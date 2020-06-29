Moody's affirms Algeco's B2 corporate family rating and senior backed secured debt ratings; outlook remains stable

London, 29 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Algeco Investments
B.V.'s (Algeco's) B2 corporate family rating (CFR).
Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the B2 rating for the EUR685
million 6.5% fixed rate backed senior secured notes,
the B2 rating for the EUR190 million backed senior secured floating rate
notes, and the B2 rating for the USD520 million 8.0%
backed senior secured fixed rate notes, all issued by Algeco Global
Finance PLC. The rating for the USD305 million 10.0%
backed senior unsecured fixed rate notes issued by Algeco Global Finance
2 Plc was affirmed at Caa1. The outlook on the issuers remains
stable.
The affirmations of the B2 senior secured debt ratings and the Caa1 senior
unsecured debt rating reflect Algeco's B2 CFR and the results of Moody's
Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology
(LGD model) and the priorities of claims and asset coverage in the company's
capital stack.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's affirmation of Algeco's B2 CFR reflects the resilience of
the company's overall credit profile despite the deteriorating operating
environment from the rapid and widening spread of the Covid-19
(Coronavirus) outbreak. The revenues of a lessor such as Algeco,
focused on providing modular space, secure portable storage solutions
and remote workforce accommodation management provides flexibility against
the economic challenges related to the Coronavirus. This is due
to (i) the average two year maturity of contracts and most with clients
who have strong credit profiles - with the rental fees being honoured,
or covered by credit insurance coverage in the event of non-payment,
(ii) the flexibility and mobility of their units which can be adapted
to changing customers' needs -- especially to meet the potential
surge in demand from public authorities and the health care sector,
as well as other segments that require additional capacity in order to
adhere to social distancing guidance, and (iii) Algeco's share
in Target Hospitality Corp accounting for 12% of tangible assets
at the end of March 2020, discretionary high capital expenditure
on fleet growth investments and contingency cash held outside the restricted
group provides additional financial flexibility to the company.
The B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that (i) weak bottom line performance
weighed down by the impact of numerous acquisitions, will improve
toward a more positive steady state pro-forma return on assets
and interest coverage; (ii) high gross leverage will gradually improve
to 6x over the next 24 months from 7x at the end of 2019; (iii) Algeco
will maintain a moderate level of on-balance sheet liquidity,
and (iv) expected improvement in free cash flow as earnings from recent
acquisitions and cost savings generate increasing returns. Algeco
has a high reliance on secured debt resulting in high levels of asset
encumbrance but has low near-term refinancing risk with no substantial
debt maturities until 2023. Furthermore, Moody's expects
the current high level of cash holdings to decline to a more moderate
steady state level.
Furthermore, the B2 CFR takes into account Moody's view of the operating
environment of Algeco, including the agency's view on the modular
space lessor industry. Moody's view the overall sector as having
low barriers to entry, with limited pricing power of individual
firms operating within the sector. Nevertheless, because
Algeco is the largest incumbent by some distance in most markets in which
it operates, and no competitor has a similar geographic presence,
the rating agency accounts for this franchise strength across a diversified
geographic footprint in the CFR.
The affirmation of the debt ratings also takes into account Moody's LGD
model by assessing the priorities of claims and asset coverage in Algeco's
liability structure. Moody's rates the senior secured debt in line
with the B2 CFR owing to the debt being secured on a first lien basis
by all shares in material subsidiaries in Germany and France, as
well as bank accounts of Algeco and certain other subsidiaries.
The senior secured note holders also have a second lien claim behind Algeco's
ABL facility creditors on assets in Australia, New Zealand,
and the United Kingdom. The Caa1 backed senior unsecured debt rating
reflects that the senior unsecured creditors are subordinated to secured
creditors and the rating agency expects limited recovery on this debt
class in the event of default.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Algeco's financial performance
will improve over the outlook period; however, the rating agency
expects that Algeco's standalone credit profile will remain in line with
that of its B2 CFR over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Currently there is not upward pressure on the ratings given the high rate
of acquisitions and associated investments. Moody's could upgrade
Algeco's CFR, over medium term, if Algeco (i) stabilizes its
profitability metrics, with return on assets consistently above
3% and EBITDA / interest expenses above 3x and improves its cashflow
generation; (ii) deleverages so that debt / EBITDA is maintained
below 4x ; and/or (iii) improves its liquidity profile with lower
secured debt reliance and higher cashflow generation relative to its outstanding
debt. An upgrade to the CFR would likely result in an upgrade to
all ratings.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Algeco's CFR if the company
(i) were unable to improve its cash flow generation; (ii) fails to
deliver sustainable profitability; and/or (iii) is unable to deleverage,
maintaining gross leverage above 6.5x for a prolonged time while
consuming its cash balances.
Moody's could also change the debt ratings if there are material changes
to the liability structure that increase or decrease expected recoveries
in a default scenario.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Algeco Global Finance 2 Plc
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured, Affirmed
Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Algeco Global Finance PLC
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Secured, Affirmed
B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Algeco Investments B.V.
Affirmations:
.... Long-term Corporate Family Rating
, Affirmed B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Arif Bekiroglu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carola Schuler
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454