of income generating assets which will result in immediate cash flow generation. As a result, pro forma for these transactions, in 2022, Moody's estimates AIP adjusted gross debt to total assets ratio to be at 39.7% and fixed charge coverage ratio to be at 5.3x. Whilst there will be less headroom under the current rating position because AIP adjusted gross debt to total assets ratio would be at the higher end of our downward rating threshold, Moody's estimates both ratios to remain within our guidance for a Baa1 rating. In Moody's view, it will also strengthen Aldar Properties PJSC's business risk profile because it would increase the percentage of recurring revenue and decrease the percentage of property development revenue which is more cyclical. Moody's expects Aldar Properties PJSC's Baa2 rating to remain unchanged after completion of all these market transactions.

Aldar Investment Properties LLC was established in 2018 as a subsidiary of Aldar Properties PJSC (Baa2 stable) to hold and manage its recurring revenue properties. AIP's Baa1 issuer rating considers the company's (1) strong market position in Abu Dhabi and its recurring income from investment properties; (2) high-quality portfolio diversified across asset classes and diversified tenant base; and (3) strong liquidity and limited development risk.

Conversely, the rating also factors in (1) AIP's geographic concentration, namely its majority exposure to Abu Dhabi; (2) the ongoing recovery of the real estate market outlook in Abu Dhabi; and (3) the exposure to demographic changes due to a large expatriate population. AIP's Baa1 rating is positioned one notch higher than that of its parent, Aldar Properties PJSC, as AIP holds Aldar Properties' lower business risk recurring revenue property assets.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the view that the company will maintain adjusted credit metrics in line with the Baa1 rating over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely because of the concentration of assets in Abu Dhabi. Although this risk is mitigated by a diversified product mix and tenant base, we view the substantial concentration as a rating constraint. Upward pressure on the rating could emerge if AIP maintains gross debt to total assets below 30% as well as EBITDA to interest expense above 6.0x on a sustainable basis and through an investment cycle.

Downward pressure on the rating could emerge if the operating environment deteriorates, resulting in higher vacancy levels and lower operating cash flow. The rating could be downgraded if AIP's liquidity weakens, or its credit quality deteriorates such that the gross debt to total assets ratio is above 40% or EBITDA to interest expense drops below 4.0x. A change in the rating and/or outlook of Aldar Properties PJSC or a change in financial policies such as an increase in dividends or related party transactions which weaken credit ratios would also put downward pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Aldar Investments Hybrid Limited

....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aldar Investment Properties LLC

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Aldar Sukuk (No. 2) Ltd.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Aldar Sukuk Ltd.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aldar Investments Hybrid Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Aldar Investment Properties LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Aldar Sukuk (No. 2) Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Aldar Sukuk Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

AIdar Investment Properties LLC owns and manages a diverse portfolio of properties in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. AIdar Investment Properties LLC was established in 2018 as a limited liability company (LLC) and is 100% owned by Aldar Properties PJSC.

The Local Market analyst for this rating is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthias Heck, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

