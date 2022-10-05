Moody's affirms Alfa S.A.B.'s ratings; stable outlook

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Alfa) Baa3 senior unsecured ratings. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alfa's Baa3 rating reflects the company's ample geographic and business diversification, which reduces its earnings volatility; leading market position in its largest businesses; and experienced management team. The rating is also supported by the track record of solid cash flow at Alfa's main operating subsidiaries, which helps it comfortably meet its debt service and dividend payment requirements. The Baa3 rating also incorporates Alfa's growth strategy through mergers and acquisitions, which could result in temporary increases in leverage and operating risk at its subsidiaries. Moreover, the rating reflects Alfa's exposure to cyclical industries, and the volatility in raw material and commodity prices. In addition, the rating incorporates the structural subordination of Alfa's senior unsecured debt to existing debt at its operating subsidiaries, although main subsidiaries, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. (Alpek, Baa3 positive), and Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V. (Sigma, Baa3 stable) have solid credit profiles and hold investment grade ratings. As of June 2022, debt at Alpek and Sigma represented around 80% of Alfa's total consolidated debt.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Alfa will be able to maintain its strong liquidity and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

Alfa's liquidity is excellent. The company's main source of cash is upstream dividends from its subsidiaries. We estimate that the differential between the company's dividends received and dividends paid to its shareholders is $100-$150 million a year, which will be enough to cover its debt service requirements of around $65 million a year over 2022-24. On a consolidated basis, Alfa had around $1.4 billion in cash as of June 2022 and over $1.3 billion in available committed credit facilities expiring in the next two to five years. Alfa's next large maturity is in 2024, when $1.7 billion of debt is due, although it includes $485 million due by Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. (B1 RUR), which is being spun-off from the conglomerate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if Alfa's consolidated credit metrics improve, such that its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA approaches 2x on a sustained basis, while the company maintains a strong credit profile at its main EBITDA-generating subsidiaries. To consider an upgrade, the company should maintain strong liquidity and a comfortable long-term debt maturity profile, and a clear financial policy especially regarding its dividend payment policy.

Downward rating pressure could arise if Alfa's ability to upstream dividends from its subsidiaries is hampered, for example, by a weak industrial or economic environment in a particular sector that limits a subsidiary's cash generation. A deterioration in the company's liquidity or credit metrics, such that its consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 3x for a prolonged period without a clear path to reduce leverage, could also lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alfa is one of the largest publicly traded business groups in Latin America. The company has three main lines of business, including petrochemicals (Alpek), refrigerated food (Sigma), and telecommunications (Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. [Axtel, B1 RUR]). Alfa reported revenue of $16.9 billion in June 2022.

